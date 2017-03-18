Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

4 Bold Forecasts on the Dow, Gold, Bonds and Euro

Plus: Long-Term Historic Cycles Converging Now

This past week, Martin Weiss, Ph.D., had the privilege to spend quality time with Larry Edelson’s cycle forecasting protégé, Mike Burnick, and to reflect on Larry’s important contributions to the team’s amazingly accurate forecasts. To find out what they discussed, click here.

My warning is clear and unhedged: 50% crash predicted. Get the full story now.

Blockchain Battles Somali Pirates

Blockchain is the distributive ledger system that grew out of Bitcoin. Tech expert Jon Markman reports how Blockchain has taken on a life of its own beyond Bitcoin. Read how an accounting system can walk on the wild side.

One of the Most Effective Trading Tools for Investors

Larry Edelson worked tirelessly to perfect his models and generously passed on his life’s work so future generations would continue to receive his real-time guidance. As the keeper of Larry’s legacy, Mike Burnick shares a trading tool so special that it’s named in Larry’s honor.

Robots are replacing humans on factory floors at an unprecedented rate – bad for workers, good for investors.

The Workplace Robot Revolution Is Accelerating

Robots are replacing humans on factory floors at an unprecedented rate, reports tech-investment expert Jon Markman. Every sector will be touched, he says, so get ready to seize the opportunities.

FOMC Expected To Raise Rates Through 2018!

As the Fed raises rates, be concerned about the return on your money, says wise Wall Street owl Bill Hall. For example, rates went up but the yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury went down … what’s with that?

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

The French Election Could Be the End of the Euro

For years, Mike Burnick has heard warnings about how the euro was doomed. But Mike didn’t hear them from media pundits or so-called insiders. He heard them from a scholar of history, economics, anthropology and artificial intelligence – our own Larry Edelson. Mike says: Heed Larry’s warnings.

Currencies: Beware the Ides of March

What does the market know that Janet Yellen doesn’t? That seems to be the question that is occupying currencies for the second week in a row. Leading forex trader Boris Schlossberg explains why.

Pension Crisis, a Ticking Time Bomb

As American pensions collapse, confidence in our government will plummet, tensions will rise and soon your money and your liberty could be at risk. Veteran analyst Mike Burnick tells you what you need to know.

The Fed Raised Rates, So What?

Federal Reserve leaders are keeping a tight rein on interest rates. Why? That’s a good question, says veteran Fed-watcher Mike Burnick. To get his answers, click here.

The Money and Markets Team