One thing that is going to become abundantly clear to every living soul on the planet over the next few years is how much loss of wealth is going to occur as a result of this great sovereign debt crisis that is unfolding …
And which I’ve been predicting since late 2015.
I may have been a bit early, but since its peak in July of this year, the 30-year U.S. Treasury has lost $226,984 of its value (based on $1,000,000 face value bond), an astounding 19 percent.
The velocity of the damage was even worse starting the day after the U.S. elections through December 15 — as I am penning this column early due to upcoming travel plans and the holidays …
With the 30-year U.S. Treasury losing $108,497 of its value (based on $1,000,000 face value bond), an astounding 10 percent — in just 26 trading days.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has shot up to 2.598 percent, a 40 percent jump since the elections. The 30-year yield has rocketed from a low of 2.616 percent on November 8 to its recent 3.18 high, a whopping 21.6 percent rise in just over a month.
That would be like gold rocketing from its recent low of $1,046 on December 3, 2015 to over $1,464 today. Or the Dow Industrials exploding higher from its recent high of 19,966.43 to 24,271 today. Astounding moves no matter how you measure it.
But it’s not just the 10-year interest rate that is rising. Rates on everything from two-year to 30-year terms are soaring. Plus, they’re not just rocketing higher in the United States. Interest rates are soaring all over the world.
So why are rates surging? The answers are simple:
First, investors all over the globe are starting to see what I’ve been telling you all along: that the sovereign bond markets of Europe, Japan and the United States is the world’s biggest financial bubble ever and it’s bursting.
|Investors all over the globe are starting to see what I’ve been telling you all along.
There’s simply no way investors are going to keep putting money in bonds with rates so low and Western-style socialist governments’ balance sheets in such horrible shape.
The selling is hitting the bond market from virtually every angle. Overseas investors in our bond market, our creditors, are getting out as fast as they can. According to latest data, they dumped a net $403 billion in U.S. Treasuries over the past 12 months.
Second, bond investors no longer believe central banks can contain the interest rate rise. They’re right. No matter what the Fed says or does, it will not be able to control the actions of tens of millions of investors. Or the actions of the free market.
When the free market forces take over and decide that U.S. bond markets are no longer a safe place to invest, as they are doing now, it’s lights out for Treasuries.
Third, and part and parcel of the interest rate rise, is the loss of confidence and wealth investors are now experiencing in sovereign bonds. That’s the ultimate motivation for dumping bonds.
Fourth, they’re worried — rightfully so — that President-elect Trump is going to hammer trade concessions from our big trading partners who are also our biggest creditors: Germany, the European Union in general, Japan and of course, China.
Fifth, and even more worried, are precisely our largest creditor nations. The EU, Japan and China. They know darn well Trump is going to squeeze them and renegotiate our debt. So the treasuries and central banks of those countries are likely already dumping our bonds.
I for one, am overjoyed bonds are crashing
and interest rates are rising.
Not because I might be able to earn more interest on idle cash. But because of the significance of crashing sovereign bond prices.
I have pounded my fist on the table about this all year. It should be music to your ears because …
A. It means trillions of dollars will be on the move, shifting mainly out of sovereign bonds and into U.S. equities, and lighting the force behind my Dow Industrials 31,000 plus forecasts for the next two years.
B. It also means that money and credit will start to move again in the general U.S. economy, that its velocity of turnover will improve, its heartbeat, bumping inflation a tad higher.
Not hyperinflation, just old fashioned rising inflation of, say, 3 percent maximum.
And how important is that? For investors, it’s critical.
It means further increases in the major stock indices. That I’ve made abundantly clear, several times. Even a tiny boost in inflation right now is a positive for stocks.
It means a rebirth of the commodity SuperCycle. It was never dead to begin with. It merely took a long pause.
But now, with the bond market tanking and the cost of money and credit rising, causing inflation to rise, we should soon see some major strength in the entire commodity sector, which is great news for tangible asset investors.
Not to mention …
It means a rebirth of gold’s great bull market. Mind you, inflation is one of the least dependable and weakest forces to drive a bull market in gold.
The far more bullish force for gold is the loss of confidence that both small investors and big money have in government.
And that in turn is reflected in how aggressively they are dumping sovereign debt issues, and heading for safer hills.
Right now, that’s mostly into equities.
But soon that tsunami of cash leaving sovereign bond markets will also be flooding back into tangible assets, and largely into gold.
So I implore you to keep the longer-term in perspective: Commodities and stocks are going to explode higher in the months and years ahead, and they are going to do it at the same time.
Best wishes, and have a wonderful holiday!
Larry
Larry, good and infomative piece.
WILL ANY CURRENCIES MAINTAIN THEIR VALUE IN THE ENSUING MALMSTRÖM?????
This relates to why I have for well over a year forecast stagflation. Firstly, in all of the years you have liverd, how many times have you seen interest rates remain at 3%? Bloody few, and not for long. That will not happen. If it did, how will the US sell treasuries who’s durations are very short compared to the twenty and thirty year year treasuries of fifty years ago? The required velocity of treasuries will help drive interest rates up well past the three percent you are expecting. This additional interest cost will result in a yuge addition to the budget which may offset at least in part what can be spent elsewhere.
And then there is corporate debt that needs to be rolled over, not just in the US but any corporate debt in USD all over the world. And what will the effect of a stronger dollar and higher interest rates have on that? Do you see expansion or recession of the global economy as a result? I tell you what I see, and that is inflation leading to economic recession; in short stagflation! Welcome to my world, Larry.
Will
Hey Larry, great column as usual, do you reckon their is gonna be a another gold tranche or a return to the days of the gold bullion standard? i reckon a new president in january will lead to a bullish stock market? what do you reckon.
Larry definitely has my attention !
A larger share of stock income funds are in my future….but…a move to gold funds is beyond my intellectual capacity.
I suspect a posture by many investors.
If investors lose confidence in the “safety” of government bonds, and market instruments are paying good interest and gaining in price (not, necessarily, value, because of inflation), they would be fools to keep financing the government bubble. I say governments are a bubble, because they keeps taking more and more of the economies to run them, and their competitiveness is harmful to their citizens. That necessarily has a limit – somewhere. What mechanism will someday supplant governments, I have no idea. I’ve always felt the ideal is a kind of cooperative anarchy, but that requires something like an ant society, and humans are certainly not ants.
Merry Christmas Larry and Family:
I read your information very closely. I know you have been predicting Dow 25,000-35,000 or something like that. But at the same time, you have been calling for caution because a pullback in the overall equity market was due, overdue etc. This article does not mention that concern-a pullback- then getting more fully invested. Has your opinion changed or did I miss an email, conference call?
Thanks Larry,
Happy Holidays!
stock market crash fall of ’17, then at the bottom with equities dead for a while, a flood into gold.
Some time ago you penned an article on the best companies to get physical gold – is that still available?
keep up the good work!
thanks
How does money shift out of bonds?
For every seller, there must be a buyer of the bond.
Is it not only when a bond matures and is re-paid that the transaction ends.
So where does all this money come from that will shift into the stock market?
Thx for clarifying.
larry,
I’ve been following you since the early/mid ’90’s and i have made a lot of money with your stock suggestions for the first 10 yrs of our ‘relationship’, for that, i thank you. since then, and after your teaching input, I’ve kinda gone my own way with my ‘investments’, which i now call ‘insurance’.
gold, the physical, going from 254/oz to 1900+/oz was a bonafied windfall. id sell half on the upswing peaks and buy half at the bottoms … but always with the real article … i have not ‘invested’ in paper(fiat/stocks) since 1999.
I’ve continued to listen to you and your comments about gold going to $5k/oz.
my question is: this $5k … are those dollars similar to weimar republic marks that required a wheelbarrow full to buy a loaf of bread? are we talking about a dollar so devalued that that is what its going to take to buy gold … thus to buy anything?
over the years I’ve come to feel that gold is the consummate ‘zero value’. when the dollar is stronger, gold is cheaper … when the dollar is cheaper … gold is stronger. its all relative. I’ve watched the gold markets on multiple nations and most go with how it goes here … THEN there are a few who seem to fly in almost opposite direction. meaning there are places in the world to buy gold when it is high here, thus low there. of course this places have now disappeared with the ‘summer wars’ of over a year ago. the central banks have been consumed by the rothchilds. cuba and just a few other places are barely balancing, ready to fall finally into place with the ‘status quo’. then we have the dollarless/currency free economy attempts, india for one. so with all this included … whats your forecast?
I think you ignore completely QE Larry. Central banks can just print more trillions of money to buy government debts. Problems solved. No more financial crisis in the future.
Bernanke and co. have found the secret of relative financial peace for humanity since late 2008.
Are you still expecting oil to hit a two handle in the first qtr of next year?
Exciting times