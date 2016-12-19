Click here now to see and understand the single most dangerous aspect of the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Russia. Then be sure to share it. The more widely understood the risks, the less risky they will be.
|
What you must do NOW to make $73,000 in January
Boris and Kathy have BIG plans for you in January (including a $73,000 payday).
But first things first: Time is running out to get on board for their fifth “Month of Destiny” trade …
… A trade designed to make you $5,000 richer in just a matter of days.
Click this link for details on how you can receive this all important “Buy” signal RISK-FREE.
|Internal Sponsorship
Good luck and God bless,
Martin
|
Why the Trump Rally Will Continue
Donald Trump’s election already has the stock market at all-time highs.
And on his first day in office, he’s expected to issue an executive order that could send one tiny stock soaring…
|External Sponsorship
{ 13 comments… read them below or add one }
I really enjoyed Toni Turners, weekly market wrap for December 2nd, has she got an edition for December 9th and December 16th. These are excellent powerpoint presentations. There very good and informative.
This video presents some sobering thoughts that tactical nuclear weapons could be used thus setting the stage for possible use of megatonnage weapons !!!
I DETEST VIDEOS. Please provide transcripts.
dear Dr. Martin Weiss
it makes sense not to try having a war agsint Russia at all costs as some Washington Hawks intend; it is true that the weapons manufacturers will make a fortune if such war were to happen…-
but is rhat war in the best interest of a few: that could make a fortune if that war were to happen the right thing to do?
would not be first to prove the assertion of those hawkish individuals: need to be proven true, and if it were true would not other resoureces better aplied to hold them from happening?
if Mr. Putin denies the accusation: is it not proof he had nothing to do with any such accusation?
who can say only the Russians have hackers? what about those in the USA?
would it be the case of persecution like that of Mr. Julian Assange- show the fact that those hacked had dirty facts to be hidden, if they had no such darlk matters in their life why fear an open information: on state security reasons is the defense of the conspirators trying to make wars? would that be reason to kill millions of innocent civilians on boiths dies of a conflict be the price to pay for the dirty acts of a few in power?
sincerely
Hector Lee
Mexico City
You are a wise man.
Much of the “e” mail that was supposedly
Hacked , were forgeries , mixed in with some truth
But we have no knowledge of the context of the forgeries. And when you say no one should want to hide anything , maybe you might close out some of the things you have written that you had the right to expect confidentiality.
QUICK! Spend money now! Fan the flames of National Security. Red Scare, Strategic Defense Perimeter, Domino Theory, Bomber Gap, Missile Gap, Window of Vulnerability, Mushroom Shaped Cloud all sternly issued warnings of impending doom and all utterly FALSE. These Bipartisan and media efforts were/are crafted to scare the American sheeple into providing trillions of dollars to the Military Industrial Security Complex. Call your Representatives now and urge them to shovel even more borrowed money into the bottomless pit of National Insecurity. Remember, we can’t go bankrupt fast enough so do your part to pay for all of this with more tax cuts.
What country signed a treaty with a promis not to expand NATO to the east, and subsequently proceded to do the exact opposite?
What country scrapped START?
What country invaded Afghanistan even though it was not involved in the attack of 9/11?
What country invaded Iraq even though there were no WMDs to be found there?
Wat country armed and financed the so-called rebels in Libya that gutted said country and killed its democratically elected and popular leader?
What country continued to arm and finance the same rebels after exporting them to Syria in an attempt to topple yet another popular leader?
What country’s assistant secretary of state visited Kiev no less than five times during November prior to the coup she engineered in the Ukraine? You haven’t forgotten the tapped phone conversation between her and the US ambassador where she said “@#€$% the EU!”
……and now you’re trying to tell me that Russia is on a long march to war?
Don’t even try using the Russia invaded the eastern Ukraine argument. Imagine how the US would react if anyone invaded Guam, Oki Nawa or any other US so-called protectorate. Russia has had their Black Sea fleet there for generations, and this has been accepted by the Ukrain’s LEGITIMATE government since it was built.
The US has been run by self proclaimed Trotskyites/neoconservatives continously since the inauguration in January 2001, and THEY are the ones hell-bent on a confrontation with Russia. Not the other way around.
The baseless accusation that Russia tampered with the POTUS election is case and point. No proof exists. Everything else I’ve listed has been amply documented.
If it barks like a dog , smells like a dog ,
Bites like a bog, It’s a dog.
EXACTLY!!! I couldn’t have said it better myself!. The USA is the aggressor and provocateur in the world NOT Russia!… and I wish That Martin would stick to his financial analysis and not keep pushing this ridicoulous and false theory on Russia “Marching to War” being the cause of all evil in the world…It’s the USA led West that is Marching to war, Russia is just saying “Enough!”…especially in the Ukraine… I’m starting to think that he’s on the Clinton’s payroll or something!
Dear Dr.Weiss: Your presentation has some good points however, I have to agree with Joan, Videos are annoying. Please put it in print. After reading the comments of your very astute, informed readers, there is very little that I can add. Perhaps we can offer up a small prayer for the innocent who have and will always suffer at the hands of ruthless leaders who have the absolute power and no conscience.
If you are a true believer, it might be better to
offer your prayers for the Guilty. They have a lot
to answer for .
I’ll add to the chorus; I didn’t watch the video because I hate that format. I can extract all the information I feel is useful in 10% of the time from a text article or transcript.