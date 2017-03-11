Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Investors Flee Mutual Funds for Stocks, ETFs

Investing in single stocks or ETFs has become more profitable than sinking your money into mutual funds ever since the market sectors evolved into winner-take-all free-for-alls. John Markman explains the paradigm shift.

Why the Cycle Is Turning Up for Emerging Markets

Mike Burnick recalls: “The late Larry Edelson once told me that the markets are much more than numbers, they’re people. It’s all about people.” To find out what this means to you as an investor, click here.

New data-analysis techniques will save farmers from having to spend an excessive amount of time looking for crop damage.

Farmers Reap Fresh Profits from Data Harvest

In the new Gilded Age, companies are more productive as they move from producing information technology to consuming it, says tech expert Jon Markman. Farming is just one good example. And shareholders reap the rewards.

FOMC: Don’t Get Lost in All the Hoopla

Don’t sweat the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, says master investor Bill Hall. Whatever the Fed decides will have very little impact on your portfolio. Here’s what Bill says you should focus on instead.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Trump and Infrastructure

President Trump has promised a massive program to rebuild our nation’s failing infrastructure. And his promise has set off a rush to buy investments that could profit from the program, says expert market analyst Wayne Burritt. For example, copper has become a hot commodity, notes Wayne, while cautioning: Don’t back up the truck just yet.

Dollar Breakout?

Business leaders seem happier these days. But can you have a strong dollar if consumers can’t afford to buy what America makes? Don’t bet on it! Currency expert Boris Schlossberg explains why.

North Korea Intensifying War Cycles

North Korea fires missiles toward Japan. China rattles sabers when the U.S. gives South Korea an anti-missile system. Longtime trader Wayne Burritt tells you what investors need to know.

The War on Cash Creates the Next Buying Opportunity in Gold

As global governments marginalize paper currencies in a misguided quest to go cashless, the more demand there will be for the ultimate hard currency, gold. Mike Burnick has the 24-karat scoop.

