That’s what a lot of analysts and economists are now proposing. Guys like Larry Kudlow, consulting to President-elect Trump, and in line for the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.
Heck, why not? Other countries are now issuing long-term debt. Ireland and Belgium issued 100-year debt. Austria issued 70-year debt. Italy, France, and Spain issued 50-year debt. And Japan pushed out a 40-year maturity and is now considering 50 years.
Mexico, believe it or not, has already issued three 100-year bonds since 2010.
Britain’s U.K. Treasury has issued 40- to 50-year bonds seven times.
Here’s the thinking:
First, the average duration of marketable Treasury bonds held by the public has been roughly five years for a very long time. That’s not likely to change much, even if maturities are extended. Or so they think.
Second, Treasury’s held in public hands have moved up from 32 percent of GDP back in 2008 to 74 percent today. So, despite all our problems, economists basically believe debt isn’t hurting us.
|
Time to Pack Your “Bug-Out Bag” and Run?
Well, some people have built a little cabin in the woods. They’ve stocked it with food, guns, and ammunition. They call it a “bolt hole.” You know what? It’s not such a bad idea! But it’s not for everyone. I’ve got a better way to protect myself. And you do, too. The answer is to get rich. Rich enough to weather the storm and keep your assets out of danger. The best defense, in other words, is a good offense. And guess what? The K Wave itself will give you the perfect way to do that. -Make sure to click here to download my new free report Stock Market Tsunami! -Larry Edelson
|Internal Sponsorship
Well, if that’s the case, does that really justify extending maturities and adding on our debt? Are these MBAs and PHDs just brain dead? Have they never traded the markets?
Probably not. They don’t have a clue how debt can destroy a market, a sector, entire industries and even an entire economy.
Third, they claim extending or refinancing debt would somehow save the country hundreds of billions in interest expense.
How so? All it does is kick the can down the road. Meanwhile, interest expense for fiscal 2016 is nearly $250 billion.
And it assumes that the average duration would remain five years and that the debt would not increase above the current 74 percent.
|They don’t have a clue how debt can destroy a market, or an entire economy.
Once again, the economists assume “no unintended consequences” in their thinking — which is always where things come back to bite them — and us.
And what if rates rise, as they are now doing? That would compound the interest expense repeatedly.
The principal value of those long-dated bonds would crash faster than you can bat an eye, way faster than the crash just experienced in the 30-year Treasury, which lost $108,497 of its value (based on $1,000,000 face value bond) — an astounding 10 percent — in just 26 trading days.
Excuse me, but I think issuing longer-dated Treasuries is …
1. A sign you’re broke.
2. A sign you’re desperate for credit.
3. A sign of great weakness to your foreign trade and credit sources.
4. A major Achilles’ heel in our economy.
5. A major mistake, if implemented.
into hell and a major sovereign debt crisis …
1. The U.S. government should be outlawed from going into debt even by one penny.
|
How I Protect My Privacy From Big Brother’s Prying Eyes
You are being watched. The government, data thieves, and large corporations want to know and track as much about you as possible. The eavesdropping is escalating and the hunt for your financial assets is getting worse. Discover how I protect myself and my family’s online privacy in my FREE Special Report.
|Internal Sponsorship
2. The current fiscal budget is roughly $3.8 trillion or 21 percent of the U.S. economy. Cut the budget to under 17 percent.
3. Shut down the Internal Revenue Service and implement a national sales tax of 17 percent that essentially funds the federal government.
4. Implement the same concepts on a state and municipal level.
5. In the event of a natural disaster, or even war, issue no debt and instead … print the money needed to cover the expenses. Inflationary? No. We’ve printed trillions already and has it stirred up inflation? No.
But never do so without submitting the plan to the people for approval. The Treasury and Congress will have no control. Only the people.
6. Convert existing national debt into equity and distribute those shares to the American population based on a fair formula to be decided. Essentially, do a debt-for-equity swap. Float the U.S. shares on the NYSE and prohibit foreign ownership of said shares.
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs.
8. Work together to design a debt-free monetary system with a neutral world reserve currency, a big benefit for all.
Sound impossible? I don’t think so. But what I do know is that 100-year or even 50-year bonds are NOT the answer.
Call me crazy if you wish, but someone needs to wake up and think differently about the future. If President-elect Trump or advisors like Larry Kudlow can’t, then I’ll simply keep pounding the table until they hear me. That I promise you.
Best wishes, as always …
Larry
P.S. And a very Happy New Year to all!
{ 34 comments… read them below or add one }
I wish you the best of luck communicating with Trump’s administration and would like to know if you have made contact and their response. I urge all to get involved rather than opine from a distance as media generally does.
Beyond here there be dragons
Great thinking but it seems the problem is entirely Political and once they get elected or appointed , they lose their integrity and lap right into the “gravy”.
We’re being raped and pillaged in Newfoundland and Labrador by successive Governments and their minions and nobody has the intestinal fortitude to really speak and act on behalf of the beleaguered taxpayer.
Help!!!!
National sales tax would get added on top of IRS income tax not in lieu of it.Just like Europe with there VAT Tax.
You are making too much sense. The political establishment will never understand. We also desperately need term limits.
Larry,
I agree with “MOST” of your recommendations EXCEPT:
6. I don’t want a portion of the national debt in WORTHLESS Government Equities …. They would be issued to me at $ 100,000 and be worth $ 10,000 shortly after issue ….. Plus if they paid any interest, it would be SURELY LESS THAN THE GROWTH OF THE S&P or GOLD!!!!!
7. Haircut? That maybe okay for Foreign Entities but NOT FOR US CITIZENS ….. and the “haircut” would CLEARLY LOWER THE US CREDIT RATING and any future borrowing
8. A neutral world reserve currency? HELL NO ….. I don’t trust ANYTHING CREATED BY THE WIZARDS IN WASHINGTON ….. Just LOOK AT THE MESS THEY HAVE GOTTEN US INTO!!!!!
My Solution ….. SHUT THE GOVERNMENT DOWN ….. STOP WITH ALL AID to the World ….. STOP funding NATO, the UN, Planned Parenthood, etc….. STOP ALL GOVERNMENT Pensions and Luxury payments as THOSE WIZARDS got us into this problem and THEY NEED TO TAKE A GIANT HAIRCUT as punishment for their POOR PERFORMANCE!!!!!..
Larry,
In September 1974, I was hired by the IRS as a Tax Auditor, working in Augusta GA. At the time , IRS processed 73 Million personal returns and I have no idea how many payroll, Corporate, P’ship, and miscellaneous returns EACH year. Staffing was about 125,000. No returns were required for incomes less than $3,500. The Earned Income Credit (EIC) was introduced to offset a FICA tax increase and was non-refundable to be applied against other tax liability. Congress, under Carter. passed laws to keep IRS from being able to be used for political retaliation after discovering what Nixon had done. Regan capped the top rate at 50% and cut taxes for everyone by 25%.in 1981. EIC began to grow and became refundable. Short of the cash economy wherein only half of earned income is actually reported, the EIC is the biggest fraudulent drain of treasury dollars. After just one year of working at the job and seeing how unfair the 1954 Tax Code was, I began privately advocating a National Sales Tax. The IRC is fundamentally broken and cannot be fixed as it is a political tool for redistribution of wealth. I could go on and on about the unfairness of the system, but suffice it to say that I support the idea of a NST or VAT. Back around 1994, a couple of US Congressmen toured the country promoting a NST. Nobody was interested at the time. I retired from IRS in 2007 as Senior Auditor in the Southern District of LA-MI-AL Considering the unsustainable debt facing the country, maybe now would be the time for the discussion to be restarted.
Larry a great way to promote gold
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs
We should eliminate the income tax. You propose a sales tax. I could support a sales tax. But, why not the value added tax like other countries? Mitt Romney pays a lower rate of income tax than I, and he does not pay social security tax. Donald Trump appears to pay less income and social security tax than I do. Warren Buffet pays a lower income tax rate than I do. Would these folks be able to avoid the sales tax because they own businesses? What we really need is for high income, self employed people to pay income taxes at the same rate as government employees. I have always been a government worker, so it is pitiful that I contribute more to America than they do.
I think almost everyone I know feels the same about what we are doing to the monetary system. Debt problems, as large as ours cannot be handled by “more and more debt”.
I have read the Herbert Hoover’s memoirs 3 times. Over 1500 pages. When you finish, you wake up and think that its not 1935 but 2017! The very same mistakes, the very same methods and turmoil in the world as money came here running up our stock market. Only bigger mistakes with bigger money! One notably difference though, this time we are broke 55 times over. We have played god with our reserve currency as well, and it won’t be tolerated. I personally have not gained anything on this insight, I have shorted markets for a loss and I stayed out of stocks last 4 years. Its really hard to know what to do if your retired. It seems impossible to catch tops and bottoms of any market these days. I’m on the advisory board of 3 companies with excellent technology the last 6 years, they can’t seem to go anywhere. There is no “real” business investment into start ups.
I like the idea. Most debt is not well thought out and leads to loss on some front. Trouble is that most Americans are unable to participate in the swap on their own. This means a further concentration of wealth in the hands of the 1%, adding to the marginalization of our economy.
From my limited perspective on these things, I agree especially on the national sales tax! Wish this were possible but like so many other brilliant solutions, there is just so much selfish and self-serving interest in maintaining the status (tax avoidance shelters, tax attorneys, accountants etc. etc.) that making such a sweeping change would be nigh impossible. If all human beings would only choose what is best for all, right, honorable, truthful, responsible, we would as a race and planet be in a perfect place, not in the pickle facing humanity today.
Larry, keep promoting these ideas just the same as eventually if enough people get these messages, things are bound to improve.
#6 Convert U S government debt into equity in the U S government? The politicians are already bought through complicated methods. Do you intend to simplify the process so that all the 0.1% has to do is enter a few key strokes to buy the government on the open market? They did a similar plan in Russia and it took absolutely no time for the Russian oligarchs to snap up everything. The American oligarchs already own half of everything on earth through U S corporations. Dr. Martin Weiss has already described the problem caused by excess concentration of wealth in the 0.1%. Do you really think the solution is to sell them the remaining 50%?
Larry,
I find your comments to be very simple minded and lacking perspective. A few comments:
1. Issuing debt to deal with budget shortfalls and/or to help the economy in times of slack allows the government to smooth out the volatility of the economy and help in difficult times. C+I+G in basic terms consumption + investment + government spending equals gross domestic product. I leave exports and imports out for simplicity sake. While I agree the goal of the government should be to pay that debt off in good times, to say that the government should not issue debt is to take away an important part of the balancing of a complex economy. Why do you care if the term of the debt is 5 years, 30 years or 100 years? The shorter the term the more subject the government is to swings in short term interest rates and the more vulnerable the government is to higher interest expense. We should encourage very long term financing especially at these very low rates. The government borrowing at these low rates sets very cheap long term capital that can be used to finance much needed infrastructure projects and other government investments that make America stronger. By financing these the burden falls on all generations verse the current generation and would be financed at extremely low (record low) rates. This permanent source of long term capital is advantageous and should be exploited. Add that the financier of these projects is willing to receive low interest from the greatest economy in the world. We should encourage this activity as it puts us in a stronger long term position to compete globally. I will leave the technicals of long term financing and the participation of foreign capital to a discussion in the future. To discourage long term financing at these very low rates is not very smart in my opinion.
Your suggestion of a 17 percent sales tax is ludicrous and poorly thought out. Sales taxes are the most regressive taxes we place on society. The lower income earners get tagged with a much more penal portion of the revenues needed by the government to run and the richest part of society benefit at a far greater rate. It is not a fair system that encourages the rising up of the middle class but instead enforces the class disparity that exists today. I think you would find that most wealthy are very willing to pay more taxes if they feel the money is being well spent. I also think you would find that the middle class and below are not willing to pay more taxes because they cannot afford the strain on their budgets. A regressive sales taxes only amplifies the stress on the middle and lower class to the benefit of the wealthy. Not well thought out.
I’ll leave some of the other issues alone for now. These two stood out to me as very poorly thought out ideas and lacking perspective.
All the best,
RGS
Nice post Larry,
Debt is the path of least resistance, only because that’s all we have known..
There has been no economic validity to anything that has occurred in the last nearly 9 years since the “Great Recession”..
Kind Regards,
Glenn Melcher
Larry,
What do you mean…convert existing national debt to equity? If a corporation does that there is something left that makes money that implies value to the shares. The US government doesn’t do that…make money? How do you do that? Example please. Would “shares of USA” go to only existing US treasury owners or all citizens?
I understood everything thing you said except that?
Larry,
For the period that capital flows into the US in 2017, can you comment on how Residential Real Estate will fair? I live in Austin, TX and am deliberating on whether to hold my primary residence, or sell and go rent instead.
Thank you Larry for all you give us.
Happy New Year!
Your federal sales tax idea is right on. Hopefully the Fair Tax will be implemented before the collapse. Also cut the budget. Enough if enough!!
Your plan sounds good but can you really see a 17% federal sales tax plus a similar state sales tax ever being approved, no matter how good it sound in your mind? Have you presented this to anyone in the new administration? If not, it is only a page filler for your subscribers.
Interesting concept. I like it better than what we have. An alternative: Add a use tax on the use of money (all kinds of money) every time it changes “hands”. That way it catches everyone who uses it. This includes workers, consumers, Wall Street traders, bankers, states, counties, etc. It is progressive and fair. Everyone pays who uses the US money system (does not the Federal Government own the money, but allows it to be used as legal tender?). Get rid of all other forms of taxation. If barter starts, as it surely will, ultimately the money will get into circulation and will be taxed. The big question is how much tax will there be on the use of money? I would say a minimum and adjustable, based on a minimum sized government’s needs. Comments anyone?
Think about it!
Hi Larry,
I’m intrigued by the US debt-to-equity swap idea… but what would someone be able to do with owning shares? When activist billionaires like George Soros begin to amass shares as others sell out, what power and influence could they exert over the government and the rest of us? Seems like there could be some dangerous unintended consequences here… where some voters are more equal than others.
-Chris
I really like #3. Do you know there is a bill in Congress, HR 25, called the FAIRtax that does this. It moves the tax base from production (income, savings and investment) to consumption on all new goods and services. The IRS would be abolished along with the income tax, payroll taxes and tax withholding. The FAIRtax also prevents the old tax system from returning with the repeal of the 16th Amendment that made legal direct taxation. Learn more and join the cause at bigsolution.org
How about a VAT tax??
Time to add another Larry to weigh in on economic matters…you.
We should have the smartest people with the freshest thinking on the Council irrespective of their political leanings.
Is # 3 a VAT tax?– if so makes sense
Equity in what?
Sorry Larry, but limiting spending to what is collected and using a sales tax as opposed to an income tax to run the country is as likely as going back to a gold standard. Not going to happen. It is hard to buy an election without give away programs to be paid for sometime in the future. As for a national sales tax, that takes all power away from congress. No more loopholes for high dollar donors. Plus, all tax increases are immediately felt by the tax payer making it harder to get them passed, so were is congresses incentive to change. That is why the “fair tax” or consumption tax has not gained any ground.
Even at today’s low interest rates, the interest on a 100 year bond will be a couple of times the face value, over time. The “brains” probably think they will save money over time if rates for new bonds increase to more normal levels – as they must if they wish to sell the junk. Of course, if the Fed manages to get their desired 2% inflation (or more), the buying power of the bonds at maturity will be almost nothing. That means those bonds would be essentially worthless. Not to mention that the odds of anyone living to enjoy them at maturity would be essentially zero. Why would anyone buy them?
But expanding the debt is a free ride, at least until the debt chickens come home to roost. And the cut back necessary will meet strong resistance, look at Greece. The National debt under our first presidents was used to enable the Federal government to expand opportunities for people to have a more prosperous life which would mean more tax income to the government which would cover the debt incurred and increase the tax flow over the initial outlay. In other words the government could show a profit. Which president said the business of government is business.?
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs.
8. Work together to design a debt-free monetary system with a neutral world reserve currency, a big benefit for all.
How can you “tell” the rest of the world to take a hit and then expect any kind of co-operation. If you think the world cannot live without the USA think again. When there is an international economic tragedy the rest of the world will suffer equally with or without the US and may just look for a way to rebuild itself without the bully from Wall Street.
How can we, in good faith, offer 100 year bonds, when the government does fiscal planning for only 10 years into the future? Also, even a highly unlikely 1% interest rate over such a long period would eat us alive, forcing at least a 5 times investment return for the holder. On the other hand, inflation would surely outpace that, making such an investment a BAD deal for the borrower. Borrower Beware!
My numbers may be off, but no matter how you figure it, this proposal can’t be a good long term deal for either party. In the short term maybe…but in the long term the can (kicked down the road) morphs into a hungry tiger.
Point five of Larry’s solutions would truly help “We, The People”. This idea sounds like “The Sovereignty Proposal” that was heavily promoted some thirty years ago where VOTER-APPROVED capital projects would receive interest-free loans from the United States Treasury and paid off out of that tax body’s successive tax levies. The idea received a few thousand “votes of confidence” from (primarily) local tax bodies nationwide. Efforts to make the proposal reality were doomed to failure the moment the idea was brought to congress. The idea of a national sales tax to replace the monstrous income tax system also has never gotten very far with “our” illustrious leaders in Washington. Finally, something that you did not suggest: a barter system between nations would eliminate debt totally and truly encourage prosperity and stability for all. Thanks Larry and keep pounding the table!
It’s nice to read so many thoughtful comments. Regardless of the outcome, I’m glad the election is over. Sunday’s Comin!