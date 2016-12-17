Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

During the “Gilded Age,” business boomed

after government shackles came off.

A New Gilded Age?

The 21st Century-version of the Gilded Age – the American renaissance from the 1890s into the early-1900s – will create social, political, economic and technological upheaval, predicts Martin Weiss, Ph.D. But when the dust settles, he says, we’ll enter a period of great prosperity.

Genius fund’s tricky efforts have roots in the 1890s

How do today’s genius traders compare with the swashbuckling, stock market traders of America’s Gilded Age? Longtime market watcher Jon Markman runs down the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Two Biggest Debt Caverns in the World

No, China’s not one of them. But both of these economic time bombs are closer to home than you might think, reports Larry Edelson. Tick, tick, tick.

Survive Deathtraps in Garages and Parking Lots

You face special self-defense challenges whenever you enter a commercial garage or a retail lot. Security expert Jeff Cantor reviews the dos and don’ts of staying safe in these deathtraps.

What the Fed Action Means for Growth

The U.K. Brexit referendum – combined with the election of Donald Trump – could spell double trouble as the global economy faces longer-term doubts over the likely pace of production growth. Contributor Bill Hall puts it all in perspective.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

What the Dow Rally Really Means

The Dow closed above Larry Edelson’s monthly buy signal before it continued rising to new highs. But don’t get over confident, says the longtime trader, because 60% of the rally comes from only five stocks.

Don’t Hold Your Breath for the Fed’s New Normal

Before the Fed bumps rates more than once a year, it needs to see more than the Trump Effect on the stock market, says Boris Schlossberg. So don’t bet on the Fed “normalizing” rates anytime soon.

Rising Rates: So, what’s the big deal?

Raising interest rates won’t save us from a tsunami of historical cycles, including a rare alignment of social, economic and political forces, says Larry Edelson. How does he know? Because he’s a scholar of history.

The Fed Forecasts Higher Interest Rates: Don’t Bet On It!

The recent Federal Reserve policy meeting triggered some volatile swings in the markets because the central bank’s policymakers signaled a faster trajectory of interest rate hikes next year. Well, Mike Burnick says, if you believe that …

