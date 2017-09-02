Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Three D-Day Events Coming in October

There are three major events coming in October that will focus the world’s attention on the massive amount of debts piled up by the world’s most powerful governments. Can you name these events? This past Monday, Martin Weiss, Ph.D., asked an expert on these D-Day events to step in for him for the day. So, sit back and let Sean Brodrick fill you in.

Take the Other Side of these Crowded Trades

Many traders are betting the Fed won’t raise rates and that it won’t unwind its bloated balance sheet. Mike Burnick prefers to buck the common wisdom on the Street. So, he’s recommending two ETFs that do just that.

Ferrari’s latest contribution to poetry in motion is the Portofino. Beware of traffic cops, this car looks like it’s speeding even when it’s standing still.

Investors Should Make ‘Vroom’ for Ferrari

Recently, Ferrari unveiled its newest roadster. The Portofino lives up to its name. It’s a deep-throated, blood-pumping, gas guzzling V-8 built for drivers. It’s also a lesson for investors, says Jon Markman. The best companies never stop doing what they do best.

Emerging Markets: Red-Hot and Dirt-Cheap

You’re not truly diversified if you only hold American stocks. And emerging-market stocks are the perfect way to widen your net for some fabulous profits. Tony Sagami offers an easy way to add foreign investments to your portfolio.

Save Hundreds, Even Thousands, of Dollars in Commissions

A commission fight broke out among online brokers earlier this year. And investors can happily take advantage of the money-saving benefits. Grant Wasylik has some good ideas on where and how to start.

This Metal Will Shift Your Profits into Higher Gear

The future is roaring straight toward us, and it’s accelerating at an astonishing rate – in an electric vehicle (EV), says Sean Brodrick. A whole pack of car companies have joined Tesla in the EV race – which means that demand for lithium-ion batteries will skyrocket. Sean has an idea about how you make a pretty penny from the great lithium rush.

Look Up, Investors! It’s Spy-in-the-Sky!

Every step you take, every move you make … there’s a drone designed to watch you. Drones are the biggest trend in security and surveillance, says Jon Markman. So, investors should be looking at companies that make drones and their components.

Dr. Copper’s Wild Ride

Big building projects in China have sent demand for industrial metals through the roof. Copper and several other metals have more than doubled the performance of U.S. equities. There’s more than one way to profit from this trend, says David Dutkewych. Here’s what he suggests …

It’s a Great Time to Invest for Growth!

On average, the S&P 500 Index does really well in October, November and December, says Bill Hall. So, ignore all the bad news and the naysayers. Because now’s the time to buy solid, growth stocks.

