When investors plan their financial future, they try to consider all the basics: The direction of the Dow, the strength of the economy, their personal goals.
But there’s one three-letter event they rarely think about. It’s not on the standard checklist that financial planners run through when they advise you about your portfolio. Nor is it something that economists include in their forecasting models. Yet it’s so big, it could turn every forecast and investment strategy upside down, or worse.
I’m referring to war.
Why is nearly everyone ignoring or minimizing the possibility?
Perhaps it’s some unholy mix of amnesia and fantasy. They see all the signs, but blindly assume that they’re false alarms.
Or maybe it’s a psychological defense mechanism. They’re so fearful of the consequences, their brains automatically block logical thinking.
But I need not tell you where the winds of war are blowing. You’ve seen them yourself in the headlines:
Russia: The takeover of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine. Massive military buildups along the borders with Finland, Poland and the Baltics. War in Syria. Meddling in U.S. elections.
China: Declaration of the “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea that encroaches on the exclusive economic zones claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Construction of helipads, runways and hangars on seven separate reefs in the Spratly Islands. Military presence on eight of the Paracel Islands. All in defiance of international law.
North Korea: Five atomic bomb tests since 2006 with a total yield of 63 kilotons. Five ballistic missiles fired on March 6 and April 4 into the Sea of Japan. Multiple threats, including one made last week, that it will launch a nuclear attack on U.S. territory in immediate response to any “sign of aggression.”
United States: Six rounds of economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies. Missile attack on Russia’s number one ally in the Middle East, destroying Russian-made aircraft. Deployment to the Korean Peninsula of Carrier Strike Group 1, including aircraft carrier Carl Vinson capable of carrying 90 aircraft, along with a fleet of destroyers.
|
Among all of these escalating tensions, most strategists agree that the most worrisome stem from deteriorating relations between the U.S. and Russia, and last week’s visit to Moscow by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, did virtually nothing to stem the slide.
But if you think they’ve gone downhill fast or that the prospects of war are too close for comfort, wait till you see what they’re saying in Russia.
Humor and Sarcasm Turn
To Venom and Warnings
Until recently, the focus of the Russian press and social media was to joke about reports from the U.S. that Putin hacked the American elections.
Even the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined in the humor campaign with this spoof voicemail: “You have reached the Russian embassy,” it announced to callers. “Your call is very important to us. To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponents, press one. To use the services of Russian hackers, press two. To request election interference, press three and wait until the next election campaign. Please note that all calls are recorded for quality improvement and training purposes.”
Meanwhile, the hashtag #russiansdidit, attracting posts by anyone with new examples of what else could be blamed on the Russians, became very popular in Russia.
One user posted a photo of a toddler caught in the act of smearing his face, the wall and the dog with blue crayon, along with the words “Russians did it.”
Another submitted a well-known image of a sparsely attended Clinton rally with the headline “Russians hacked my crowd.”
And in a third, a woman stopped by a police officer for speeding, says “the Russians hacked my speedometer.”
Since last week, however, in the wake of the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base, the humor and sarcasm has turned to venom and stern warnings.
One widely read editorial in Russia put it this way: “The Russian government saw Trump as a businessman who would act in the interest of the U.S., instead of defending Democratic values across the world. Fighting ISIS is in the interest of the U.S., Trump promised to do so, and Russia was eager to help.
“However, Trump must also contend with the American establishment, which seems to be more important to Trump than a deal with Russia. The American power machine has tied Trump hand and foot and doesn’t let him keep his promises. The recent attacks on Syria are part of Trump’s deal with the American establishment.”
Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev echoed this sentiment, lamenting that it has taken only two-and-a-half months for the American power machine to break Trump’s personal vision and beliefs.
Another source says: “Russia was waiting with an open mind for Trump to make the first move. Now we know what his first move is: To attack our allies. Any hope for détente is out the window. From this point forward, the conflict will escalate all the way to World War III.”
The reaction in Russia about the Syrian government’s recent sarin gas attacks is even more strident. Moscow’s official position is to demand an international investigation. But unofficial sources go much further.
One quotes a 2013 Daily Mail article about “a secret U.S. plot” to engineer a false-flag gas attack in Syria and to use it as a pretext to attack Assad. It then lodges a protest against the British newspaper for deleting the article from its website. Others allege, without any evidence whatsoever, that, behind the scenes, the U.S. has been the primary supplier of chemical weapons to terrorists based in Syria and Iraq.
All these are signs that Russia’s powerful anti-American propaganda machine, temporarily on pause after Trump won the White House, is now back in overdrive. It poisons Russian public opinion, which, in turn, makes it far more difficult for Mr. Putin to bend back toward a reconciliation with the West, even if he wanted to.
Bottom line: Both Putin and Trump have boxed themselves into the same political corner. To ward off accusations of weakness or collusion with the other side, they are pressed to avoid precisely the kind of flexible, compromising posture that’s urgently needed to defuse the conflict. They look for ways to escalate their verbal attacks and to make a show of force in the world’s most hotly disputed trouble spots – not only in Syria, but also in Northeast Asia, Eastern Europe and beyond.
For investors, the implications are clear. Although it’s probably way too soon to predict a direct conflict between the U.S. and another major military power, it’s certainly not too soon to recognize the reality of:
- Rising risk of war, just as Larry Edelson predicted in the months and years before he passed away.
- Increased awareness of that risk, particularly among military strategists in the Pentagon, Moscow and Beijing.
- Major new military expenditures already in the pipeline, with still more on the way, a strong positive for defense stocks.
- Bigger federal budget deficits despite cutbacks in nondefense spending, an obvious negative for government bonds.
- Continued flight capital flowing from overseas to U.S. markets.
- Big money rushing into gold and gold shares.
Let’s just pray that it doesn’t go beyond these consequences. Needless to say, an actual war between major military powers would have far greater impacts.
Good luck and God bless!
Martin
Yes How to start me?
Please carryint to me
Think things are tense now? Just wait until the independent investigations begin over the current administrations possible coordination with the Russian Intelligence Organizations… And, if proved to be true, could that bring charges of treason?…. Could those investigations lead to Articles of Impeachment? Could those investigations show that Trump has huge loans from the Russians? And how are the American Trump voters feeling as his approval rating drops into the 30% and 40% (lowest in modern history) range and those “promises” seem to be evaporating as the Obama American Stock Market Rally from 2009 appears to be rolling over under under another Conservative Presiednt and Conservative Majority Congress (just like it did in late 2007….. And 1929)!
The last time we elected a businessman as President, we got Smoot/Hawley, and the Great Depression. What will we get this time?
That was Republican (Conservatie) Hoover and a 90% loss and the Great Depression… :( The Only Rich Presidents who ever helped the Average American were FDR and Kennedy, BOTH Progressive Liberals (Now called Democrats!… :)
To Eagle 495
I guess you just can”t wait for a “told you so” if what you say comes true!
I’ve done very well prognosticating the future and I believe there is a very high probability that “I told you so” will come to action….. After all Dump is another Wealthy Conservative who despite what he has said, is very actively making his Billionaire friends even richer and not doing “a darn thing” for all those that he made promises to…
By the way, impeachment is a real possibility. The Republican congress would much rather have Pence, one of their own, as President than Trump. Notice that Pence is starting to make himself felt on the international scene in preparation for whatever comes.
That’s a pretty serious charge you are making. Either lay your evidence on the table or you are just an agent of disinformation.
Eagle you post this same parroting liberal crap all over the internet on financial lists.. Give it a respite.
Says the guy who guaranteed a Bernie Sanders win last November. Thhwitt.
Mike & Martin,
I first received high recommendations years ago about your service from Dave Saleh at the MIA.
I work four jobs, have a timid/zilch knowledge of the stock market & am unsure whether to start investing on my own without some reputable Broker assistance.
Is there anyone whom your staff could recomnend to assist me? A phone number I could call to talk with an actual expert, not just support staff?
Thank you for your sincere inter
…your sincere interest in helping novices such as myself.
Because Trump is emphasizing a military buildup, other spending priorities must take a back seat. This includes the infrastructure improvements which are badly needed, and which Trump boasted to be a prime priority during his campaign. This means that, if we do get into a major war, we will do so, hampered by nearly a third world infrastructure in highways, power systems, and other utilities. I hate to say it, but the Russian propaganda seems more accurate in some ways than that sponsored here by the Deep State apparatus. The Deep State seems made up of fools, and they could bring us all down to disaster. Obama was rather one of those fools, but Trump seems bent on outdoing him.
The recent bellicose blunderings of Donald Trump are simply desperate acts of a besieged con man. They seem to have worked for now as our cowardly media is again treating war as a fireworks display. Media coverage of the treason investigations have been muted. Only a scant few have broached the extreme coincidence of an unnecessary gas attack and Trump’s opportunity to look Presidential right on cue. The Kabuki Theater now being staged in Korea is much more dangerous. North Korea is for all intents about 70 years behind us in military capabilities. Also, we have lived for 6 decades under a nuclear threat from Russia without wetting our pants. Trump’s need to deflect our attention and the MIC’s need to be fed trillions of dollars combine to produce a dangerous situation. This situation is all the more frightening as the media is acting as the propaganda arm for the MIC scaring and herding Americans like sheep. To put this perspective while we are worried about our green pieces of paper 50 million people’s lives are in the hands of a mentally unstable con man.
Well said MIke!… :)
Thank you Martin for trying to wake everybody up but it probably won’t work..There seems to be a huge segment of the controlling population who only care about their stocks and tax cuts and could care less about the country and what is really going on behind the curtain.The white house clown show and the thugs now running our great country is extremely alarming.The comment above about the administration’s involvement with Russia is going to come to light at some point……there is just way too much smoke.Most of my family is in Hawaii and they are wondering why nobody discusses how easy it would be for North Korea to hit Honolulu with a major bomb.All they talk about is the “mainland.”They could pretty much wipe out the island of Oahu with a serious nuclear weapon.Time to wake up folks.
Dear Dr. Weiss,
the world is ALREADY at war ( fractured world war that is, see Pope Francis!) and everybody who is even superficially correctly informed and independently minded knows it all too well! Syria, North Korea, Ukraine, the Middle East, the myriad of existing terrorist organizations (Al Qeida, Hamas, ISIS etc.) are just a few very nasty examples of this indisputable evidence. So when you mention war I guess you visualize instead the realistic, potentially imminent possibility of a THERMONUCLEAR CONFLAGRATION among the two or three superpowers, God forbid!
Should that happen, why worry about anything at all?!? Mutually assured destruction(remember?)would have been carried out and mankind finally terminated! We have reached a point of no return and the world leaders had better wise up until there is time or else getting vaporized like the rest of us!
Luciano Salvati
A nuclear explosion against a population anywhere in the world will change the world irreversible.
A chemical attack against a population has already made some change.
How disruptive will it be if we have to return to an 18th century infrastructure and economy?
Why didn’t you report the death of Larry Edelson?
Two buffoon narcissists in charge of the global nuclear arsenal. Good luck with that.
Dr. Weiss: If war breaks out between the U.S. and another nuclear-armed power, the last thing anyone will be thinking about is investments! Rather, smart people will be withdrawing whatever money they have to flee to a neutral country which is unlikely to be attacked, or building a deep underground bunker wherever they live if this isn’t possible. You will not be investing either-instead you will have fled to your house deep in the interior of Brazil that you have written about in your columns. Other people will be hiding in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, maybe Zambia or South Africa. Anywhere to get out of the line of fire!
Dear Martin, and friends that still have faith in our great freedom loving USA. We the people voted in our elected Republican party. We elected the best team that will protect our rights to life, liberty, and the freedom of faith that “God Will Bless America”. He will give us the strength and wisdom to do what is right and just for all Americans. We must stop those that are attempting to derail every well planed program before it ever gets a chance to be presented. The so called” Deep State” needs to be identified, and challenged to explain just why they are using these negative actions to discourage any progress to improve a failed system. The Democrats had 8 years to improve our economy, and reduce our debts. They had many chances to improve our failed infrastructure. We had the opportunity to improve our military, and make our country better prepared to defend and improve our good will relationships with our allies. It’s time to work again, and make us proud to be Americans! ” God Bless You, Mr. Donald Trump.” ” Do Right.” ( DMB)
If you and others on the right stopped ignoring the deep state of the US/military industrial complex and its imperialism, we might avoid the wars you are talking about. For a little reality check, watch Jimmy Dore Youtube, Global Research News, Glenn Greenwald and Democracy Now.
All these rich war hawks aren’t worry about the war or any of us at risk of ending up just like the other countries ! They all have fully loaded bunkers fully staffed ! That way after which every poor person are taken out , You know they can come back up in their same spots ! And all the people that supported these Rep , Will have to Live with their vote , Common sense could see they was all lying but people voted them in anyways ! Just because Rep name behind them, Like they give a dam about anyone but their rich self’s and family,If anyone would of been listening trump him self said Russia is a better leader because he’s people did what he said, That should of been first clue to voters ! Then the other comment people expect to have rights or they need to go back to the books because Dem Giving people to many right and freedom ,Poor people expect to much on and on