Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Oldest Investment Tool Known to Man

Gains of 55%, 142%, and 545% in Ten Days!

Founder Martin Weiss, Ph.D., welcomes a true investing genius back to the fold. Tony Sagami, a master of market timing, started working with Martin in the ’80s. And now, he’s back to share his wisdom. Here, Martin and Tony discuss the oldest investment tool known to man.

At $1,000/share, the sky’s the limit for Amazon

Don’t bet against Amazon (AMZN), says tech guru Jon Markman. The amazing AMZN recently broke $1,000 per share thanks to genius marketing and the roller-coaster emotions of investors, like short-sellers who end up buying back their shares. Read about Amazon’s future here.

The Real Infrastructure Story

The real infrastructure story – which is about to boost metals prices in a big way – is going on halfway around the world … in China. Mike Burnick fills you in on what’s going on and which metals stand to benefit the most from it … just click here.

The rise of artificial intelligence will radically alter the business world forever — because only the cyber-smartest will survive.

Time to pick your A.I. superheroes

Advances in artificial intelligence will lead to a new class of corporate superheroes, the reinvention of business models, and new investment opportunities. Only the smartest companies will survive. Let Jon Markman explain it all.

This Sector Is Set to Cause a World of Pain for Big Pharma

This growing investment opportunity could cost marketers of modern medicine somewhere around $4 billion per year. If you want to stick it to Big Pharma, Bill Hall tells you what to look for.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Gold Holding Above Key Support, but Expect Volatility Ahead

You’ve gotta be nimble, you’ve gotta be quick, to profit in the coming gold rally, says our master of the yellow metal, Mike Burnick. That’s because the rally will include plenty of upswings and downswings. To learn more, click here.

The Clockwork-Like Profits of Layoff Announcements

It’s sad when your neighbors lose their jobs, says Tony Sagami, but their loss can indicate a great investment opportunity for you. To make good money now, consider betting against the retail industry with the right ETFs. Here are two good ideas.

An Even Better Reason to Legalize Pot

Legal pot has become big business in the U.S. as Mexican drug cartels get out of the game. But you should avoid investments that can get hurt by low marijuana prices. Sean Brodrick gets you up to speed on weed.

War Cycles Ramping Right on Cue

Once again, the Middle East is at the center of political conflict. But it’s not just in the Middle East. Tensions are running hot all over the globe, and ramping up the war cycles. So what should you invest in during these troubled times? David Dutkewych has a good idea.

The Money and Markets Team

