Editor’s note: Grant Wasylik is filling in for David Dutkewych today. Last year, Grant’s Adventure Capitalist and Wall Street Front Runner services both beat the S&P 500 by more than 250%. So we think you’ll agree, Grant has a knack for helping his readers fatten their wallets. Today Grant will show you 13 unusual ways you can claim free money.

Would you pick up a stray dollar bill sitting on the sidewalk as you walked by?

Darn right you would. Finders keepers!

What if you showed up at your doctor’s appointment, and the front desk said you overpaid by $10 last time? Would it be OK if they knocked $10 off today’s bill to rectify the situation?

Absolutely. Appreciate you bringing that to my attention.

Or suppose your online broker insisted on crediting your account with a month’s worth of no-commission trades, thanks to your recent uptick in trading activity.

Obviously, no objection here.

Now, what if I told you there was potentially unclaimed money due to you?

Except, it’s not sitting on the ground in front of you … no one is going to inform you in-person … and you won’t receive a phone call, email or text delivering the news …

It will require some work on your end. But, not all that much to find out if it’s there for the taking.

You see, that potential money owed to you is buried somewhere in the online stratosphere … just waiting to be claimed.

I presume you’ll want to go take a look …

So today, I’ll share several websites that you can easily investigate. In fact, here are a dozen that allow you to hunt for those opportunities…

To find unclaimed money from the government:

NAUPA (National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators) . State-by-state listing of unclaimed funds and property.

And outside of the government, here’s another source that most folks don’t know exists:

Top Class Actions . Open class action lawsuit settlements. ( Just don’t file for class action suits that don’t pertain to you! )

All right, I realize there’s a decent chance you might not have found anything that applies to you yet.

So, as a bonus, I’ll include a site with a list of birthday freebies and discounts you can grab. Treat yourself, family member or friend to a deal:

Hustler Money Blog — Birthday Freebies ! A list of 200 places to grab free — or discounted — food or drinks in conjunction with a birthday (bring ID). Also, if you scroll to the bottom, there are retail and entertainment birthday giveaways, too.

I’d like to know how these ideas work out for you. Let me know what kind of treasures you find in the comment box below.

Best,

Grant Wasylik