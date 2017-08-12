Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

7 Horsemen of the 21st Century Apocalypse

What’s truly driving world leaders to engage in increasingly belligerent behavior? It’s not merely their own rational or irrational decision-making. Nor is it the reasons and excuses that our leaders themselves believe and cite. Let Martin Weiss, Ph. D., explain.

Crude Oil Prices Dance With $50: Here’s What’s Next

The 19% rally in crude oil prices from the late-June low has been impressive. But Mike Burnick thinks there’s more gas in the tank for this advance. Here’s why …

Most stocks suck! I’m sorry to put it so bluntly, but it’s true: Most stocks are barely worth the paper they’re printed on. Which means that if you own a mutual fund … Or an exchange-traded fund … Or a family of 401(k) funds managed by your employer … Or even a “diversified” portfolio of individual stocks in different sectors … Then you, my friend, own a big pile of dung that will never be worth much more than what you paid for it. Read more here …

Steer Clear of the Street’s Old Darlings

Small investors can’t trust Wall Street analysts because they don’t care about Main Street. The Street’s experts only care about big, institutional clients. Investment maverick Jon Markman tells it like it is.

Homes sales have slowed to a discouraging rate as more people choose to rent or live with relatives.

Blame a Weak Economy for Too Many Renters

When people can’t afford houses, and Millennials must live at home, smart investors can find a way to make money from the sagging real-estate market. Tony Sagami has a suggestion.

Frustrated Gold Bulls: Expect Higher Prices Ahead!

Hope for frustrated gold bulls: Larry Edelson’s E-Wave charts say gold should put in a bottom by late 2017. The yellow metal should even enjoy a sizable rally into 2018. Mike Burnick tells you why gold will rally.

The Fountain of Youth is Legal in 29 States

Older Americans are hopping on the cannabis clue train in big numbers. That’s because marijuana provides a fountain of youth for the mind and body in 29 states and D.C. Get the scoop from Sean Brodrick.

Gold miners ALREADY posting gains over 6,400% This stock could have multiplied your wealth up to 100 times over — enough to turn $20,000 into $2 million. Even if you caught just one-half of that move, you could have seen your wealth multiply 50 times over. At that rate, $10,000 turns into $500,000 — and $20,000 turns into $1 MILLION! Read More Here …

Insurance is Next in Line for Technological Disruption

One insurer replaced brokers and paperwork with bots, machine learning and a simple smartphone app. Then the magic happened. After all, time is money! Jon Markman introduces a rebel with a clue.

The Incredible Shrinking Stock Market

Almost half the market has gone private or out of business in the last 20 years. And more companies are choosing to avoid the hassles of going public in the first place. Grant Wasylik says, here’s what to own in this incredible shrinking stock market.

NFL May Draft Big Green to Treat Pain

The NFL may be softening its tough stance on pot. The Players Association agreed to be part of a study about using marijuana as a pain-management drug. Bill Hall sees this as an opportunity for investors.

The Money and Markets Team