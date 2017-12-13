How much do you have saved for retirement? Most financial planners recommend a nest egg that is 10 times your annual salary.

With the median income in the United States around $57,000 a year, that means the average American needs to save about $600,000 (not including your home’s value) to comfortably retire.

Unfortunately, the “average” American falls woefully short of that recommended amount. The average retirement account balance is $95,000 today, way below the $600,000 target. And surely insufficient to finance a comfortable retirement.

Averages, however, can be deceiving. I say that because:

One out of three Americans has ZERO set aside for retirement. Zip. Nada. Zilch.

Due to the high cost of living, an astonishing half of those who did save will have no funds left by the time retirement rolls around.

And don’t count on Social Security to bail you out. As of August 2017, the average Social Security check was $1,413 a month. And don’t get me started on the solvency of the Social Security system!

Moreover, a growing number of older Americans are being forced to delay retirement or to keep working just to make ends meet. Indeed, 20% of Americans say they can’t afford to give up work while nearly three in 10 have insufficient income from pensions and savings.

Worse yet, a BankRate survey showed that only four out of 10 Americans have enough in savings to cover a surprise $500 expense. Another 21% said they would rely on a credit card, while 20% said they’d cut back on other expenses. Another 11% said they’d turn to family or friends for the money.

Remember, the typical American will spend about 20 years – maybe much longer — in retirement, so you better prepare for the last third of your life.

Of course, talking about saving is easy. Doing so, not so much. This is what I tell my four children:

Save at least 10% of your income by putting 4% in a regular savings account and 6% in your company-sponsored 401(k). Why 6%? Most companies match 50 cents on the dollar up to the first 6% of employee savings.

If you can save more than 10%, do it! Contribute as much of your income as you can to your 401(k). The maximum contribution for 2018 jumps next year from $18,000 to $18,500 for workers under 50 years of age. But that rises to $24,500 if you are over 50 thanks to a “catch up” contribution limit of $6,000.

Don’t buy a new car! Not only do new cars cost more, they rapidly depreciate as soon as you drive them off the car lot. The average new car loses 19% of its value in one year.

Whatever car you buy, finance for no longer than three years. If you need to stretch out the loan longer than that to afford it … you can’t afford it.

And my most important No. 1 recommendation? Avoid debt at all costs! I am proud to say that I don’t owe a dime to anybody in this world. Nothing! And I am teaching my adult children to avoid debt as well. In fact, the only debt that I tell my children they should ever take out is a home mortgage. And yes, all four of my children own their cars free and clear.

At 61 years old, I’m not that far away from the traditional retirement age of 65. So these aren’t hypothetical, classroom concepts that don’t affect me.

Fulfilling, comfortable retirements don’t happen by accident. They are carefully planned for. And the above steps are a great way to help you get there.

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami