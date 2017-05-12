At Berkshire Hathaway’s widely-followed annual meeting, super-investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, revealed a stunning fact that no one in the mainstream media is telling you about.

And given the recent popularity of this event held in Omaha, Nebraska, every year — heck, this year’s entire meeting, which is much like an investment carnival, was live-streamed by Yahoo Finance — it’s stunning to me that no one in the popular press has focused on what Warren had to say and on what it really means for you and your money.

If you are a frequent follower of Warren Buffett, (aka the Oracle of Omaha), you know that he consistently states that he’s not a big fan of holding cash. In fact, in a CNBC interview at this year’s meeting, he went so far as to proclaim, “I hate cash.”

Indeed, he addressed his disdain for cash in more detail in an annual Berkshire shareholder letter he penned several years ago. In that letter, he explained that because many retirement investors think that cash is safe and that stocks are risky, they put cash in their mattresses instead of buying equity in public companies.

He then goes on to opine that: “It really should be the other way around. Stocks have a long-running record of handily outperforming the major investment choices, including gold and bonds. But it’s cash that is the absolute loser, thanks to inflation, a relentless force that destroys purchasing power like rust gnawing away at an unpainted bridge.”

OK, I guess that makes sense because we all know that stocks have outperformed cash holdings over the long run. But the real issue here is: Real people, like you and I, live our lives in a series of short runs that over time make up our own individual long term.

Here’s what I mean: During our lives, we have different cash needs that may or may not sequence perfectly with our own earning power, market valuations and overall economic conditions.

It’s great for an institutional investor like Warren Buffett to brush aside the need for cash holdings because he can take the long view. He’s talking about corporate money, which comes from a variety of sources.

On the other hand, when you and I need to pay for a new car, write a check for college tuition or fund our living expenses in retirement, we need cash on hand to do it. That’s why individual investors must be much more attuned with aligning their asset-allocation and cash needs with market conditions.

Simply put, you have to make sure that you are not buying high and selling low just because of your cash situation.

While I have a lot to say about the differences between individual investors and institutional investors as a result of my experiences on Wall Street — and, more importantly why they’re different — that’s a subject for a different day and possibly a future Money and Markets article.

Buffett disclosed that his company’s cash holdings could swell to as much as $150 billion over the next three years.

For now, just know that there is a difference — a big difference — between your financial situation and Berkshire Hathaway’s.

Turning back to Warren and his comments, here’s how what he’s saying — and more importantly what he’s not saying — can help us.

On one hand, he’s essentially saying that cash is trash.

But on the other hand, look at this:





Click image for larger view

It shows that Berkshire’s cash hoard stood at about $80 billion at the end of 2016. What’s more, during the shareholder’s meeting and in media interviews afterward, Warren disclosed that his company’s cash holdings had increased to $90 billion and could swell to as much as $150 billion over the next three years if he doesn’t get busy and make some investments.

Astonishing for a man who doesn’t like cash!

But what’s even more stunning is how large Berkshire’s cash pile is when compared to the value of the company’s stock holdings. According to a chart based on Berkshire’s SEC filings maintained on the web by CNBC, the value of Berkshire’s stock portfolio is approximately $160 billion.

That means that, despite their chairman’s public proclamations about his disdain for cash, cash comprises more than one-third of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio.

Sure, the company’s holdings change frequently – and my math, based on CNBC information, may be off a bit – but based on my analysis of their public filings, Berkshire is holding a high percentage of cash no matter how you slice it.

Why the disconnect? What’s going on?

Look at the chart below and it will tell you why.





Click image for larger view

In a nutshell, this chart measures the overall valuation of the U.S. stock market by expressing total stock-market value as a percentage of U.S. GDP.

In fact, Buffett called it “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” Since his statement, it’s become commonly referred to as the “Buffett Indicator.”

And what it’s currently telling us is that U.S. STOCKS ARE IN EXTREMELY OVERVALUED TERRITORY. Refer to my December 30 Money Markets article where I explain this chart and how to interpret it in detail.

This means that Buffett, as the saying goes, “is stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

To invest Berkshire’s cash at reasonable valuation levels, he needs U.S. stock prices to decline significantly … but if that happens, the value of stocks in his company’s current portfolio declines substantially and Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price goes down too.

What’s more, a substantial stock-market decline could damage his reputation as one of the world’s greatest investors just as he is winding down his career.

That’s why he’s saying Berkshire may consider paying a cash dividend for the first time in its history. That way, he can relieve the pressure from the internal cash buildup while continuing to support his public statement in February that “we are not in bubble territory or anything of the sort” — despite what his self-proclaimed favorite valuation metric is saying.

On Wall Street, we call this behavior “talking your book,” which means expressing your opinions based on your portfolio holdings. Since Warren’s book is tilted heavily toward U.S. stocks, of course, he’s not going to publicly say that the stock market is overvalued.

Bottom line: As the Captain of the Safe Money ship, I like to follow my grandmother’s sage advice which was: “If you want the truth, watch what people do and not what they say.”

In this instance, Berkshire Hathaway’s large and growing cash hoard is telling us that now is not the time to be filling up our boots with risk. Specifically, my advice is that you keep your stock market hedges (TLT and GLD) on and your cash position high — just like the Oracle is doing in Omaha.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

