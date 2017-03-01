The mainstream media is abuzz over President Trump’s prime time address to Congress last night. Everyone has been eager for details about his tax, spending and other domestic policy proposals.
But in reality, it’s Trump’s foreign policies that will have the biggest impact on markets over the next four years.
If you have been following my analysis for some time, then you know I’ve warned repeatedly about the war cycles ramping up at the same time many other social, political and economic cycles are converging for the first time in more than 80 years.
Outside of my extensive writings and warnings however, you don’t hear much about this issue in the mainstream media, at least not yet. But that’s about to change in a big way.
Mark my words, the rising tide of the war cycles will be a hot-button issue in 2017 and beyond. And you need to be prepared now for the big impact this issue will have on financial markets. Here’s why …
For hard evidence of the rising war cycles, look no further than President Trump’s plans this week to boost U.S. defense spending by 10%, an additional $54 billion in his very first budget proposal.
Just last month Trump went on the record saying: “We will be substantially upgrading all of our military … offensive, defensive, everything, bigger and better and stronger than ever before … nobody’s gonna mess with us, folks, nobody.”
In response to Trump’s plan, Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, argued the spending increase isn’t nearly enough to cope with “a world on fire.”
Welcome to a brand-new arms race folks, only this time it’s not so much Moscow that Washington is taking aim at … it’s China!
Make no mistake, Trump’s defense spending proposal is a direct challenge to Beijing’s own military buildup. In fact, China’s military is likely to receive a significant funding increase of its own next month when Beijing’s next defense budget is unveiled.
China has consistently boosted its military spending year after year with double-digit increases over nearly two decades. Its navy has been the biggest beneficiary as potential conflicts loom in the East and South China Seas.
|Trump’s defense spending proposal is a direct challenge to Beijing’s own military buildup.
In fact, Beijing has pledged to boost the size of its naval fleet aggressively to 350 ships by 2020, including new missile destroyers, submarines, guided missile frigates and aircraft carriers.
In short, China is dead set on checking U.S. dominance of the high seas in the Western Pacific, which Beijing considers its own sovereign territory. And this isn’t just a U.S.-China arms race, either. Washington is encouraging our allies in the Pacific to join us in the buildup.
Japan just approved a $43.5 billion defense spending plan in December, in part to boost maritime surveillance around the waters of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, also claimed by China.
However, the bigger flashpoint of them all is in the South China Sea: the disputed Spratly Islands, where China claims sovereignty, a claim disputed by Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.
Not surprisingly, Vietnam and the Philippines have likewise increased their military spending dramatically in recent years amid the ongoing territorial dispute with China.
Vietnam is likely to further increase military spending to $5 billion this year and up to $6.2 billion by 2020, according to analysts.
And the Philippines upped its defense spending this year to $2.76 billion, an increase of about 18%.
A new arms race is underway, the likes of which has not been seen since the darkest days of the Cold War. Last month I briefed members of my Real Wealth Report with all the details, including ways to profit from the new arms race.
Bottom line: If you’re a student of history, as I am, you’ll realize a confrontation is inevitable.
Five hundred years ago, the Spanish ruled the sea lanes to the riches of the New World.
Two hundred years ago, Britain’s Royal Navy ruled the waves … and the key trade routes around Africa to India and East Asia.
Since WWII, it’s been the United States Navy that has ruled the seven seas, but in the 21st century, inevitably China will not only become the world’s biggest economy, but will be a dominant force to be reckoned with in the Western Pacific and around the world.
Best wishes,
Larry
{ 12 comments… read them below or add one }
Yes, the arms race has started and in full flight. However, it’s not China that is responsible, nor the President but the State Dept (imo) fueled by Hilary Clinton and her spat with Russia and her desire to engage Syria. Of course, Europe – Briton/ France and NATO followed suit. Most is Hilary’s legacy – like Lybia, Egypt, and her support for the war with Iraq. All of these the biggest disasters in US history. Trump knows this and will not start a war but become engaged if any ‘real’ threat to the US. He does not want to be policeman of the world – unlike Bush Jr and H Clinton.
Larry says he is a student of history. He also says you need to have a global view in stead of a narrow one, look at global capital flows. Sounds all very logical. However, I find that very hard to believe in Larry’s case, who said (in a mail a couple of weeks ago) more than once Israel was a NATO member. Well, you miss a basic understanding and knowledge if you claim that Israel is NATO member. We would have had WW III and IV etc. if that would have been true (an attack on 1 member is an attack on all!). Imagine Turkey defending Israel when it was attacked decades ago by Syria and Egypt. Just absurd.
Larry, if you see a confrontation between US and China, where are you going to be when it happens.
Larry,
In terms of the War Cycles can you do a 7 year forecast (through the Presidential Election of November 2024),and not just a 4 year forecast so we can get a better feel for how things may shake out in the medium term. So what happens between 2021-2025?. You have indicated in the past that after 2020-2021 the War Cycles remain elevated well into the mid 2020’s. What exactly does that mean after they peak in 2020/2021?. Will we still be involved in ongoing wars circa 2022, 2023, 2024 after they begin circa 2020-2021 or before?
Thank You
men at war. never ending conflict. 8000 years of bloodshed. are we dummies?
How and when will this effect GOLD??
There is no doubt that tensions are high, especially with China and Russia. Is the US really in a position to enter into a war. We are in debt up to our neck and the countries that have loaned us money to keep us afloat are bailing out of our treasury investments at an alarming rate.
President Trump wants to rebuild our military as a deterrent to aggression. If the funds can be found to do this it will still take years to come to fruition. I am 100% behind the ideas that have been presented. I just hope that conditions allow the ideas to come to pass.
I hope everyone watching President Trumps’s speech noticed the only time everyone got up to clap including the democrats was when the topic moved to killing people, increasing the military, and taking the war to the enemy. The democrats hate Trump but when it comes to getting in on the killin, they want in!
It is intolerable that a madman in NK controls ever improving nukes and missiles. The lraq War was a practice run for the 2nd Korean War to execute lightening-fast shock and awe and present China with a fait accompli before NK and China become too strong.
Is this ramping of control over the seas gonna lead to exchange controls. Restrictions on international capital flows, official intervention in forward markets, multiple exchange rates, and other financial and monetary restrictions imposed by a nation.
At the end od WWII the victorious U.S.A. was in a unique and never again to be repeated position to impose its will to disarm upon any other dissenting country in the entire planet.
As a democracy America couldn’t bring itself to act like Hitler’s Germany or Hirohito’s Japan in order to WIN THE GLOBAL PEACE and establish a new,democratic world order immensely beneficial to mankind. So Russia and China were gradually allowed to become superpowers and a myriad of other countries are now in possession of immensely powerful nuclear arsenals too. The conclusion is all to simple: if you cannot win the peace, then WAR is always the inevitable outcome! China’s actions are nothing but a carbon copy of Japan’s actions in the ’30 ies which led to Pearl Harbor! It’s not IF but WHEN will China strike!
Luciano Salvati
Larry: You are greatly appreciated here by me. It has been said that “you can tell when a brilliant man comes along because he agrees with you.” Back in the late ’80s and early 09’s I wrote that when the power leaves here (U.S.A.), where will it go? My answer then was,…China. But i didn’t get the word out,… you are. Thanks again. Dr.Jack