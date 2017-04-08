Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Big Danger: A Convenient Forgettery on a Mass Scale

Will the Ghosts of 2008 Return to Haunt Us?

It’s amazing how quickly and thoroughly our nation’s decision-makers and investors forget the lessons of history. It’s downright dangerous, both for the nation as a whole and for individual citizens. Martin D. Weiss, Ph.D., explains why…

Fed Paper Proves Analysts Are Just Salesmen

Things on Wall Street are rarely what they seem. Jon Markman’s observations led him to energetically pursue truth and clarity. His search led him to Jesse Livermore.

I SAID YES! You asked for an opportunity to claim YOUR spot in my Gold Mining Millionaire service, and I answered “Yes!” It all gets started Tuesday, April 11. However, I can only accept a few new members on a first-come, first-served basis. Timing will be critical. I urge you to take advantage of the “Head-of-the Line” access I’ve arranged for you. Just click here. By doing so, you’ll have a 24-hour head start before everyone else — and the chance to enroll on Monday, April 10 — and that could be the difference between claiming a spot or being left out in the cold.

Are Rising Rates Bad for Stocks? Not According to History

Don’t listen to the myths in the media that claim higher interest rates hurt stock prices. It’ simply untrue. Mike Burnick’s ridden plenty of bulls and bears in the Wall Street rodeos. Let him set you straight.

New DNA technology helps shale drillers place their rigs in the best places to drain shale oil reservoirs.

DNA Helps Americans Map Shale Oil Deposits

OPEC dumps cheap crude on the market to drive American shale oil producers out of business. But a biotech hopes to save the U.S. drillers by using DNA in a new way. Tech guru Jon Markman fills you in.

Viewing Interest Rates Through the Looking Glass

With stock prices likely to follow interest rates lower, you should maintain a high cash reserve – to fund buying opportunities when the market does indeed come back. Bill Hall explains why sometimes some rules go out the window.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

The Euro Is Doomed

The euro has enjoyed a nice rally in 2017. But everything isn’t really candy canes and gumdrop mountains in the Eurozone. Mike Burnick tells it like it is.

Robots Are Comin’

Everybody talks about how robots will cost people their jobs. Well, Tony Sagami says they can make smart investors a ton of money.

BANNED: Why You’ve Been Missing Out on These 100-Baggers For the past 82 years, you’ve likely missed out on some of the biggest winners in the history of investing. Businesses like GoPro, which would have turned a $100 stake into about $133,000 … Airbnb, where a $100 stake from 2009 is now worth $797,000 … and Uber, which turned $100 into $1.25 million over the past 7 years. But you don’t have to miss out anymore! Click here to see why. External Sponsorship

U.S. Debt Explodes to 150% of GDP!

Our tax-and-spend government has dug itself so deep in debt that it may never crawl out. So get ready to tighten your belt and protect your wealth. Mike Burnick knows the score.

Buy Tesla? It’s a Gamble, Not an Investment

Smart investors ignore all the hoopla around Tesla because they know how to make money off electric cars with safer, more financially sound stocks. Check out Tony Sagami’s recommendations.

The Money and Markets Team