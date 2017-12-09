Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

The Biggest Investor Scam on Wall Street

It’s one that few advisers talk about and most investors don’t even think about: the conflicts, bias, payola, cover-ups and scams behind most of the ratings you get from Wall Street. Martin Weiss shares his personal experience with this sorry saga that began in the late 1980s, and what you should do now.

Three Buy Signals for This Hated Sector

It seems like investors were writing off the real estate sector entirely. With the rise of technology used to shop online, work from home and even go to school, real estate has been a hated sector. But it’s a sector Chad Shoop has been a fan of this year. Here’s why.

Plan your retirement around value, not price.

Don’t Make This Retirement Mistake

Financial gurus tell us there are three important numbers in our lives. One is our credit score. Another is our age. Can you guess the third number? Ted Bauman gives us the answer.

Cybersecurity Investing: The “Let ’Em In” Strategy

It happened again — another giant-sized hack. But this time, it wasn’t a retailer or a credit reporting agency, or even credit card numbers. Instead, their goal was more like a digital bank heist — $31 million worth of cryptocurrency reportedly stolen from a company that helps bitcoin traders convert U.S. dollars into crypto assets. Jeff Yastine explains why companies adopting a “let ’em in” strategy should create big profit opportunities for investors.

You Did WHAT With Your College Money?

That’s the reaction Tony Sagami had when his son told him how he invested a good portion of his college funds. What would you do in this situation?

Where Will All That Lithium Come From?

Sean Brodrick says the demand for lithium is projected to mushroom over 300% within eight years. Indeed, the tight market is going to continue to squeak into 2018, even as new mines come online. The mines simply can’t come online fast enough. Get Sean’s full take on this profit opportunity.

Are Your Stocks Doing Well? You Can Thank a Central Banker for That

The world’s central bankers and their bands of merry money men have bet an unlimited supply of credit in an attempt to hold off deflationary forces. And to reinvigorate GDP anemic growth to lower — but acceptable — norms in today’s highly levered world. Bill Hall tells you what to look for to stay out of harm’s way.

