As we exit the dog days of summer, most of Wall Street’s investment elite will head to their second homes in the Hamptons, on the Vineyard, or Nantucket to enjoy the final weeks of the season. It’s part of the natural ebb and flow of activity in New York City — America’s financial center.

And it marks a perfect time for everyday investors to re-assess their investments and ready their portfolios for the post-Labor Day race to end-of-year profit opportunities.

That’s why, in this article, I am going to review how 2017 has played out so far in the financial markets. And I’ll reveal to you my bold prediction for what the rest of the year will bring.

Obviously, 2017 has been a good year for stock investors. The U.S. stock market is up more than 11% so far, as measured by the S&P 500.

Growth-oriented investments are just killing it. The emerging-market ETF (EEM) is up about 24% … the large-cap growth ETF (JKE) is up more than 19% and the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) is up about 22% so far this year. Wow!

On the other side of the fence, the ultra-conservative iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has returned about 6.5% to its holders this year, too!

Stocks and bonds both posting significant returns in the same year? That’s unusual. What’s going on?

Let’s look back to the beginning of the year. Then, the biggest story and impact on the financial markets was Donald Trump and his administration preparing to take over the White House.

They were hellbent on fulfilling their fast-action promises to dismantle Obamacare, appoint a new conservative Supreme Court justice, and overhaul the tax code in short order.

Indeed, our new president had four “Trump cards” in his plan to unleash the U.S. economy:

First, reforming the tax system. Specifically, reducing personal and corporate rates. Second, reducing government regulations on businesses. Third, allowing the tax-free repatriation of large stashes of corporate cash that’s held overseas. Fourth, a bold new package of tax credits and fiscal spending. One with the aim of funding up to $1 trillion of investments in airports, roads, bridges and the like.

Where do we stand now?

Well, GOP infighting over healthcare has stalled tax reform. And Trump’s trillion-dollar infrastructure-spending plan remains stuck in first gear. So the president has transitioned to undoing Obama’s legacy through executive order.

And many of his administration’s actions are now snarled in legal challenges that threaten to derail or dilute his goals.

But this lack of progress to jumpstart the economy has been great for the stock market. Interest rates have stayed low and volatility has all but disappeared.

Consider this: The primary way to evaluate market volatility is with the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Volatility Index (VIX).

The popular press often refers to the VIX as the market’s “fear gauge.” That’s because it tends to spike higher when markets plummet, and fall when investors feel confident.

Here’s how to interpret the VIX: The lower the VIX, the lower the stock-market volatility. On the other hand, a higher VIX means higher stock-market volatility.

For example, when the U.S. markets (as measured by the broad-based S&P 500) trade meaningfully to the downside on any given day or series of days, the VIX typically jumps higher. This recently happened over geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea and its nuclear capabilities.

Instead of thinking about the VIX just as the stock market’s fear gauge, I look at it as my favorite indicator of how the market feels right now … at this instant. It’s like a doctor taking a patient’s temperature.

And, the VIX has cooled off, recently falling to a multi-decade low. Disregarding the recent North Korea spike — which I expect will pass — the VIX is on a pace to hit its lowest average daily and annual readings EVER.

You can see this in the chart below.





Click image for larger view

As the chart reports, the average VIX close has been around 20. But so far this year, it’s been just around 11.55. That beats the previous lowest average of 12.39 in 1995. Amazing!

All-in-all, the VIX is saying that fear is not a factor for the U.S. stock market.

But rather than be thankful, some investors fret that this low volatility portends some horrible misfortune.

But for my Safe Money Report subscribers, the recent calm in the markets is PURE BLISS.

That’s because I expect more gridlock in Washington, which means interest rates and volatility will remain low. And as long as these conditions persist, the sky’s the limit for the stock market … especially for those investments focused on growth.

The bottom line: Get long this market environment; just do so in accordance with your own personal risk profile. And consider taking my Safe Money Report for a test-drive, to help you successfully navigate the financial markets in the weeks, months and even years ahead.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall