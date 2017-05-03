President Donald Trump just passed the widely watched 100-day mark in office, an arbitrary benchmark which he called “ridiculous” last week.

Still, Americans will inevitably grade him on his performance so far. How has he done in terms of translating his campaign promises into policies?

Well, here is one dubious distinction for the Trump administration: He marked his 100th day in the White House with the lowest approval rating of any president since 1945, according to one poll!

Trump‘s actual results so far, at least when compared with his bold campaign promises, are mixed to say the least.

Just before the November election, he tweeted a 10-point “100-Day Plan” detailing his priorities if elected. The hit list included tax reform, school choice, repealing and replacing Obamacare, ending illegal immigration and cleaning up corruption in D.C., among other priorities.

So far there‘s been little or no action on most of these items. Congress foiled Trump‘s attempt at repealing Obamacare, but House Republicans are now reviving this legislation. His tax-reform plan has been judged by many as a modest reduction of only about 2% for most middle-class Americans, while nearly half of the tax cuts go to America‘s richest 1%!

Meanwhile, Congress unveiled a $1.1 trillion spending bill this week to keep the government running, at least through September, but it rejects most of Trump‘s prized spending priorities.

It goes without saying that implementing ANY of these policies is an enormous challenge in the face of growing political partisanship.

So, the question remains: Will Trump be able to succeed in his attempts to cut regulations … slash taxes for all Americans … lower healthcare costs … renegotiate fairer trade deals … and, above all, clean up corruption in Washington?

These are critical questions because what Trump does, or fails to do, over the next four years will have grave consequences for our economy and for every dollar you have invested or saved for your retirement.

Weiss Ratings “Open House” – One Week Only! For the first time in our 28-year history, we’re giving you the “keys to the kingdom” – access to every single proprietary stock, ETF, and mutual fund rating and analysis tool we offer. Personalized Ratings watch lists … advanced stock screening tools … full, in-depth analyst reports … You get them all, too! But this “Open House” is only running from May 8-14. So be sure to secure your spot by registering here.

Of course, these events line up perfectly with Larry Edelson‘s prediction of a supercycle convergence of epic proportions. He warned us that this historic convergence would drastically alter the course of global economies, markets, politics and societies.

The rise of Donald Trump and his America First agenda is clear evidence that Larry‘s forecast is playing out in spades.

I‘d like to invite your feedback. In the comment section below, please let me know what kind of spending plan would you like to see. Do you think the Trump administration is overpromising? Can Trump jumpstart America’s capitalist system and make the U.S. economy great again?

Good investing,

Mike Burnick

P.S. Did you know economic tidal waves act just like tsunamis? According to the National Geographic, the enormous energy of a tsunami can lift giant boulders, flip vehicles and demolish houses. But from a financial standpoint, the K Wave will be even worse: Millions could lose their homes. Millions more could see their life-savings wiped out in an instant. Businesses, large and small, could close their doors. Even the bare necessities of life — food, water, clothing — might become scarce. That’s why it’s so important that you get your free copy of my new report “STOCK MARKET TSUNAMI” right away, click here to download now!