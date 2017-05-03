President Donald Trump just passed the widely watched 100-day mark in office, an arbitrary benchmark which he called “ridiculous” last week.
Still, Americans will inevitably grade him on his performance so far. How has he done in terms of translating his campaign promises into policies?
Well, here is one dubious distinction for the Trump administration: He marked his 100th day in the White House with the lowest approval rating of any president since 1945, according to one poll!
Trump‘s actual results so far, at least when compared with his bold campaign promises, are mixed to say the least.
Just before the November election, he tweeted a 10-point “100-Day Plan” detailing his priorities if elected. The hit list included tax reform, school choice, repealing and replacing Obamacare, ending illegal immigration and cleaning up corruption in D.C., among other priorities.
So far there‘s been little or no action on most of these items. Congress foiled Trump‘s attempt at repealing Obamacare, but House Republicans are now reviving this legislation. His tax-reform plan has been judged by many as a modest reduction of only about 2% for most middle-class Americans, while nearly half of the tax cuts go to America‘s richest 1%!
Meanwhile, Congress unveiled a $1.1 trillion spending bill this week to keep the government running, at least through September, but it rejects most of Trump‘s prized spending priorities.
It goes without saying that implementing ANY of these policies is an enormous challenge in the face of growing political partisanship.
So, the question remains: Will Trump be able to succeed in his attempts to cut regulations … slash taxes for all Americans … lower healthcare costs … renegotiate fairer trade deals … and, above all, clean up corruption in Washington?
These are critical questions because what Trump does, or fails to do, over the next four years will have grave consequences for our economy and for every dollar you have invested or saved for your retirement.
|
Weiss Ratings “Open House” – One Week Only!
For the first time in our 28-year history, we’re giving you the “keys to the kingdom” – access to every single proprietary stock, ETF, and mutual fund rating and analysis tool we offer.
Personalized Ratings watch lists … advanced stock screening tools … full, in-depth analyst reports … You get them all, too!
But this “Open House” is only running from May 8-14. So be sure to secure your spot by registering here.
Of course, these events line up perfectly with Larry Edelson‘s prediction of a supercycle convergence of epic proportions. He warned us that this historic convergence would drastically alter the course of global economies, markets, politics and societies.
The rise of Donald Trump and his America First agenda is clear evidence that Larry‘s forecast is playing out in spades.
I‘d like to invite your feedback. In the comment section below, please let me know what kind of spending plan would you like to see. Do you think the Trump administration is overpromising? Can Trump jumpstart America’s capitalist system and make the U.S. economy great again?
Good investing,
Mike Burnick
P.S. Did you know economic tidal waves act just like tsunamis? According to the National Geographic, the enormous energy of a tsunami can lift giant boulders, flip vehicles and demolish houses. But from a financial standpoint, the K Wave will be even worse: Millions could lose their homes. Millions more could see their life-savings wiped out in an instant. Businesses, large and small, could close their doors. Even the bare necessities of life — food, water, clothing — might become scarce. That’s why it’s so important that you get your free copy of my new report “STOCK MARKET TSUNAMI” right away, click here to download now!
{ 33 comments… read them below or add one }
Give him a chance as he is trying to do major changes to the establishment
Trump has made very significant initiatives, but is stymied by Congress and courts, system broken, I vote for a benevolent dictatorship until he rights the ship. Sadly, I think the world’s mountain of debt creates badness everywhere, Christine Lagarde/IMF said so two years ago. Positive Trump moves a valiant effort, but likely too late. If Trump gets shot, 80 million people will tear the Capitol and White House down brick by brick.
Trump cannot fix the overly debt ridden economy by himself. It takes a Congress that is on board to stop the governments overspending. What needs to happen is slash the government in half, do away with the worlds central banks that juice everything with debt ridden dollars and low interest rate money that is so absurd it is mind boggling. The only way left out of this major catastrophe is to let it fail and start over with a sound money system other than a fiat currency method and by replacing the House and Senate swamp and all the minions that work under the guise of government with some people that have some common sense rather than having the mind set of greed, power, and corruption.
What has happened at Weiss? I pay for advice, and then get asked my opinions by Larsen and now Burnick. Is this a survey to develop client’s guesses, so that the advisors can figure out what will sell?
Marvin Dziabis
48 % will never approve of trump they are harboring a grudge as H. Clinton supporters.. still trying to ELECT HER.
No chance
Cycles are against him
He does not know truth only delusional ideas
This hundred day thing is a creation of the media. Americans aren’t counting days. This is all inside the belt way. Media is talking to themselves again
Single payer healthcare. Progessive taxation. National funding for education at all levels including free 2 year colleges. Free medical education for those that qualify and agree to work in the public system. Gradual lowering of the national debt through progressive taxation.
Not a fair comparison Mike, from my Vantage Point. How many of the other Presidents had the other party, in our case the Dems, fighting the Presidents day in and day out to the logical things the President wanted to do. The Dems will continue to fight Trump, even of they were dying of thirst, and he had a cool gallon of water he wanted to hand them to drink. Wall Street should love this continued Grid Lock in DC!
Jim
Dump will never recover… He will be a disaster and the Middle Class will get crushed even more as only Dumps Billionaires get richer!
The polls don’t square. At the same time that approval rating poll came out, another poll showed he’d win by a larger margin if the election were held again. As shown by the polls during the campaign and leading into the election, they aren’t accurate at all. A lot of them are nothing more than Democrat propaganda tools. As far as getting his agenda passed, I see the following problems. The most serious issue is that the never-Trump portion of Republican party (ie the establishment types) led by Paul Ryan is undermining passage of anything significant. The next most serious issue is that those same Republicans and maybe some outside the establishment, are scared of their own shadows. They’re happy to let Trump fight the street fight but they cower and run like little girls when any issue comes up that they think might give the media and Democrats (that’s redundant) say anything bad about them. This also inhibits them from taking the fight to the Democrats. The next most serious issue is that except for 1 or 2 Democrats, Trump will never get any support from the Democrats unless they can play games like they are now with this latest continuing budget resolution. And then there’s the issue of Congress not knowing what it’s like to actually work. They were just off around Easter, now they’re taking another 2 weeks off. All this with the excuse that they’re going back to meet with constituents. That may have been necessary when they had to travel back and forth on horseback but we now have the Internet and they can have all the mtgs they can stomach by using technology. No need for face to face mts that they allow paid Democrat protesters to disrupt. Remember, the Democrat National Committee, the Clinton campaign and the WH were caught on undercover video with a dirty tricks so-called advisory organization that admitted to causing the violence at the Chicago Trump event as well as others….after which a couple of the principals identified had to resign from the activity. Trump will have a very difficult time when his own party is working against him unless they become more afraid of getting voted out than they are scared of the lobbyists and the party elites behind the scenes (Bush, Romney, etc).
Hello Mike,
With all the recent focus on President Trump’s first 100 days in office, numerous polls were conducted on the is subject, and many indicated satisfaction with Trump’s performance to date. It is noteworthy that, of all the polls available, you selected the one done by the Washington Post/ABC News. It is no secret that both are famously anti-Trump organs of the “Fake News” variety. Please recall that both the Washington Post and ABC News were wildly incorrect in their prediction of the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Did you research the wording of the specific poll questions, or the demographics of the persons polled, that together produced the results that you chose to select? Just sayin’
Don Mackay
QE has no effect on the no of transaction in the economy if the money is not turned into demand. Effect = QE$’s * turnover. Turnover can be 0 to over 400. You do not believe?
Check Licurgus iron money versus gold (600 BC), 1150 – 1450 Brakteaten (best time ever
see the big churches), 1931 Wörgl Austrian Schilling versus flowing artificial money. If Trump takes care that his tax cuts are spent immediately, America will become great again.
ECB Draghi does the opposite. Nobody can debase money without the getting the bill. But the Greeks did it, the Romans did it, and we do it. Larry knew it all.
President Trump can make America great again if the worthless idiots in the congress and senate will quit fighting him and work with him.
J.J,
Pardon the wake up call, but most folks taking the time, as well as the ones recording or falsifying the data for the “Approval” poll would not be qualified to recognize a CEO in “action”… particularly at the political level! Since we have no recent “model” their opinion is efffectivly biased by personal conjecture… rendering yet another bogus poll of unqualified data sets to be propogated by the media as “factual”. Weiss should follow daddy Weiss’s examples! He was experiential, and DEMANDED FACTUAL data sets! Get back to that Irving standard, and you will be part of the solution and not just perpete the problem!
The Weiss team should recognize the distinct actions going on behind rhe scenes that support the President’s actions. So Quit playing the popular newsmedia card and get behind the first President we have had in years that has the has the ability and courage to steer this rudderles Country back into the condition our Constitutional Forefathers created it to be.
When Mr. Trump signs a document… He is actually the firsts President in decades who would be QUALIFIED to endorse it as President and CEO!
Quit diluting your credibility! It’s dishonoring your founder!
I invite you to reach out if you feel you can defend your position in an articulate manner.
Fix congress; they are too narrowly focused on their personal ambitions;especially the stupid freedom caucus, trump did not see this coming; not his fault.
There is no cohesion of thought as to how to make America the beacon of light and hope
to the world. If we cannot control our emotions, our emotions will control us. A house divided will fail if not fall. We have sufficient intellect to enhance an economic system that has proven to be the most powerful in the world, If we do not have stability and strength
in our own house, we cannot lift others. Republicans need to unite and their message needs to penetrate the entire populace.
Insanity is described as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Without term limits and exclusion of corporate money in politics, we are doomed to having fools like Trump and old corporate cronies in congress spending us into oblivion
Paranoid, delusional, ignorant, incompetent snake oil salesman and con man, we’ve really outdone ourselves this time. Sure there’s a lot wrong with Washington and both political parties but Donald Trump is the wrong person for the job. There may be no one right person but this man and his associated misfits are thrashing around with absolutely no clue as to how to proceed. We’re a laughingstock on the World stage projecting an image of confusion, bravado and questionable sanity. We have an Executive branch that has no experience or substance that rules by decree. It is led in circles by a man with no compass that changes course, doubles back and arrives at nowhere. Our best hope is that the cumulative incompetence of this maladministration produces no results.
Alas, comparing historical public views of the past with the present fits the definition:
Junk News, and is proof that the equation:
Analyst = Salesman is true:
both past and present.
Nobody likes the taste of medicine. Personally, I think the better a President is doing or will do the more the general public will dislike him/her; at least in the short run (10 or so years) and vice versa. Everyone cheered Obama on while the country was set back decades in terms of economy, healthcare, defense, foreign relations, racial relations, et al. When the media and marketing firms have political bias it’s an uphill battle, but one I think Trump is willing to take on and has. These first 100 days have been far more productive than any recent president I can remember. I hope everyone sticks to the facts.
It was obvious to me that Larry wasn’t a Trump fan and I can see the same doubt in you and Martin so I’m not surprised that you would paint this “lowest approval” rating picture and push it out there based on one poll. Especially, in view of the bias and epic incorrectness of the polls which were just revealed during the election. Trump has huge headwinds in Congress -(the most incredibly stupid and self serving gathering of smart people ever)-and the liberal press including the pundits at Weise Research. If he fails at anything it will be because of outside factors–not him. I think he’d win the pop vote today by a landslide.
2PM is a very poor time for your broadcast. Who thinks these things up down there? Will there be a re-broadcast for registered attendees whoa re working and can’t attend?
I’d sure like to see an analysis of precious metals direction like Larry use to give us each week.
President Trump found out that running a government is different from running a business. Besides, his deal making ability fails him in Congress.; he already misses his old job., because it was less work. When something goes wrong, he tends to blame others. He’s cozying up to the worst dictators by finding something to praise them about; maybe he thinks that’s how he can make a deal. It would be great if he could write an executive order for term limits, so that members of Congress would work together more effectively. I’m afraid, nothing will get done. In light of Larry Edelson’s predictions, nothing can prevent the approaching global financial crisis. As to Trump’s first 100 days, I didn’t expect anything else. What we experience is a prelude to what is to come. The president’s impulsiveness and rashness is scary; I can think of a misstep that could put our country in danger.
Compared to the Russian Restart, and the selling of our uranium deposits, and the selling of the US Stats Dept, Trump is having a great record. In the words of our greatest “wannabe”, “WHATDIFFERANCE DOES IT MAKE AT THIS POINT?”
We dodged trailer trash!!!!!
I consider President Trump spending plan would be very hard to implement because the country is very much in the red and it would be impossible to jumpstart the economy.
Dear Mr. Burnick,
No one has the magic wand hence, realistically speaking,Trump cannot make the (alas) totally bankrupted U.S. economy great again. However he absolutely MIGHT make the U.S. economy a little, tiny bit BETTER provided he’d be able to unify the Republican House and the Republican Senate under his controversial leadership while at the same time succeeding ( ” the art of the deal” remember?) in cooperating with the Democrats in a bipartisan way.
Wishful thinking? Maybe, but not so irrational or so completely out of the question as it might seem at first sight!
After all people (i.e. voters) are closely watching, with their mind already set to the next midterm elections, and I can guarantee you that our “irreprehensible” politicians DO CARE about what happens to THEIR OWN JOB in Washington D.C. !
Luciano Salvati
I believe the election of Donald Trump marks a further decline in this nation.Seems like everyone,Dems and Reps,don’t have a clue about how free enterprise works and how it led us to becoming the wealthiest nation on Earth.Now,we have a too strong govt,that people use to help themselves,at the expense of their fellow citizens and the long term good of the country.Trump promises everything.I’m amazed that so many Americans,especially intelligent business heads,believe or want to believe his nonsense.Of course,the country has been in decline for decades and no one could reverse this decline quickly.Very few Americans are willing to wait for years to get this country back to a free nation,even if they had a clue of what a great nation should be.Not real optimistic.
Term Limits,Ban Lobbying and Lobbyists,Balance Budget Period,Enforce Immigration Laws on Books,Enforce Law and Order,Free Speech without Anarchy,Protect our Borders from Illicit Drugs,Illegal Immigrant entry,Ban Sanctuary Cities, Implement Fair Trade Policies, Support World Peace by UN Army Elimination of Dictators that rule with Military impunity, are just a few Good ideas for all Nations to follow to Avoid the Big K Wave.
Trump is a childish narcissist who doesn’t know a damn thing about governing and neither does his daughter and son-in-law.
No matter what happens with the economic development of the USA. It cannot be blamed on President Trump. He has been cut to the Bone with every turn he’s made. The big problem is with many people that live in America. In my opinion we have so many corrupt people in the whole country that can’t be contained or convicted. Everything from local law enforcement right on up the ladder has corruption issues. In my belief, President Trump hasn’t got a chance because of the mass corruption beginning at the smallest local government all the way to Washington DC. If our Country can’t agree with each other, how do you except any changes?
I am more interested in your view of gold and silver, which just broke support.
This subject is far too deep for people to understand. The monied interests chose Hillary over a competent, business executive; even though Hillary had multiple electronic devices hooked up to an unsecure server located in her home. That’s a clue. Oh yeah, and she “scrubbed” her emails while she promised that she handed everything over to the FBI. Comey confirmed she lied. Yet not one of these wealthy, corrupt donors had second thoughts. Like I said, this election goes way deeper than anyone understands….except for the people who fund campaigns and those who decide to whom to give favorable media coverage.