Just like the debt crisis that’s brewing in Europe, you probably haven’t heard much about the massive debt crisis that’s about to boil over in Asia.

This looming threat is something that’s been lost in most people’s … and certainly Wall Street’s … blind spots. Just like the 2009 financial crisis, which rattled portfolios around the world while the people who should have seen it coming were instead shielding their eyes from it.

Since that very same crisis, the Asian banking sector has gone on a lending tear. This has been happening at the same time North American and European banks were reducing, or at least trying to slow the growth of, their outstanding loan base.

And now, because Asia took on so much lending risk, it finds itself swimming in debt.

In fact, Asian banks currently account for nearly 40% of total global assets, compared with 27% in 2009.

And get this: More than half of the 10 largest global banks as ranked by assets are headquartered in Asia. Notably in China and Japan.





Click image for larger view

Here’s one of my favorite charts that shows how Asian bankers expanded their lending practices while their compatriots in the U.S. and Europe stepped back.

Yes, the increase in debt loads across all of Asia is significant and concerning. But there’s no comparison to the potential problems percolating in China …

China: The Mystery Meat

Of the Global Economy

It’s true that no one knows for sure what’s going on in China. Any statistics that its government reports should be regarded as the mystery meat of the global economy.

But here’s what we do know …

China’s total debt is reported to have reached a stunning 258% of the nation’s total economy last year. That’s up from 158% in 2005!

Earlier this year, three of China’s large state-owned banks reported increases in their non-performing loan (NPL) ratios for 2016 — the ratio of defaulting loans out of the total outstanding.

The Bank of China’s NPL ratio increased to 1.46%.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose to 1.62%.

And the Agricultural Bank’s continued to be the highest of China’s major banks at 2.37%.

But get this: Fitch Ratings recently reported that toxic loans in the Chinese financial system could be 10 times — yes, that’s TEN TIMES — larger than official estimates suggest.

$7,500 in “found money” … don’t you want it? If you walked outside later today and found a bag stuffed with $7,500 … would you bother to pick it up? Of course, the answer is yes. That’s why it’s hard to understand why you haven’t accepted three years of Supercycle Investor free (a $7,500 value). And now, you’re almost out of time. All enrollment will close this coming Tuesday, October 31. If we don’t hear from you by the time enrollment closes, you will have forfeited your $7,500 gift, and it will be impossible for you to join the service anlready handing members gains of up to 144%. Review your membership privileges here …

The international ratings agency said in their report that, as a proportion of China’s total loan pool, NPLs could be as high as 15% to 21%.

Compare that to “official” government-created statistics that put the overall NPL ratio for Chinese commercial banks at just 1.8%.

That’s a pretty big difference!

Solving the Bad Loan Problem

Could Make Things Even Worse

What’s more, Fitch estimates that solving China’s bad loan problem would result in a capital shortfall of 7.4 trillion to 13.6 trillion yuan (US$1.1 to $2.1 trillion). That’s equal to about 11% to 20% of China’s economy.

And the numbers get even scarier. The Fitch report goes on to warn that the capital gap could rise by another 10 to 13 percentage points by the end of 2018.

Yikes!

Recognizing that his nation has become addicted to credit, China’s President Xi Jinping and his government have made it a priority to curb excessive credit and leverage. This has caused many investors to believe that Chinese regulators have their hands firmly on the wheel of the command-and-control economy.

But not me. I am keeping a close watch on Asia. China in particular. This is NOT the time to sit back and relax.

What U.S. Investors Need to Know

If China blows up, it will likely be the catalyst for a banking crisis. And not just in Asia.

That’s the thing with banking crises. They tend to sweep across the world. That’s because all the world’s financial institutions are interrelated by a complex web of durative instruments and credit-swap arrangements, especially in Europe.

Related story: Europe’s Toxic Debt Hits ‘Urgent, Actionable’ Levels

It would take months to sort out. And longer still to see who’s still standing. In the meantime, stock and bond markets around the world would tank because of the lack of liquidity.

Only the safest most liquid instruments will trade. Economies will be devastated by the lack of access to credit and the restrictions on the flow of capital.

We would likely see a massive flight to quality. That means a big move to U.S. government paper and, most likely, gold.

That’s why I continue to have the hedges on in the Safe Money Report portfolio. My favorite is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). But I’m also using the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).





Click image for larger view

Both should protect your portfolio nicely if the toxic cocktail the Eurozone and Asia are mixing creates a second global debt crisis. A crisis that, if it hits, would dwarf the subprime blowup and send the world’s entire financial system into a meltdown … one that’s far worse than we experienced in 2008.

Come back next week, and we’ll take a deep-dive into what robots and their related algorithms mean for you and your money. And what’s more, how you should be positioning your portfolio for the next wave in the technological revolution.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

P.S. Consider this: In 2012, there were 712 marijuana dispensaries in the U.S. Today, there are over 5,000. That’s a 600% increase in just five years. At the end of 2014, 35 edible cannabis products were legally available in the U.S. Today, nearly 600 edibles are sold legally — nearly 20 times more. And that number isn’t just growing almost by the day … the growth is accelerating wildly. Read more here about this unprecedented growth.