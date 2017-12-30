Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Cyberattacks Prove That No One Is Safe

In 2016, hackers stole more than $80 million from the central bank of Bangladesh. Jeff Yastine explains how investing in cybersecurity companies is a great way to play this trend.

Gun Manufacturers Love Democrats

As we all know, gun control has been a hot topic in politics, particularly during the last two to three years. And the fear of restrictions on guns has been very profitable for gun manufacturers — and, as Ian Dyer points out, great for gun stocks.

Goodbye 2017; Hello 2018!

Tony Sagami believes many investments will be cheaper in 2018 than they are today. And he suggests investors have some cash on hand to buy them when the time is right.

Traders Are Expecting a Recession

Traders are expecting the next recession, possibly starting at the end of next year. Stock prices tend to rally strongly before a recession. Michael Carr tells readers how to play it.

The Leading Man for Your Financial Well-Being

As we close out 2017 and look forward to a new year, in this article, Bill Hall tells you who the most important person is for your financial well-being and the performance of your portfolio in 2018.

