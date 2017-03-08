With Larry Edelson’s passing last week, I lost both a friend and a mentor. I met Larry my very first day at Weiss back in 2002. He was already a larger-than-life personality, but always took time out to mentor us with his unique view of the markets.
Larry taught me a great deal about markets and investing over the next fifteen years; about taking the long view to identify the big, macro trends. An avid student of history and the cyclical nature of markets, he taught me the value of evaluating markets from a historical perspective.
There’s really nothing new in financial markets that hasn’t happened before. While history may not repeat exactly, it does rhyme.
In fact, the recurring, cyclical nature of financial markets is a perfect reflection of its participants; millions of individual investors collectively making value judgments every single day.
Markets are much more than numbers, Larry would say, markets are people… it’s all about people.
Indeed, successful investing is mostly about studying human behavior … hope and fear, greed and envy … the emotions that make up market sentiment.
Take commodities. There is no better example of the cyclical nature of markets.
In 2007, after a nine-year long bull market in which commodities soared, especially gold, suddenly everyone wanted to own hard assets. Investors shoveled money into commodity stocks, funds and ETFs like never before.
Then along came the 2008 financial crisis. Commodities plunged nearly 50% that year, wiping out many of the newfound bulls who came late to the party. After a rebound of similar magnitude in 2009, commodities peaked in 2011, moved sideways for three years, then plunged again.
Gold crumbled first, dropping about 30% in 2013. Oil followed in 2014, as West Texas Intermediate Crude plunged from over $100 a barrel to less than $30.
After that experience, it was no surprise to find few die-hard commodity bulls left. Most had given up, thrown in the towel and moved on to other markets.
Sure enough, while few investors were paying attention, first gold bottomed in late 2015, soaring over 30% by mid-2016.
Oil followed, with gains of nearly 50% last year.
And it’s not just gold and oil. The new commodity boom is broad-based, with the S&P GSCI Index up 28% last year, its biggest gain since 2009.
Predictably, commodities markets are now popular again. In fact, bullish bets on oil, copper and cotton futures just hit all-time record highs in January. Probably just in time for the next sharp correction.
But another asset class, which has struggled through a long down-cycle of underperformance, appears to be just turning up again and is now outperforming: Emerging Markets. The cycle has turned and it has a lot to do with the revival in commodities.
Many emerging market countries rely heavily on commodity exports to fuel their economies. So it’s no surprise that Brazil is up 15.3% already this year. Argentina jumped 15.7% and Chile has gained 9% — all of them big resource exporters.
But the cyclical upswing in emerging market stocks isn’t limited to commodity countries, it too is broad-based, a very bullish sign.
Emerging Asia in particular is enjoying a cycle of outperformance, a region Larry has been consistently bullish on. China is up 11.3% year to date, India is up 11.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks has gained 8.8% — all well above the 6% gain registered by the S&P 500 Index.
Bottom line: My friend Larry Edelson knew better than most investors that: To everything (and every market) there is a season; turn, turn, turn. The cycle is just beginning to turn up for emerging market stocks with higher prices ahead.
Good investing,
Mike Burnick
As a long time Weiss reader I was really surprised by the passing of Larry Edelson
My condolences to his family and friends
Ray Noesges
Mike,
Condolences to you and thanks for a great article. Larry would be smiling.
Best regards,
Joe
I miss Larry.
So sorry to hear of Larry Edelson’s passing. I find value in your columns and look forward to more analyses.
I didn’t know Larry had passed , sure hate to hear that, after reading his reports for so long it seemed like he was more of a close friend than someone whom I never met.
Please pass on my Condolences to his family.
I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Larry . I’m sure you at Weiss will miss him tremendously, I enjoyed his thoughts and commentary, and he has guided my decision making in the markets. Please pass on my condolences to his family.
Sincerely, Kenny King
So sorry for Larry’s passing, I am avid reader of his markets views and commentary. I will miss him, my condolences to his family.
Hi Mike,as a person of few friends and more over a person whom would just love a mentor in what I love to do in life is to behold,and when its lost its impossible to get that back,and yet we all carry on.
Therefore I feel for your loss,and with a little time guidance that Larry sold me in Real wealth and gold mining millionaire, perhaps I can cruise on over to your options service at some point when I can take some money off the table.
Did I miss the announcement of such a loss? I’m deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Larry Edelson. I will miss his great insights. Where is the MandM tribute?
I am sorry to hear of Larry’s passing. Wisdom & experience are hard to replace. I wish both the members of his own family and the members of the Weiss group who knew him well.
It is shocking and sad to hear that Mr. Larry Edelson passed away. Unbelievable! I have read his articles for years as late as last week. I will miss him very much. I wish his family well. RIP Larry.
Timing is everything in the markets. Also the hardest thing. Even Larry Edelson, with his knowledge of cycles, sometimes had trouble with timing. We will miss Larry.
Larry’s passing left an emty feeling in me, it seemed I lost a friend I never met.
Condolences to his family.
God bless his soul.
RIP 🙏
Thxs for letting us know. I was so shocked, I went to Larry’s pg, but there was nothing. I hope Weiss is planning to announce something. What an odd way to find out. I have been a subscriber in the past to his newsletter. And avidly read his columns. He’ll be dearly missed. But I don’t understand why MandM has no made an announcement. My deepest sympathies.
VERY SAD TO HEAR OF LARRY EDELSON’S PASSING. THIS SEEMED TO HAPPEN WITHOUT ANY WARNING OR EXPECTATION. LIFE IS SO SHORT. WHEN THINGS ARE GOING WELL IT SEEMS THAT IT WILL GO FOREVER. I WILL MISS LARRY’S INSIGHTS. MY SINCERE CONDOLENSES TO THE WEISS RESEARCH FAMILY AND LARRY’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
I was shocked and deeply saddened on hearing of the passing away of Larry . As a subscriber , I learned a lot from his articles . Please convey my condolences to his family . May you rest in peace Larry
RIP. I had complete faith in Larry, he will be missed. wade
Joe could not have said it more accurate ! Thanks for everything Larry E. condolences to his family.
as horrid as this may sound i think u weiss folks are hiding him out in the mts of tibit to protect him from the government or governments . i am a historian by multiple degrees but i never held a candle to this man. really going to miss what larry thought about world events , weiss won’t find anyone to replace him he was the best .
God bless his family.
Larry’s passing put a lump in my chest. He genuinely tried to help people. God bless you!!!!
George Nate; I was shocked to hear of Larry’s Passing. He has been my favorite man for over 10 yrs. when it comes to stocks and commodities. He lead the way for me and many of his followers. We will miss him dearly My condolences to his family.
George Nate
Very sorry to hear about Larry’s passing. Our condolences to his family.
I just recieved mail yesterday from Larry.
If I had not clicked this email I would not
have known. A real shocker! I hope more
info will be announced. That’s fate at it’s
best. The trying times that seem to get
worse that need a Larry…then he’s gone.
I would like to have met him over coffee.
I learned much from his work…RIP
I enjoyed reading Larry’s articles more than anyone else’s. He taught me so much about the market cycles. I will miss his guidance very much. Is anyone going to continue his work? His guidance was like a light in the dark and a breath of fresh air. I will miss him. My condolences to his family.
I was very disappointed that M and M could not give Larry more than one line of tribute in Mike’s e-letter. Larry helped many subscribers traverse the financial minefield for many years. He deserved a nicer tribute