We’re slated to take a direct hit from Irma, the strongest and largest Atlantic hurricane in modern history.

It’s expected to be a massive Category 4 when it comes our way. It will spin off countless tornados and wreak unimagined damage.

So, I’m writing this column ahead of time, before we hunker down.

Elisabeth and I talked about evacuating. But by that time, all flights from PBI, FLL and MIA were booked, and gasoline supplies were exhausted.

“The highways are going to be jammed up,” said our adopted son who lives near us. “There’s no way I’m going to risk getting stuck on the road with Camila,” he added, referring to our three-month-old granddaughter.

At the Weiss Research offices, we met yesterday to implement our preparedness plan:

All equipment and data go offline and into a protected area. The office is shut down and we work remotely from home. Everyone connects directly to our computer servers housed in a vault stronger than Fort Knox.

That includes Stan Pyatt and our Customer Service team. If they lose power at home, they come to my house, where all electric lines are underground. If I lose power, all incoming customer calls get switched over to our call center in Texas, which, fortunately, is far from the Harvey damage zone.

Our first priority was to set into motion our preparedness plan for our emergency subscriber conference, to be held September 12. That’s also about a perfect storm — of the financial and geopolitical kind. So, we’ve made absolutely sure that it won’t be derailed by the perfect storm that’s about to hit us here in South Florida.

In fact, right now in this part of the world, we’re not talking just about one, but three monster tempests — not just Harvey and Irma, but also Jose which is whirling right behind her.

That’s an apt metaphor for the three debt disasters we predict will strike the most heavily indebted countries on the planet — Japan, the European Union and, ultimately, the United States.

President Trump has deflected the immediate threat of a debt default in the United States by cutting a deal with the Democratic leadership to lift the debt ceiling for 90 days. That’s completely consistent with our forecast because, as we’ve said all along, the debt disaster in the United States is due to strike later — not now.

As I warned here last week (Alarming Prediction about Immediate Future), the country that’s most vulnerable to a debt disaster is Japan!

That’s where …

Government debt, at a whopping 250% of GDP, is more than double the nosebleed debt levels of the U.S. government. Even if Japan could run a steady annual surplus of 1 trillion yen, it would still take 1,000 years to pay it off.

The Bank of Japan has been on a money-printing binge that’s far more extreme than the Fed’s record-shattering QE1, QE2, QE3 and QE4 put together. It has helped put off Japan’s day of reckoning until now. But it also means that the smallest baby step to reverse their giant money pumps threatens to crush Japan’s economy.

Japan’s citizens are already being taxed to death: Estate taxes are so onerous, it’s virtually impossible for any citizen, rich or poor, to inherit wealth. National sales taxes are 8%, and lawmakers are now proposing to jack that up even further. But there’s no possible way that any new sales tax revenues will go toward paying off the monstrous government debt: Every single penny will be needed to support …

The elderly in Japan (65 or older). They are a whopping 27% of the population, the highest of any country in the world, whether advanced or backward. Back in 1960, Japan’s population was very young with only 6% elderly, and the country was on the verge of a rip-roaring boom. Today, even without the massive debts, these horrible demographics alone would be enough to cause a gut-wrenching bust.

More big borrowing for defense spending is on the way. Japan faces a potentially fierce battle with China over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. And at the same time, it’s in the immediate crosshairs of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

is on the way. Japan faces a potentially fierce battle with China over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. And at the same time, it’s in the immediate crosshairs of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Fortunately, the chances that China will fight a war with Japan or that North Korea will bomb Tokyo are small. But there’s no chance Japan can escape the economic impacts of those threats. Even as I write these words, Prime Minister Abe is moving swiftly to push through a massive defense buildup that Japan simply cannot afford. That means much more debt piled onto what’s already the largest debt heap in the world.

The European Union is next.

The thunder and lightning we saw in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Greece a few years ago were mild by comparison to what Europe will be up against in the next big season of debt disasters.

Economists with any ounce of sincerity and sanity agree that the most a country’s government can reasonably borrow is 50% of GDP.

Right now, the U.K. has a mountain of government debt that’s 88% of GDP, which is bad enough. And among the eight important European Union countries depicted in the chart below, the U.K. is actually the country with the LEAST exposure to a major debt crisis.





Click image for larger view

France has a government debt burden that represents 96% of GDP. Spain is at 99%; Cyprus, 105%; Belgium, 106%; Portugal, 129%; Italy 133%; and Greece, despite massive EU debt rescues, is at 176%.

Europe’s demographic doomsday clock is also ticking loud and clear, not far behind Japan’s. In Portugal, the elderly are 21% of the population. In Greece, they’re 22%, and in Italy, they’re 23%. In the United States (15%), this is also a growing problem, but not nearly as dire.

As in Japan, European funny money, pumped into the EU economy by the European Central Bank, has so far postponed the financial reckoning day. But now, that too is about to end.

The Worst Time for Winds of War

All told, no matter where you go in the world, there could be no tougher time for a dramatic ramp-up in expenditures for defense — let alone for hurricane relief.

That’s why the president held an emergency meeting with the Democratic leadership to raise the debt ceiling and cut a quick deal for Harvey victims.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin