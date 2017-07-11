Are you ready for the next “Minsky Moment”?

Minsky? Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of either Minsky Moments or Hyman Minsky, the economist who coined the term. Few investors have.

But we’ve all felt the effects of a Minsky Moment, even if we didn’t realize it.

Hyman Minsky was a St. Louis-based economics professor who spent his academic career studying financial crises.

His “Financial Instability Hypothesis” concluded that financial crises spring from long periods of prosperity. These prosperous periods lead people to get careless with leverage and to amass excessive debt.

Minsky didn’t think that financial crises are necessarily bad. Rather, he believed that:

“The financial system swings between robustness and fragility, and these swings are an integral part of the process that generates business cycles.”

In short, it is economic stability itself that breeds instability.

However, the frailty part is what makes investors lose their lunch. That’s because a Minsky Moment causes a sudden collapse of asset prices.

Is a Minsky-style financial meltdown in our immediate future? Well, the world — governments, businesses and individuals — are certainly awash in debt.

Image credit: ZeroHedge.com

At the start of 2017, total U.S. government debt was just below $20 trillion. And I’ve heard nary a peep about shrinking our national debt from any politician this year.

And don’t think the U.S. is alone in its spend-a-holic ways. According to the Institute of International Finance, global debt has soared to $217 trillion, or 327% of global GDP.

Image credit: ZeroHedge.com

American businesses have been borrowing like mad, too. Which is no surprise, given the Fed’s addiction to near-zero interest rates. The most troubling aspect of the corporate-debt balloon is the rapid growth of the junk bond markets.

Image credit: AlphaBaskets.com

In our yield-starved world, investors have been eager to gobble up anything that throws off an attractive yield. Even if it’s high-risk (i.e., junk). Year-to-date, global high-yield bond issuance is 37% higher than it was in 2016, and pays an average yield of 6%.

Even more indebted is the average American, who has been on a credit-card, student-loan and auto-debt binge. Total U.S. household debt is approaching $13 trillion … and that figure is back to pre-financial crisis levels.

Image credit: Bloomberg.com

That debt load is starting to take its toll:

Americans owe a staggering $779 billion in credit card debt or $16,748 per household. Worse yet, the AVERAGE interest rate on that debt is a whopping 16%! The average auto loan has grown to $31,720 and is financed over 69.3 months, or 5.78 years! Americans owe a collective $1.4 trillion in student loans with an average debt of $49,905. Ouch!

Is all that debt pushing us closer to a Minsky Moment? It sure looks like it.

The percentage of debt that is more than 90 days delinquent increased to 3.7% in the first quarter, which is the second quarter of rising delinquencies.

And get this: The Federal Reserve reported that 46% of American households don’t have enough cash to pay a hypothetical $400 emergency expense!

I suggest you pay careful attention to the upcoming University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. It’s due out this Friday.

Consumer sentiment numbers have been falling. The June reading (95.1) was down 1.6 points from May. And I expect more of the same when we get the July number.

