Porsche’s Electrifying New ‘Mission’

Porsche reported that its “Mission E” concept car led to its decision to commit to electrifying 50% of is production vehicles by 2023. What does this mean to investors? John Markman explains.

Long Hot Summer: Volatility Spikes Right on Cue

Last week, Mike Burnick warned you to expect “stocks to melt down” this summer because the “days of low volatility are numbered.” Then, as if on cue, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) spiked over 50% higher. Here’s what Mike says you should expect next.

Watch Your Back — Here Comes Ubiquitous Surveillance

Don’t look now, but video surveillance is hot. It was inevitable. People have willingly surrendered their lives to social media. Now they’re willing to give up almost all their privacy because they’re so afraid of mass violence. Jon Markman reveals how to make money from this trend.

This Little-Known Fact Creates Big Opportunity for Pot Investors

Big Tobacco is ready, willing and able to make hay from legal marijuana. Bill Hall reveals what that means to your investment strategy.

Secret Force for Marijuana Legalization

Cash-strapped states may be forced to legalize marijuana just so they can tax weed to make ends meet. Sean Brodrick reviews how this will impact investments in marijuana stocks.

Has Oil Bottomed?

The Edelson Institute cycle forecast chart says oil prices have temporarily peaked. There are plenty of bearish forces that could help crude bottom … and … bounce over the next several weeks. David Dutkewych explains it all.

Agricultural Commodities Looking Good!

As investors, we may be facing an opportunity to get into a market at the start of a major bullish cycle … Agricultural commodities. And that’s because, agricultural commodities have undergone a major reset after responding to soaring prices some four or five years ago. JR Crooks lays it all out here.

