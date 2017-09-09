Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. As Hurricane Irma bears down on our offices, we collected these highlights of the stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Emergency Weiss Conference September 12;

Alarming Prediction about Immediate Future

After traveling the world to survey investment dangers and opportunities, Weiss Research founder Martin Weiss, Ph.D., interrupted his travels to rush home and bring you an alarming prediction about the immediate future.

Minimum Wage and the Robot Employment Act

Raising the minimum wage in the U.S. will only hasten the advance of robots and A.I. systems, says Tony Sagami. And while some people will lose their jobs, he says, investors can make profits from the trend.

I’m rushing home from my retirement vacation to

Life, Liberty and 5% Interest for All

For those of you with an open mind, there’s a relatively new opportunity that drubs the yields of conventional, short-term, fixed-income instruments. Let Grant Wasylik fill in on how you can do your patriotic duty and make a good profit, too.

Our proprietary analysis tools indicate that gold will make a big move soon … like zoom to the moon!

Now Boarding: The Gold Rocket!

Wall Street analysts are wrong with their short-sighted predictions on gold. It’s not just going up, it’s going to the moon! Precious metals expert Sean Brodrick reveals what he knows that other so-called experts don’t. Read all about it here.

Wal-Mart Radically Changes the Supply-Chain Game

There is a revolution underway. You can’t see it. You aren’t supposed to. But it’s happening, and the implications are profound. Merchants don’t want deliveries too early. And they don’t want them too late. They want them at just the right time.

