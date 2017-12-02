Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

European Union crumbling on three fronts!

How it will impact your investments

You’ve been warned in our newsletters, flash alerts, special reports and video briefings, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. You’ve been told all along that the EU was going to crumble. Now, the union faces struggles on three fronts at the same time.

Stock Buybacks Destroy Corporations

Government isn’t the only thing that can destroy value. In fact, 64 U.S. companies spent more on stock buybacks over the past decade than their businesses are currently worth in market value. Ted Bauman explains what this means to you.

Critical Insights! My colleague Mike Larson over at our sister site Weiss Ratings also just wrote about what he’s seeing in the markets in Weiss Ratings’ free daily email newsletter. You can get signed up to receive his critical insights here. They align nicely with my own, so be sure to check his work out.

Beer Companies are Brewing Up a Whole New Strategy

Beer companies appear eager to join the pot-investing party, preparing for the day when cannabis might be legalized on a federal level. Are they playing: “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em”? Jeff Yastine clears away the smoke and rumors.

Capture the Next Big Trend in Solar Energy

Solar energy can save homeowners money. But they haven’t turned to sun-power because solar panels can cost a small fortune. These days, however, anyone can go solar by buying the right kind of windows. Ian Dyer explains how investors can get in on this new trend.

Low interest rates punish people for saving and push retirees into making risky investments.

Janet Yellen Has Destroyed Millions of Nest Eggs

By keeping interest rates at or near zero, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has destroyed the retirement dreams of millions of Americans. In this column, Tony Sagami offers two defensive strategies to help keep your retirement dreams alive.

This Employment Picture Looks Grim

The most widely watched economic indicator would probably be the unemployment rate. As soon as it’s released, savvy investors can see the effects ripple through the bond and stock markets. Michael Carr puts it all in perspective.

The Real Reason Why Amazon is Packaging Up Profits

Many people may think Amazon’s wasting its time by waging war on clear clamshell packages. They’re all wrong, says Jon Markman. The move reflects the company’s commitment to a deeper philosophy: Put the customer first.

Two New Mega Trends Coming up to Bat

Blockchain will decentralize the world economy. Also, the ledger system – along with other internet services and the Internet of Things (IOT) – threaten to create a massive energy shortage. Paul Mampilly explains what these trends mean to you.

Stocks Going Up, Up and Away!

Bill Hall believes stocks can only go higher because his “magic metric” sits in the “sweet spot.” But, you must still invest in high-quality growth stocks. Read Bill’s analysis here.

The Money and Markets Team