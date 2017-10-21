Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Warning: 45% of Giant Eurozone Banks in Danger

After eight years of the biggest bank bailouts, the most money-printing and the lowest interest rates of all time, virtually all of the world’s largest banks should be safe by now. Right? Wrong, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. Let Martin explain…

Expect Gold to Soar Again When Investors Least Expect It

The message is clear from the indicators that Mike Burnick trusts and follows. And he’s beginning to see the puzzle pieces fall into place one-by-one to mark a bottom … and a long-awaited buying opportunity … in gold. Read Mike’s analysis here.

Original programs, like the prison dramedy “Orange Is the New Black,” have helped turn Netflix into an entertainment powerhouse.

Netflix Stock Streams Trouble

Here’s an investing riddle. When is a great stock a lousy investment? (Insert “Jeopardy!” music here.) Give up? Here’s the answer: When its price soars past what its fundamentals dictate. That’s why, Jon Markman says, booming Netflix is really a dog.

Follow the M&A Boom to Profits

A huge chunk of the cash from Trump’s proposed tax holiday will go to mergers & acquisitions, predicts Tony Sagami. So he recommends adding some M&A spice to your portfolio ahead of the coming boom! Read his report here.

Little-Known Precious-Metals Tax Loophole Revealed

Grant Wasylik has some good news for folks who own gold or silver as coins or bullion. The Internal Revenue Code has a loophole that lets them score a deduction on lost value without giving up the precious metals. Get the golden word here.

The Shiniest Metal of Them All

Sean Brodrick is a commodities expert. So when he tells you to play an already white-hot commodity as it continues to climb the ladder of profits — then you should pay attention.

3rd and Final Supercycle Investment

The Catastrophe at Our Borders

There is a crisis brewing at our borders. But this is not a story about immigration or President Trump’s wall. The crisis is in trade, says Sean Brodrick. And if you think that’s not going to affect you, think again.

Europe’s Toxic Debt Hits ‘Urgent Actionable’ Levels

Yesterday was the 30-year anniversary of Black Monday (Oct. 20, 1987). But this week, the markets are more in-the-black than ever. It’s inspiring people who’ve never bought a stock in their lives to pay attention to the markets. But there’s an even bigger opportunity on the horizon that most people are missing.

