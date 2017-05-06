Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

New, Bigger Shockwaves in Europe!

Just in the last eight years, Europe has been through three rounds of sovereign debt crises, at least five election upsets, and two massive waves of immigration. Dr. Martin Weiss, Ph.D., warns that you’d better be ready for what’s coming next.

Know When To Hold Your Winners

You’ve got to know when to hold your stocks. And you’ve got to know when to fold them and walk away. No matter what the pundits say. Jon Markman shares insights from an old-time supertrader – insights that are still relevant today.

Up to ten times your money in less than three weeks! In 2016 and early 2017, Lexaria Bioscience — a weed stock — posted a 502% gain in just 53 days. That’s 50 times more than the total return posted by the S&P 500 in all of 2016. Read more here …

Can President Trump make the U.S. economy great again?

After 100 days in office, President Donald Trump still hadn’t put a dent in his agenda to reform healthcare, taxes and immigration. So lots of people were wondering: What are the chances that he’ll succeed at reviving America’s economy. Mike Burnick wants your opinion.

If you’re a fan of classic Western movies like Virginia City, then Netflix will find a way to make money with that data.

Netflix Knows What You Want … Before You Do

Netflix has gone from renting DVDs to producing incredibly successful original movies and TV series – all by finding trends in customer data. Jon Markman reveals the power of Big Data analytics and digital media.

A Powerful Model for Projecting Stock Returns

This three-part model can clear away the complexity surrounding the stock market and consequently lead to great financial rewards. Let Bill Hall teach you how to use this awesome wealth-building tool.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Trump’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan – What We Know

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises was to fix America’s infrastructure, especially revitalizing U.S. roads, bridges and airports. Well, Mike Burnick wants to know: How well do you think the president’s keeping his promise.

Restaurants Serve Investors Red-Plate Specials

Investors should take restaurant stocks off the menu for their portfolios, says savvy investment counselor Tony Sagami. That’s because consumers have severely slashed their budgets for dining out. Tony serves up the scoop here.

Every Tool, Every Rating, Every Analyst Report — Free

Pursuit of the American Dream and Soaring U.S. Student Loan Debt

Mike Burnick has already railed against escalating consumer debt and surging auto-loan debt. Now he reveals how the American Dream stands threatened by an estimated $1.45 trillion in student loans. Yes, that’s trillion!

Auto Sales Miss Again!

As carmakers go, so go the rest of us. And dealers can’t sell enough cars even with subprime loans and big come-on deals. You won’t like what’s next. And, David Dutkewych doesn’t sugarcoat it.

