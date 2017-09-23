Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

The U.S. debt problem is a very old story. “In fact, ever since I was 9 years old,” recalls Martin Weiss, Ph.D., “I remember my father talking about it all the time.” But, Martin warns, the monster debt situation we now face is far bigger than at any time in U.S. history. Read why here.

Money Tsunami driving bull market to new Highs. What’s Next?

If you want to protect your wealth from financial woes, there’s no safer place than the U.S. This fact has kept America’s bull market running for 8.5 years. Mike Burnick explains it all here.

Urgent New Buy Recommendations

“I’ve been warning about a dangerous deterioration in the Korea crisis and rapid deterioration in U.S.-Russian relations,” says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. “Now it’s happening.” Here’s what you need to do now.

Stress-test Your Portfolio for the Next Bear Market

What goes up, must come down, eventually. That’s as true in our stock market as it is in physics. So, hope for the best, but prepare for the worst with Grant Wasylik’s tips to bear-proof your portfolio.

The Best-performing Metal You’ve Never Heard Of

There is a metal that is racking up enormous gains. And, it’s going to go much, much higher, says Sean Brodrick. As it does, it could change the world as we know it. And for investors, it could potentially change their fortunes. Click here to find out what it is.

World Food Crisis Looms. How Investors Can Help…

Global warming has overdosed plants on CO2, causing them to stop making or storing vital nutrients for our bodies. Now our farms are fields of junk food. But there’s hope, says tech guru Jon Markman. Companies are stepping up to solve the problem.

Ready for the Next Leg of This Rally?

The price of lithium has been on a tear since the beginning of 2016. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) has soared triple-digits since then. But if you want to ride this wave and go for stunning profits, you might want to consider buying these lithium stocks instead.

Has Apple Finally Priced Itself Out of the Market?

In an unprecedented marketing blitz, Apple has launched three new iPhones at once, including the $1,000 iPhone X. Has the iconic brand bitten off more than it can chew? Bill Hall has the answer.

