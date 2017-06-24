Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Two Sector ETFs with the Most Firepower

Thanks to an Unstoppable Trend that Predates Trump

No beating around the bush! Martin Weiss, Ph.D., asked master investor Tony Sagami to apply his calendar-profits methodology to: (A) recommend one sector to invest in for the medium term, (B) tell what calendar events affect that sector, (C) suggest winning ETFs and stocks from that sector. To read Tony’s answers, click here.

Some Retail Chains Will Survive Amazon’s Onslaught

Analysts claim Amazon will likely step-up its assault on grocers after buying Whole Foods Market. It fits the Death by Amazon narrative. Or does it? Here’s Jon Markman’s take on the move.

How to make the next two months your

Gold Setting the Stage for a Year-End Rally?

An open-pit mine that’s nearly played out of copper.

The near-term correction in gold, although frustrating to many readers, is setting up the market for a sizable year-end rally. One that our E-Wave cycle model expects to continue straight into early 2018. Let Mike Burnick fill you in…

Robots Will Replace Hard-Hatted Copper Miners

Open-pit mines can’t produce enough copper for our high-tech world. So we need robot miners to go down deep shafts where humans should fear to tread. Jon Markman shows you the future.

Guess Who’s Betting Big on Marijuana Mania

Big Pharma and Big Alcohol stand to lose billions as people increasingly prefer pot over Oxy and beer. But marijuana mania could breathe life into Big Tobacco in a big way. Bill Hall explains the ins and outs of the trend.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Cycle Forecasts Call for Short-Term Pain for Gold Bulls

You have a chance to buy gold at bargain prices before its value skyrockets to $5,000 an ounce based on short supply and safe-haven demand. And precious metals expert Mike Burnick has a recommendation for you.

Are You Investing in This Liquid Commodity?

The hot commodity of the future won’t be gold, silver, palladium, polonium, oil or even uranium. The new liquid gold is — hold onto your hat — WATER! Tony Sagami explains how you can scoop up profits on H2O.

Ex-Wall Street Trader:

The Marijuana Megatrend

America loves football. It’s a $14 billion industry. So Tony Sagami didn’t believe it when some analysts predicted that the marijuana industry would grow bigger than football by 2020. Then he saw the numbers.

Market Topping Out? Or a Rotation Out of Tech?

As a market correction looms on the horizon, you should consider investing in stocks that can best weather the coming storm — like shares in biotechs and pharmas. David Dutkewych explains why.

