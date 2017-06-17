Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

July 7th: 534% profit target from G20 Summit

(That’s the LOWEST target among 8 scenarios.)

Last week, Martin Weiss, Ph.D., posted the transcript of a very exciting interview with Tony Sagami, a master of the calendar trade system. And almost immediately, Martin began receiving a barrage of questions via the Web, email and phones. Here’s what readers wanted to know.

Thinking About Selling Your Tech Stocks?

Tech stocks dropped, and bears felt vindicated. But if you’re thinking of selling your tech stocks, remember nothing is harder than staying long a strong stock in a downside reversal. Let Jon Markman explain…

Place Your Bets … On the Worst-performing Precious Metal of 2017!

Industrial metals like copper, iron ore, and steel are poised to make major gains ahead. But keep in mind that they’re not all created equal. In other words, says Mike Burnick, some metals will perform better than others.

The BIG LIE of calendar-based trading It’s a fact that regularly scheduled events — GUARANTEED to occur by the world’s most powerful governments — move the markets. In a matter of hours, many sectors move 5% … 10% … even 25% or more. However, most investors think that the only way to leverage these moves into gains of 200% and more required a special currency trading account. The truth is, you can go for gains of 297% … 314% … 545% … even 850% in a matter of days leveraging relatively small moves in the market, and it’s just as easy as buying a share of Microsoft. Sound impossible? Weiss Research Senior Analyst Tony Sagami shows you how here …

Gene-editing offers a taste of change

Coming to a market near you – scientists have figured out how to build a better tomato. Soon, geneticists will engineer food that grows faster and does not spoil. And bioengineered food could even end world hunger. Read Jon Markman’s report…

Legal Pot Is Making This Industry Paranoid about Lost Profits

The alcohol industry could lose the most if marijuana gets legalized at the federal level. Research shows fewer pot-smokers are drinking, while more drinkers are likely to light up. Bill Hall offers some smokin’ insights.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Pain Train Stops in Illinois

Facing a financial crisis, Illinois’ bonds got downgraded to nearly “junk” status. Mike Burnick explains: Even if you don’t live in the Land of Lincoln, this crisis affects you.

Keep Your Eye on the Calendar to Win Big

The Treasury Department reported that U.S. consumer debt hit an all-time high at $13 trillion as of June 1. Believe or not, you can potentially turn a profit on this info just by keeping an eye on your calendar. Tony Sagami explains how.

Did you know sin stocks can turn $10,000 into a $1 million windfall? You can still buy these intriguing stocks for a song — a thousand shares for $1,000, $500, in some cases, even as little as $250. And if history proves anything, it’s that paying pocket change to buy rogue companies on the launching pad can produce truly amazing profits. Recently, for example, one of these sin stocks garnered a lot of media attention by suddenly exploding in price. If you had invested $1,000, you could have walked away with nearly $100,000. Click here to read more …

Gold expert Sean Brodrick

A Gold Wave in the Mojave

There’s a brand new gold wave starting in the Mojave Desert. Sean Brodrick just visited an Arizona mining town. And he says it’s time to “get a wiggle on” and do some prospecting in gold-mining country. Get the details here.

After Elections: Is Europe Finally Out of the Woods?

The anti-EU forces have been dealt defeats in the British and French elections. So, does the European Union have a chance to survive? Don’t bet on it. David Dutkewych reveals why the EU is doomed.

The Money and Markets Team