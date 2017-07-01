Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

5 Ghosts of War: Impacts on Defense, Gold, Energy

With the recent U.S. downing of a Russian-made Syrian fighter jet and Russia’s suspension of communications with the U.S. command center in the region, the two superpowers are now stumbling into a violent quagmire with a hideous history and potentially fatal future. For investors, it means three things. And Martin D. Weiss, Ph.D., wants to tell you all about them.

Don’t Blame the Dragon for the Crude Bear

Wall Street’s worried about a recession in China. And the Street’s fears have sent oil prices plummeting. But the truth is: No one needs to worry about the Red Dragon, says Jon Markman. It can take care of itself.

The bulls are running on Wall Street but they’re a long way from Main Street.

Rosy Glasses Still in Style on Wall Street

Ignore the happy chat from Wall Street. There are too many signs that the stock markets are headed for bad times. For a start, says Mike Burnick, listen to the people on Main Street.

The Real Story Behind Amazon and Whole Foods

The purchase of Whole Foods Market makes Amazon’s best product way more attractive, says Jon Markman. What’s that product? Read on for the answer.

Here Comes Big Marijuana

Big Tobacco is ready, willing and able to make big money from legalized marijuana. Bill Hall explains how a smart investor should deal with this knowledge.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Oil’s Bear Dance Coming to an End

Mike Burnick expects oil prices to continue to drop over the short-term, before turning higher into the fourth quarter. So when that turn happens, he says, watch out! And here’s why …

The Danger of High Tides and High-Water Marks

The Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF ($RSP) measures market breadth better than cap-weighted indexes. And it shows just a few stocks rallying. And that, says Tony Sagami, may signal trouble ahead for stocks.

Cannabis Capitalism

Cannabis capitalism is generating tons of jobs and money, reports Sean Brodrick. Not just in Colorado, but soon in California. In America, more people already work in weed than as dental hygienists!

A Dozen Places to Find Unclaimed Money & 200-Plus Birthday Treats

There’s free money with your name on it, says editor Grant Wasylik. And he recommends a dozen Web sites where you can find the loose loot. He even shows you how to claim 200-plus birthday treats.

