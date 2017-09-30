Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Urgent: Global Turmoil Spreading Rapidly

ON THE BRINK OF WAR

So much has happened around the globe so fast, that Martin Weiss, Ph.D., dropped everything to give you this urgent update. Here, the founder of Weiss Research presents his diary of events, and the vital action you need to take right now.

How To Start PROFITING Today From

The What (Asset Allocation) & Where (Asset Allocation) of Investing

Asset allocation is the most important concept in investing. Numerous studies confirm it. They show, time after time, how asset allocation accounts for 90%-plus of investment returns. Let Grant Wasylik show you the basics of this profitable strategy.

OPEC’s Secret Weapon Will Shock You

Look for oil prices to hit new highs, says Sean Brodrick. The annual draw from the Permian Basin will peak in a few years, say experts. And drilling overall will decline when demand drops as motorists switch to electric-powered vehicles. And then, there’s OPEC’s secret weapon.

If Volvo has its way, you may get behind the wheel of a beauty like this SUV without buying it, leasing it or renting it. You’ll pay for a subscription to it.

Car Makers Want to Sell You a Subscription

Volvo has a new plan to get millennials into its cars: by selling subscriptions, says tech guru Jon Markman. Here’s how investors can get in on the action.

Explosive Fuel for Higher Oil Prices

Readers like you have been swamping Sean Brodrick with one simple and important question: “Exactly WHY are oil prices heading higher and HOW can I profit from the rise?” Well, here’s his answer.

It’s Still a Great Time for Growth

“I continue to watch interest rates like a hawk – especially the 10-year U.S. Treasury,” say Bill Hall, a financial adviser to many wealthy families. And, the interest rates have been telling him that the stock market is the place for money, especially quality, growth stocks. To review his evidence, click here.

