Last week I told you about gold’s long-term prospects: $5,000 at least.
And if you’ve been following my shorter-term forecasts for gold, then you know that they’ve been spot on. I’ve been calling for an extended short-term cycle low — which we got on December 15 at $1,124.30 in the February 2017 futures contract — and then a rally.
That rally is now underway, and this past Friday gold hit as high as $1,207.20.
Here was my previous AI Neural Net forecast for gold, then I’ll show you an update:
You can see the rally through January 12 on this chart. You can also see how the rally should stair-step higher in mid-April before a mild pullback sets in.
How high can gold go by then? Not a whole lot higher. Maybe $1,350 to $1,400.
Now, here’s my latest AI chart for gold: The shape is changing a bit, as it should be, but the overall forecast remains the same: A rally in April before pulling back. Note that this chart is a tad behind the action, since my live forecasts and AI charts are reserved for members of my paying services.
So what’s causing the rally? In gold, and other precious metals? Pick your flavor …
I won’t cover them in detail here, again, that’s for members. But look around the world …
Still nasty politics in the U.S.
The rising tide of my war cycles, which I have warned you about repeatedly, even telling you they were due for another accelerated rise right now. And look, we have …
Trump/Putin still wrangling.
4,000 American troops just sent to Poland, the biggest buildup in Eastern Europe since the Cold War.
Syria, Aleppo, Mosul and more.
High tensions between the U.S. and China over the “One-China policy” and Taiwan. And the South China Sea.
The horrendous humanitarian/refugee crisis in Europe, where men, women and children are dying.
And more.
Is it any surprise there are plenty of fundamentals building to drive precious metals higher? Have they bottomed? It’s too soon to say but I like the action.
What about other markets, for instance equities, the Dow Industrials? The Dow is getting ready to roll over.
You can see it right here, on my latest AI chart for the Dow. It should be rolling over and should head lower into late March before bottoming.
Just a pullback. No crashes. Support at 17,500 to 18,500.
That may seem like a steep decline, even to 18,500, and it is worth getting out if you are heavily invested, or hedging with an inverse ETF.
But it’s not the disaster many are calling for. Once it bottoms, the capital flight into the U.S. will resume in spades and the Dow will be off to 25,000, then even higher, to at least 32,000.
Stay tuned, very tuned in to my writings and analysis of the gold market. In fact, of all major markets. Plus, as I noted last week, be sure to read my E-wave columns each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon published around 4 p.m. EST. They are short, but very inciteful.
Best wishes,
Larry
Larry,
I enjoy and trust your.financial opinion. Recently my in-laws died and left gold and silver coins to be divided among 9 children. I told them it would be impossible to divide the coins equally and that I would buy them and they could divide cash equally. I was amazed that none of the children wanted gold and silver. Based upon your opinion , I made a great deal in buying the coins at a discount.
Thanks,
Tom Zentz
“And if you’ve been following my shorter-term forecasts for gold, then you know that they’ve been spot on. I’ve been calling for an extended short-term cycle low — which we got on December 15 at $1,124.30 in the February 2017 futures contract — and then a rally.”
I cannot see a record of this forecast in your previous articles. It doesn’t create the confidence for me to subscribe to your reports.
Hello Larry, I enjoy your articles very much even though I do not totally agree. I believe that there are still some variables that could escalate the price of gold and silver even higher. I mention silver, because when gold moves silver follows it, but normally the silver increases are more dramatic because people can afford to buy it. If President Trump Elect puts the Gold Standard back in effect this will also escalate the price of the two metals, because as you are well aware of people want to own something more tangible th a n a door bill.
I have followed gold and silver since returning from Nam in 68. They have never failed me to this day. Also in light of the World situation today and the fact that the US has found what is thought to be the largest gold deposit thus far are very encouraging to myself to say the least. I have made a tremendous amount of money on gold and silver in the past, and do not think I am wrong now when I say we will see gold at close to ten thousand and silver at 100. I realize everyone has their own opinion, and I pray yours is right for a start, but then will exceed your expectations. Thanks for the good read.
Sincerely,
Leo H Whinery Jr
Nuclear Power Operations Management
Senior Operations Management (Retired)
Larry, love your work, but it’s insightful.
Is your forecast for the market just for the DOW or is it also similar for the S&P and NASDAQ?
Larry, I paid big bucks for gold mining millionaire but my latest chart is the same as this one ( gold ending Jan 6 ). Am I not getting updated?
“inciteful” or maybe “insightful”?
Your work has fascinated me over the many years I have seen it. Hope you’re right this time, too.
To be fair Larry, I have been reading your newsletter, and if you recall, when gold was down at the 1140 area, you said couldn’t be certain that the low was in. I don’t recall you being very emphatic about that being the low, not to mention the 1127 you state above. So, while I do agree picking bottoms is a very difficult things in commodities, please at least be honest about what is and what isn’t real. I know you have been suggesting gold will go to at least $5000 but you have to admit, even you did not know the exact time the gold market would bottom or what that value would be. Hindsight is always 20/20 especially in commodity trading. Rather, if you would mention the technical aspect of the market as well as the fundamental, that would be nice. Then we all might enjoy the success of your advise.
As a loyal member of one of your paid services, I am perplexed that you are not guiding us to take advantage of the current rally; you have not suggested that we add to our very small holdings of miners, one of which we no longer hold as a result of being stopped out.
maybe we’ll finally start to see a positive effect on earnings this year from the reset in oil prices. think of all that oil money that used to go overseas that’s now staying here in america. dirt cheap oil and rock bottom interest rates sure seems bullish to me. what more could you ask for?
stocks go up, gold will go down. when nobody wants gold anymore, i’ll buy it from you.
Whoa. I’m confused. You called the bottom on gold and bragged about it – but then it went lower- and you said it would probably continue to go lower still and that it hadn’t found a bottom – but now that it went up instead, you’re saying the bottom is in on gold – and it should keep stairstepping up until april?
I have been following Larry’s advice for several months now and also have been a subscriber as well. I distinctly remember him telling us repeatedly that gold would bottom on October 5-7 at around 1255 an ounce. He did say that gold could easily fall a lot from there, to below 1000 in fact, and I kept adding to my positions all the way down. The last I knew he was advising us to wait for a while until he called the bottom sometime this winter.
Hi Larry,
You mention ” live forecasts and AI charts are reserved for members of my paying services. ” I am a Real Wealth subscriber. How do I access these live forecasts and AI charts?
Thanks and best regards,
Nicholas
Is it true that China is broke? And that a currency war and yuan devaluation is at hand, which could tank markets?