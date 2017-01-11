Larry here, with an important message. Right now, gold is still caught in a trading range, but with a long-term bias toward exploding higher over the next few years to at least $5,000 an ounce.
In other words, gold is in the pressure-cooker right now, and once it blasts off, there may be no turning back.
I have another important warning for you: If you think gold’s next major move higher will be due to inflation, think again: Gold’s next leg higher will be primarily caused by Western society tearing itself apart at the seams.
Not because of inflation. Not because of a collapse in the U.S. dollar, which one well-known — but almost always wrong — analyst keeps predicting.
Just consider all the spying that’s going on which has increased, not decreased. If you haven’t already, go see the excellent documentary “Snowden.”
Where you’ll learn of how our government has a dragnet and has intruded into the privacy of not just every American citizen via electronic devices, but every individual in the world via computers and cell phones. And yes, even heads of state.
Or the moves by many developed countries to go to a digital currency. Or the many countries that are now implementing various capital controls.
Or the high-level cyber-espionage now happening.
Or, Obamacare, a disaster of epic proportions.
Then there are the new moves, behind closed doors in Washington, to make depositors in U.S. banks creditors of the bank, meaning if the bank goes under, a certain amount of your deposits is at risk of substantial loss, as if you were a shareholder in the bank.
And then, of course, there’s the fact that our country is dead broke, bankrupt, and there will be no recovering from it until the system crashes and burns and is allowed to start over, anew.
And my war cycles, which are heating up again in 2017, with May/June showing the most volatility and danger, especially in Europe — forecasting civil strife, a further decline in the euro, Italy leaving the EU and more.
Riots in the streets of Europe and the U.S. More turmoil and war in the Middle East. More friction between China and Japan over the Senkaku Islands. Between China and Southeast Asia over the South China Sea. And more.
All this is why I want you to understand the real driving forces behind the next bull market in the precious metals. Because if you don’t — and instead you’re waiting for inflation or a dollar crash — you’ll miss the boat, big time.
And I don’t want that to happen to you.
So the question then is “Has gold bottomed?”
No, not yet. It’s possible. But I can’t yet be sure. No one can.
Yet, according to my Artificial Intelligence Neural Net Model (the E-wave), it’s showing a decent rally should be forming, which has indeed already started.
That rally should extend into mid-April before a pullback sets in. Look for resistance at the $1,200 to $1,220 levels. Support will be initially found at roughly $1,167 and $1,130. Silver and the other metals — platinum and palladium — will generally follow gold’s path.
Do not expect $30,000 … $40,000 … $50,000 gold. It is not going to happen. Those are merely fear-based promotions based on inaccurate information, designed to part you from your money.
Stay tuned, very tuned in to my writings and analysis of the gold market. In fact, of all major markets. And be sure to read my E-wave columns each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon publishing around 4 p.m. EST. They are short, but very insightful.
Best wishes,
Larry
Larry,
Please could you give us some advice about how to invest in platinum and palladium? Also uranium. Thanks.
I’m listening. Thanks Eugene
You have me confused. I got into your recommendations months ago, GGN, AUY, KGC, HMY, GDX to name a few. Then got stopped out, had 25% stop loses. I’ve seen gold rally but you also mentioned this could be a false rally and gold should go lower into February before rallying. Now I’m totally confused, should I jump back in to these positions or wait?
Larry,
Thanks, this is what I have been waiting for from you. I always make my own decisions but your insight certainly comes into those decisions.
Thanks Again,
Tom
I am a life time member of Weiss research & your gold service. I would like to read some of your books, Stock Market Tsunami. Are any of these books for sale?
Thanks for the insight Larry. I’ll stay tuned for further information. Daley
I’m a member of that “well known” individual and their company. After a couple months of using their service, I started doing the opposite of what they recommended. If they recommended a Put (normally), I would bet with a Call. Almost every one of their recommendations is a bust. Folks following their advice have lost their butt! Your advice has been great! What I did not like was all their BS they put out. I can’t believe folks pay good money (like me) to receive their advice. What a waste of good money. Anyway…I’ve made that small loss up and doing great now. Thanks, Larry. I really appreciate what you’re doing. Keep up the good work!
As a RWR subscriber I am confused on something you don’t appear to cover. I understand and accept the idea of Gold or Silver bullion, and some liquid cash, held personally at home as a means of “Chaos Insurance”. However, for a small investor, it seems that Gold is too expensive to be used in an emergency, so Silver seems more useful. I know that Silver Eagles are more recognizable, but when I sold sold Gold items a few years back the local dealer only tested for the karat rating etc, so wouldn’t Silver Rounds at a much lower premium be a better holding? Could you address this at some point, not as an investment but as a Chaos Insurance holding.
Thank you for your excellent advice.
Snowden is good Larry, but readers should really pick up a copy of Citizen Four which is far more revealing, and not a Hollywood film.
Sorry I’m confused! Not long ago I thought you were predicting a rise in gold followed by a drop into 900-1000 during the 1st quarter. Are you still predicting that price for that time period. Thanks!
The place of gold as a hedge against economic turmoil has been supplanted by Forex markets and the ability to move large sums of money across international borders and Bit coins. All three factors must be considered and weighed against the traditional worth of gold.
The implementation of capital controls may/will tip the scales in favor of gold. Also China is in trouble with large reductions in its foreign currency reserves in order to support its currency. The PBOC cannot continue to buy yuan and sell dollars thus the yuan will fall and the government will tighten regulations on capital flight and limit Forex trades to approved hedging. Gold prices should rocket up especially if it sets off a tidal wave similar to the Asian Contagion as everyone rushes to the doors at the same time.
>> it’s showing a decent rally should be forming, which has indeed already started.<<
Larry, if a months-long rally is in the works, why are we (RWR) not buying?
Assuming your dollar chart corresponds to reality, the dollar has already bottomed (after its very small "correction") and should be heading higher for a time. How does that square with the predicted gold rally?
Dear Larry. I read your emails carefully. I miss some consistency though, e.g. in regard what you call gold bottom. Of course there is always a new developement that you must take into
consideration, but your AI models of last summer have gotten way out of the way considering what I see since then. The “well known analyst” you mention is it James Rickards? Or who is it that we should not listen to?
Thank you for an answer.
Really? Western society pulling itself apart? How many wars are going on in Europe? How about Asia? Try South America? Try Africa? North America anybody? For the most part, there are no wars going on; a few minor skirmishes yes; wars no. Compare this to 100 years ago. Sure, there is bad news made by bad people doing bad things to the innocent, but that has always happened. But it is all individuals taking action, not millions led by their governments. The Kondratiev Wave is an oft discussed phenomenon and is equally oft disputed. It just doesn’t hold up to 21st Century criteria. That is not to say gold isn’t going to see a strong rally in the future. ZIRP suppressed economic activity by making good money idle; normally, pension funds and savings accounts earn a decent interest rate and that is the engine behind the multiplier effect; ZIRP idled that engine; once interest rates normalize, all that money will once again get to work and the multiplier effect will initiate with tremendous force; the result: inflation!
I have a two year subscription – do present subscribers to your newsletter receive these reports?
please explain: why is obamacare a disaster?
Hasn’t it given medical coverage to many poor and previously uninsured Americans?
–
the fact is: a universal single-payer government system is needed in America,
similar to Canada’s. Canadians do not have to worry about medical bills.
Hello Larry
Despite a couple of previous attempts I was wondering if you could comment on what some would say is a crooked gold market. I am trying to determine if in fact there are milions of gold contracts which could not be fulfilled as there is not enough gold. Second, could you please explain that if the world markets crash how I could use my gold to buy products and services.
Many thanks for your help
what about oil? still looking for it to crash into early Feb? Its hasn’t shown any significant weakness in the last few months. if anything, strength.
Hi Larry,
Your article is right on the mark.I’ve taken your advice for many years,and hopefully am well positioned.Keep up the good advice.
Denis
larry. u now are saying that gold is going up until april. the last I heard gold was going to bottom 900/1000 dollars,what happened to that? I have not received anything inbetween.what is going on??????????????
Hi Larry,
In your interview of early December, you suggested that Gold could head lower and bottom somewhere near or under $1,000 during the 1st quarter 2017. Support was already found around $1,130 in December and it drifted higher until the new year, so why do you now mention these as “possible support levels”….this is old news.
Now you are saying that your model shows a rally in the first quarter up to low $1,200’s. Well, as of today (Jan 11) it is trading in the $1,190’s and almost hit $1.200 already). Q1 -Why the flip flopping with your forecasts? Q2 – now that Gold has already hit your max target for mid-April, where do you see it going from here for the remaining 3 months of the 1st quarter 2017?
Gold’s 50 WMA crossed the 200 WMA and some are saying that’s a big deal.
I had to look WMA up and it’s the weighted moving average.
Several articles recently indicated that silver was a better buy rather than gold.
Do you agree?
Hi Larry
‘Gold’s next leg higher will be primarily caused by Western society tearing itself apart at the seams.’
You are absolutely correct about Western Society cracking apart when you have fake media outlets spreading fake news filled with hate. No, this is not overseas, This is coming from our very own (news) organisations in Washington and New York. Is it no wonder that their lost customers prefer the internet sites for truth and accuracy.
Gold, Hedging potential equity downturn. How high per ounce by December, 2017.
Retirement dates being considered.
Larry, I agree the deflationary forces are strong. However, I believe that every central bank has the power to enforce inflation. Take Europe for example: The total sovereign debt of Europe stands at ~ 13 Trillion Euro. By end of 2017, given the current pace of bond purchases, the ECB will have monetized ~4 trillion of it. I think that these bonds are basically out of the game for good, because Draghi will extend their maturity to infinite at 0% interest rate. Because they can’t allow interest rates to go up, they will finally buy all European bonds. This will be a desaster for the Euro and at one point of time it will cause massive inflation. Trump will do similar things. He needs a weaker US$ for the US industry. Assuming he will impose Import tax on chinese and other foreign goods, expensive US-made products will displace cheaper foreign products in the US. This means the export of deflation from one low-cost country into another country will end. Imho this will be a game changer and might turn the deflationary environment into an inflationary one.