You work hard. You save money even when you’d rather splurge, contribute faithfully to your retirement account and choose each investment with care. You do everything you can to grow your hard-earned capital safely. But is your money working as hard for you as you do for it? Today I’m delighted to announce a major expansion to make sure your money is doing just that: Four new experts have joined our

Money and Markets roster! Ted Bauman is an expert in asset protection, privacy and low-risk investment strategies who has taught in over 75 countries. He and his team have been able to predict every major market boom and bust over the last two decades. And as you may have seen, he’s already on board. He recently shared “How Stock Buybacks Destroy Corporations.” You can click here to get this valuable insight. Ian Dyer has written about everything from Augmented Reality to Cryptocurrencies, and from solar energy to gene editing. You can read his latest article, “Gun Manufacturers Love Democrats,” by clicking here. Paul Mampilly became a Wall Street legend when his hedge fund was named “one of the world’s best” by Barron’s, and when he won a prestigious investment competition by making a 76% annual return on a $50 million stake. He’s passionate about emerging technologies and how you can invest in them for major profits. Read his latest article on “Distruptification” by clicking here. Joseph Hargett has been a contributor to Forbes and InvestorPlace. His work has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and The New York Times. You can read his latest article “Bigger than Apple” by going here. Plus, you can always count on me to personally update you on new opportunities and dangers, as I have been since I founded this service many years ago. Together, my team and I will continually share with you: Safe investing tips — To help you protect your investments in a world where the volatility of the global markets impacts us all …

— To help you protect your investments in a world where the volatility of the global markets impacts us all … Solid profit opportunities — To keep your money growing with new and unique ideas that will work no matter what interest rates do … and

— To keep your money growing with new and unique ideas that will work no matter what interest rates do … and Sound insights on world events — To give you every side of the story so you can sort through the hype and oft-misleading information that fills today’s headlines at major media outlets. I couldn’t be happier the many new profit opportunities that this expansion opens up for you. I’m confident you will be, too. Good luck and God bless! Martin