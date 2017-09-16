Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

2 Letters That Could Turbocharge Your Investment Results

If you’re interested in technology (and tech stocks), says sagacious stock analyst Tony Sagami, then there’s one metric that you should watch closely if you want to turbocharge your investment results. To find why R&D is so important, click here.

A new study confirms that long-term investors should buy companies that grow their dividends.

Choose Growth Over Yield to Get Rich with Dividends

A Ned Davis study shows that choosing dividend growth over dividend yield is the decisive decision for getting rich in the stock market, reports longtime stock-picker Grant Wasylik. There are 100-plus U.S. dividend-growth ETFs in the marketplace. Here are Grant’s five favorites.

War Cycle Triggers Gold’s Charge Higher

The War Cycle is ramping up, says Sean Brodrick. Last week, North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test. The latest was a hydrogen bomb. That’s much more powerful than the atomic blast that flattened Hiroshima. All this is making investors nervous. And when they get nervous, they turn to gold.

Who Needs Flashy When Simplicity Delivers?

Jon Markman specializes in finding companies with terrific financial performance and a long, consistent history of rewarding shareholders. He doesn’t believe in snowing people with pizzazz, charging them excessive broker fees and delivering weak long-term performance. To find out more, read on.

Financial Judgement Day

Japan is moving swiftly to militarize. The government will spend and borrow tens of trillions of yen to buy new defensive weaponry. And it will pile up a whole new layer of debt onto what is already the biggest debt Godzilla of all time. Financial Judgement Day is upon us, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D., adding that the time to invest is NOW.

Apple Primed to Profit From New iPhones

Wall Street analysts focused on the wrong things when they ran down Apple after it unveiled three new iPhones. Bill Hall sets the record straight.

