Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

$9.4 Trillion in Budget Deficits

And That’s BEFORE any tax cuts!

If the day comes when the U.S. can’t pay its debts, all heck will break loose, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. Expect our economy to shatter as bond prices collapse, interest rates surge, and federal jobs vanish. And Dr. Weiss warns, that day may be closer than you think.

Bet on Trendlines Not Headlines

No matter how scary the headlines may be, investors keep calm and carry on. Jon Markman observes: Even the most sensational news stories won’t have any effect on a genuine trend.

China has launched a war against its debt, which will probably trigger a U.S. stock crash.

Why China Will Trigger Our Next Stock Market Selloff

The stock market rally is running on fumes. And almost anything could send it into a sputtering freefall. But Mike Burnick says the biggest threat comes from China as it cracks down on excessive credit and debts. He explains it all here.

Banks Finally Join the Cloud Revolution

A new 24/7 personal cyber-assistant hints of what’s to come from banks as they gravitate to cloud computing. The AI chatbot – called Erica – even helps manage your finances by analyzing your personal spending and saving habits. Jon Markman introduces you to Erica here.

What Are the Odds of a Trump Impeachment?

Our controversial president is at it again – we all know it. It’s all over the news. But Bill Hall’s job is to push his personal biases aside and analyze the impact of this new political information. What he’s discovered is truly astonishing.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Here’s What’s Next for China!

You can find many investment opportunities in the wake of China’s crackdown on massive debts and shadow-banking. Many of them tied to infrastructure projects, says Mike Burnick. He already has some hot stocks on his radar.

Trump, Yellen, and the Long Bond Bonanza

President Donald Trump, love him or hate him, has been anything but shy about laying out his political agenda, from healthcare to immigration. But the president has remained remarkably silent on one vital issue, says Tony Sagami. To find out what it is, click here.

The Great State Migration

U.S. citizens are fed up with how states pick their pockets through higher taxes, fees, and needless regulations. So they’re pulling up stakes and moving to states that offer greener pastures. Mike Burnick observes that migration has left many states and cities on the brink of bankruptcy.

WannaCry and the War Cycles

The computer virus WannaCry has put the spotlight on hackers and malware, again. Everyone else is telling you how to protect yourself. But David Dutkewych tells you how to make money from the crisis.

