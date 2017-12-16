Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Transcript: New Supercycle Profits, Part I

Nearly all the major market turns the team has predicted are now unfolding, even as we speak. And Martin Weiss just released a blockbuster 30-minute video and special report to our website. Be sure to check it out, or read on for the transcript.

For the Average Investor, the Bull Market Just Started

Average is difficult to define. Most of us believe we are above average at everyday tasks like driving. But math says many of us are wrong, since only half of us can truly be better than average. That same math tells us something important about investors. Michael Carr explains.

Critical Insights! My colleague Mike Larson over at our sister site Weiss Ratings also just wrote about what he’s seeing in the markets in Weiss Ratings’ free daily email newsletter. You can get signed up to receive his critical insights here. They align nicely with my own, so be sure to check his work out.

Making Money When the Party Ends

The stock market feels nice and cozy. People continue to make money. What’s not to like when the price of assets can only go in one direction? But the caution signs are starting to pile up. Jeff Yastine offers some guidance that could help protect your portfolio before a drop.

Housing Market Growth Just Keeps Going. Who Will Benefit?

Last week, the October new home sales report was released. The results may have been surprising to some. After a very strong September, sales were expected to dip a bit. But sales ended up beating the forecast by about 10%, or 60,000 homes. Ian Dyer reveals two companies that will benefit from this continuously growing sector.

For the average investor, the bull market just started.

Are You Prepared for Retirement?

Most financial planners recommend a nest egg that is 10 times your annual salary. With the median income in the United States around $57,000 a year, that means the average American needs to save about $600,000 (not including your home’s value) to comfortably retire. But averages can be deceiving. Tony Sagami explains.

Tax Reform Could Deliver Triple-Digit Gains

Talk of tax reform created uncertainty. Businesses make money by waiting to see if tax rules change next year, or in 2019 under the Senate’s plan. So businesses are sitting on the sidelines for now. That’s bad for the stock market. But Michael Carr says an opportunity is coming for aggressive investors.

The Big Paradox That Is Sending Stocks Soaring

This is indeed a rare time in stock market history. That’s because U.S. stocks, as measured by the bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average, haven’t just been hanging out near all-time highs. They’ve been printing new highs almost daily. Will it continue, and for how long? Bill Hall gives his expert take on the matter here.

The Money and Markets Team