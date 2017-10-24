Most of the investment news you’ve been reading no doubt has a bullish bias. And the reason is quite simple: Greed sells. Moreover, pessimists on Wall Street are harder to find than needles in a haystack.

However, I have zero interest in becoming part of the Wall Street crowd and I believe it is just as important — if not more so — to keep your eyes open for land mines as well as gold mines.

One of the biggest land mines I see today is one of Wall Street’s absolute favorite stocks: Tesla.

In fact, Tesla’s stock has dropped roughly $35 from its 52-week high. But I believe that is just the tip of a very large iceberg of pain. Here’s why:

There were two bad pieces of Tesla news recently: layoffs and recalls.

Bad News #1: If you listen to Elon Musk and Wall Street, business is about to take off at Tesla. However, Tesla announced that it will lay off hundreds of employees. This is an odd action for a company that is supposed to be growing like a weed.

And we’re not talking just about blue-collar factory workers, either. The layoffs include managers, administrative staff, salespeople and engineers.

And that’s especially alarming, because Musk recently announced that Tesla would ramp up production of its Model 3 car to 20,000 a month by December.

I say they’re full of baloney! Tesla missed its September production goal of 1,500 vehicles by a country mile by producing only 260 cars.

Look, if Tesla can’t meet its production targets with a larger number of employees, there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that it can do so with a smaller number of workers.

Yet, armed with this dismal data, the auto analyst at Morgan Stanley raised his price target from $317 to $379 at the same time. Brilliant!

Bad News #2: Nobody is perfect, and recalls are not unusual for the auto industry. However, they can be extremely expensive. Cue Tesla announcing the recall of 11,000 Model X SUVs, just two weeks ago.

The problem? The rear seats have failed to lock, and they fall forward in crashes. That’s a BIG problem!

Those are troublesome reports indeed. But Tesla’s biggest problem is the fact that what made it unique, will disappear in the very near future.

I’m talking about a tidal wave of competition from the established automakers. Most major manufacturers have plans to release at least one fully electric vehicle by 2020.

The Chevrolet Bolt has a range of 200 miles and only costs around $30,000 (after tax incentives).

Audi will begin selling a stunning all-eclectic SUV by 2018 that with carry a range of 300+ miles on a single charge and go from 0 to 60 in just 4.5 seconds.

Porsche is known for its high performance and sexy appearance. And its all-electric Mission E can go from zero to 60 in just 3.5 seconds. Not only does it have a 300+ mile range, it is capable of charging to 80% of capacity in just 15 minutes.

That’s not all. Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Ford, Chrysler, Volvo, Kia, Hyundai and BMW will all soon sell electric cars. However, the biggest competitive threat of all will come from Volkswagen, which plans to offer as many as 30 different all-electric cars.

Take a look at the accompanying chart of European electric vehicle sales in the month of August. Tesla is in ninth place and getting clobbered by Volkswagen, which has the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 13 best-selling cars.

All the things that make Tesla cars unique — stunning body style, driving range, high performance and moderate price — will soon be ubiquitous. In fact, I think you can intelligently argue that Porsche, Audi, BMW and Mercedes are producing electric vehicles that are far superior to Tesla’s.

Tesla deserves kudos for its incredible foresight and engineering. But the established auto industry is set to collectively zoom right past it.

You can love Tesla cars, but I highly advise against loving its stock.

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami