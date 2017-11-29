Am I wrong? I believe Fed Chair Janet Yellen has destroyed the retirement dreams of millions of Americans.
I’m talking about the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep interest rates at or near zero.
Fortunately, Yellen will officially be out of office on Feb. 3, 2018. Unfortunately, that’s too late for millions of thrifty Americans who have carefully saved for their golden years.
These retirement savings were supposed to provide supplemental income to pensions, Social Security, and 401(k) plans.
Moreover, many of the retirees I talk to can’t afford to take a lot of risk because of their shorter time horizons. So, they tend to invest in conservative fixed-income vehicles like CDs, government bonds, money markets and annuities.
Savers today are lucky to earn 1% on their money. And that is just bad public policy courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Nobody can afford to live off a 1% rate of return (unless you have a $10 million-plus nest egg).
And even though the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rate three times since December, the interest rate that banks pay us on deposits has barely budged.
As a result, the Federal Reserve is effectively punishing one of the greatest economic virtues a person can have: thrift.
Moreover, this war on savers has pushed otherwise risk-averse Americans into the stock market. Some have done so reluctantly, kicking and screaming. And unfortunately, most don’t truly understand just how dangerous the stock market really is.
Heck, I’m even getting questions about Bitcoin from income-hungry retirees! Talk about a train wreck waiting to happen.
Everybody loves volatility when it is to the upside. But investors loathe volatility to the downside. Many investors have been lulled into complacency by the steady, seemingly risk-free rise of the stock market. Boy, are they in for a painful surprise.
Indeed, as you can see in the chart above, the stock market is enjoying one of its longest winning streaks in history. But don’t let that extended rally blind you to the pain that bear markets bring.
I strongly suggest you consider these two options:
Boost Your Cash Allocation. If you are 100% invested in the stock market, consider reducing your exposure. I recommend moving at least a 25% allocation to cash.
Create an Escape Plan. Contrary to what Wall Street wants you to believe, “buy, hold and pray” is not a strategy you want to follow. You will get clobbered when the next bear market comes around. (And one always comes around.)
At a minimum, I suggest you use simple automatic selling strategies. Sales can be triggered by protective stops at pre-set prices or by simple moving averages. For example, as long as the Dow stays above its 200-day moving average, hold. As soon as it falls below, start selling.
I am not suggesting that you need to rush out and sell all your stocks tomorrow morning.
What I am saying is that you need defensive strategies – like the ones I recommend to my service’s subscribers — to protect yourself for the day when the rally runs out of steam.
Best wishes,
Tony Sagami
C’mon Tony, Who are you kidding? Janet Yellen has been Fed chair only since January 2014. She succeeded Ben Bernanke who implemented QE and was responsible for the low interest rate strategy by the Fed, Yes, she carefully continued those policies when she became Chair, but on her watch interest rates have begun to climb (3x since December). If you can’t be fair, at least be accurate.
What would you have Yellen do? Hire interest rates slow the economy, and that’s no good for nest eggs either. Seems to me Greenspan is more blameworthy, for letting junk investments like credit default swaps get out of hand in the first place.
I find it interesting that your chart does not go back to the GOP Crash of1929… You do realize that the current Fed chair Yellen is only trying to bring America back from the latest GOP 1929 repeat of 2007-2009, don’t you? You know that the last GOP appointed Fed chair was Greenspan who brought us 2007-2009 don’t you? So comes the question; Is it going to be Different this time? Personally, I’m betting it will be not!… :(
It should be noted that EVERY Stock Market Crash since America was formed has come during the Administration of a CONSERVATIVE President. Back in the 1800’s they were called Democrats (Lincoln was NOT a Conservative), but since about the start of the 1900’s they have been called Republicans…. And now, here we are with BOTH a Conservative Republican President and Majority Congress, Just like 1929 AND 2007!
I’m hoping you might be able to help me as I read about what might be happening in the financial markets. I lost my job in June, moved out of state to live with my daughter. I have $10,000 in an annuity and $10,000 in stocks & bonds with Principlal Financial, from a company/employee program. Should I leave things as they are or put that into something else. I just got the annuity in August and if I take the other funds out I have to pay tax on them. I have credit card debt that i’m Trying to clear off from my social security. I am 80, in good health,
And thinking about part time work to help supplement income. Thanks for your help.
Totally disagree with your premise. Janet Yellen’s stewardship of the Fed and interest rates has allowed me, and many of my colleagues, gain enough in the stock market to afford a beautiful retirement.
Tony
Finally you’ve sounded the alarm, so to speak. Seems no one wth intelligence , visibility and stature like yourself, has had the brass to call it like it is until now. Janet YELLEN, an Obama appointee, should be charged with theft in office. What a disaster. The damage she created, with some other Fed members along for the ride, may be incalculable.
Big Part of the problem, the Fed is accountable to no one. Where’s Ron Paul these days?
Two books every thinking American should read, The Creature From Jekyll Island and just recently the book Fed Up, both are real eye openers.
Tony, have you read either or both of these books? If not I highly recommend. Thanks Tony.
Robert from Ohio.
But what about those of us who benefitted on the other side? Yes, my return on savings dropped to less than one per cent, but the rate on my mortgage also dropped to 2.25% when it bottomed out for several years.
And do you believe the conspiracy theorists who claim that the Fed lowered interest rates so that some of us would refinance our mortgages, thereby lowering our deductible mortgage interest which in turn would raise our income taxes?
I totally disagree with you on buy-and-hold: Like Cramer a person should know “why” he
holds that stock. ALL BULL MARKETS WILL CRASH. Dont worry about your stock
nosediving — it will come back. PUT YOUR MONEY INTO A GOLD ETF or similar
vehical and build a warchest. When the bear market comes, cash in the gold
(gold will skyrocket because it is “safety”), and go bargain hunting while the prices
are depressed.
Excellent advice! What is your opinion on encouraging retirees to focus on dividend paying investments rather than focusing on stocks rising exclusively? Aren’t dividend paying investments usually less risky overall?
Thanks,
Dow
I Really like this imformation
You are absolutely Right. I’ve been saying this for years. Keeping interest low has destroyed retirement dreams of many. Many elderly folks are putting off retirement and as a result the positions they hold are’n being filled by younger employees.
That statement is so true, I would love to sell our house and buy government bonds and have a decent rate so we can live off our house investment and rent an apartment at a senior place. Thank you Tony for bringing this information too so many senior retirees, I guess what the feds wanted was for seniors when selling there house to invest in the stock market. My best regards. Stephen A Kapogiannis
heres a trick I learned long ago when buying or selling stocks always use proprietary indicators when trading look for oversold conditions when accumulating stocks . look for overbought conditions when selling stocks use limit orders when buying , use general markets orders when selling . Another strategy ive used is to find a stock that liquid but not liquid in other words its average daily volume is in the range of 300,000-1,500,000 shares daily, its going to be declaring a 10q or 10k report within a week to three weeks , its also nearing the end of a trading day the last 15-35 minutes of the day ! and its also the end of a trading week or on a Friday , lastly make sure you accumulate 20,000-30,000 shares a equity trading in the range of $15- $30 is perfect most traders on a Friday are not thinking about a certain stock they are thinking of going out having a few drinks with their friends and to relax for the weekend so…. now test the water use a general market order and sell 1000 shares let it unwind thru the market then 5000 shares then put the rest of the remaining shares out there see what happens …. remember the market has a herd mentality each share price is based on the mentality of its own herd and a lightening strike will scare any herd animal
I agree totally. I am between 65 and 70 years old and for the last maybe 9 years interest rates have been too low. You used to be able to get 4-5% on your money in savings or certificates of deposit. That would have been great for the last 15 years, but the fed had to get overly involved and hold rates low so more people that were unqualified could get homes, so the interest on the fed debt was low, and the stock market could do well for investors. Well most people do not invest in the stock market so that tells you who they were thinking about. I remember when I bought my first home in the 1970’s the mortgage interest rate was 6% and we did not even think twice that it was too high. Politicians will be politicians and rarely are they thinking logically about the general public at large when they enact something. Really sad state we are in.
Wonderful recommends.
Yellen did not put the policy in place, Bernanke did. I e-mailed Bernake when he first suggested the policy to complain that his policy would hurt senior citizens living off of interest income. To my surprise, he responded. I couldn’t believe that he could be so cold hearted. He stated that the seniors would just have to suffer because he had to bail out Wall Street!