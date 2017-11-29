Am I wrong? I believe Fed Chair Janet Yellen has destroyed the retirement dreams of millions of Americans.

I’m talking about the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep interest rates at or near zero.

Fortunately, Yellen will officially be out of office on Feb. 3, 2018. Unfortunately, that’s too late for millions of thrifty Americans who have carefully saved for their golden years.

These retirement savings were supposed to provide supplemental income to pensions, Social Security, and 401(k) plans.

Moreover, many of the retirees I talk to can’t afford to take a lot of risk because of their shorter time horizons. So, they tend to invest in conservative fixed-income vehicles like CDs, government bonds, money markets and annuities.





Savers today are lucky to earn 1% on their money. And that is just bad public policy courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Nobody can afford to live off a 1% rate of return (unless you have a $10 million-plus nest egg).

And even though the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rate three times since December, the interest rate that banks pay us on deposits has barely budged.

As a result, the Federal Reserve is effectively punishing one of the greatest economic virtues a person can have: thrift.

Moreover, this war on savers has pushed otherwise risk-averse Americans into the stock market. Some have done so reluctantly, kicking and screaming. And unfortunately, most don’t truly understand just how dangerous the stock market really is.

Heck, I’m even getting questions about Bitcoin from income-hungry retirees! Talk about a train wreck waiting to happen.





Everybody loves volatility when it is to the upside. But investors loathe volatility to the downside. Many investors have been lulled into complacency by the steady, seemingly risk-free rise of the stock market. Boy, are they in for a painful surprise.

Indeed, as you can see in the chart above, the stock market is enjoying one of its longest winning streaks in history. But don’t let that extended rally blind you to the pain that bear markets bring.

I strongly suggest you consider these two options:

Boost Your Cash Allocation. If you are 100% invested in the stock market, consider reducing your exposure. I recommend moving at least a 25% allocation to cash.

Create an Escape Plan. Contrary to what Wall Street wants you to believe, “buy, hold and pray” is not a strategy you want to follow. You will get clobbered when the next bear market comes around. (And one always comes around.)

At a minimum, I suggest you use simple automatic selling strategies. Sales can be triggered by protective stops at pre-set prices or by simple moving averages. For example, as long as the Dow stays above its 200-day moving average, hold. As soon as it falls below, start selling.

I am not suggesting that you need to rush out and sell all your stocks tomorrow morning.

What I am saying is that you need defensive strategies – like the ones I recommend to my service’s subscribers — to protect yourself for the day when the rally runs out of steam.

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami