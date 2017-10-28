Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Japan’s Doomsday of Demographics and Debt

Suddenly and without warning, Japan’s economy will blow up, says respected economist Martin Weiss, Ph.D. And in the process, trillions of yen in flight capital will flow to the safest safe haven — the United States. And investors in the know could make a fortune. You can’t afford not to read what Martin has to say.

Breaking news: New Tsunamis emerging NOW!

Two NEW cyclical tsunamis are bursting into the headlines, reports noted financial analyst Martin Weiss, Ph.D. And they are going to create enormous profit opportunities for investors. Get Martin’s take on these events here.

This is What Could Finally Pull the Rug Out from Under the Market

Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market will go up forever. Any one out of dozens of potential catalysts could trigger a sharp correction in this overbought market, says long-time trader Mike Burnick. Read Mike’s analysis here.

Learning to Embrace Panic is the Lesson of Black Monday

Investors should not fear crashes, says market expert Jon Markman. Crashes are rare. Instead, investors should learn to embrace panic, he says, and take advantage of the opportunities they present. Take a deep breath. Let it out slowly. And learn more here.

It’s Time to Switch Gears on Tesla

No doubt, most of the investment news you’ve been reading has a bullish bias. And the reason is quite simple. Greed sells. But it may be time to switch gears on one of Wall Street’s darlings, says sagacious stock-picker Tony Sagami. He knocks Tesla here.

A sudden dip in oil prices gave bears a chance to slip in and steal some profits — even better than a pick-a-nic basket, Boo Boo!

Oil Bears Are on the Prowl

Just when the bulls started snorting and kicking their way into crude oil, the bears capitalized, says commodities expert JR Crooks. The price of crude oil fell more than 5% from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. Since then, the bulls have taken back the ball. Here’s how to play it.

Grab Your Fortune at the Speed of Now

The electric-vehicle megatrend keeps pushing the energy-metals supercycle relentlessly forward, says savvy stock-master Sean Brodrick. So, make sure you are in position to cash in when this megatrend explodes.

Google & Canada Conspire on City of the Future

Singapore pioneered the smart city. Now Alphabet ($GOOGL) and Sidewalk Labs have partnered with Toronto, reports tech expert Jon Markman, to transform the city’s Quayside community into the city of the future — where big data is the key building block. Read Jon’s report here.

China’s Copper Tsunami

The demand for copper wiring is set to soar because electric vehicles use many times more of the wire than traditional internal combustion vehicles, says Sean Brodrick. And the demand for EVs, or electric vehicles, is set to skyrocket in Asia and Europe. To read more of Sean’s insights into copper, click here.

China’s $2 Trillion Black Hole of Bad Debt

Economic data from China has been called “the mystery meat of the markets.” You never really know the quality of what you’re digesting, says Bill Hall. But it will be hard to keep hiding the Red Dragon’s $2 trillion in bad loans. Read all about it here.

The Money and Markets Team