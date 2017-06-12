Last Monday morning, I posted the transcript of a very exciting interview with Tony Sagami: Oldest Investment Tool Known to Man: Gains of 55%, 142%, and 545% in Ten Days!

Plus, we gave readers an opportunity to sign up ahead of time for Tony’s upcoming June 14 report on the same subject.

The interview wasn’t about a complex trading system — just the good, ol’ fashioned Gregorian Calendar, chock full of pre-scheduled events that can help churn out triple-digit profits like clockwork.

Almost immediately, we began to get a barrage of questions via Web, email and phone. Readers wanted to know …

Precisely how, where and when can you get those kinds of results?

What are the specific instruments you use?

Can you give us a live example of a real trade we could make soon?

What would the profit target be?

Some readers also complained. They said my article had “too much touchy-feely, not enough hard core.” So this week, I spoke with Tony again …

Martin D. Weiss: Your calendar profit idea seems to have stirred up some passionate interest, Tony. So …

Tony Sagami: So maybe we should follow up one of these days.

Martin: The reason I called you is to follow up right now. But this time, let’s skip all the pleasantries and dive straight into the nitty-gritty.

Tony: Sure, I can do that. I can talk about a live trade idea based on a major event coming up in just a few weeks. If you like, I can even tell you what to buy, when to buy it, and what kind of profits are possible, based on historical precedent.

Martin: Well, I didn’t mean that specific. Usually we don’t do that here in Money and Markets because …

Tony: The heck with what we “usually do” here in Money and Markets! You asked for a trade idea. Now I’m gonna give you a trade idea.

Martin: Ok. Just this once.

Tony: But first, you’ve got to fully understand the reasons why calendar-based investing is so powerful.

Martin: Sure.

Tony: It’s so powerful because we know exactly when dozens of official announcements are coming out each month. Guaranteed!

Tony Sagami gives Martin Weiss a quick education on the math behind calendar profits.

We know exactly which ETFs and ETF options are the most directly impacted. Every single time!

And based on past patterns, we also have a good idea of which direction that impact will be — up or down. Not guaranteed, but pretty darn close.

So right there alone, you have ALL THREE of the most important elements for investment success: Timing. Selection. And market direction. Give me two, and you’ve got a winning strategy. Give me all three, and you’ve got something that’s almost like a trifecta.

Martin: Are you talking strictly about regular securities you can buy in a regular stock brokerage account?

Tony: Yes, of course. No foreign exchange. No futures. Nothing outside of the ordinary. Just two things: ETFs and options on ETFs.

Martin: Why options? Why not just the ETFs?

Tony: Why not options?

Martin: Because everyone knows — or should know — that timing options can be tricky.

Tony: Timing? You did say “timing,” right?

Martin: I did.

Tony: But don’t you see? That’s where the calendar nails it. Down to the day, the hour, the minute. And that alone is more than half the battle with options.

Martin: Enough theory. Give me a hard-core example.

Tony: I already gave you seven last time. On one recent calendar event, you could have seen profits of 55%, 142% and 545% in ten days. On another, the gains were even better. And those numbers were not based on huge, once-a-year bombshells that can really shake up the markets. They’re the kinds of profits you can see on smaller, more ordinary, economic releases that come out every month. Remember that?

Martin: How could I forget? But I did forget one thing. Last time, I forgot to ask you the obvious follow-up question: If you can get triple-digit results with small, ordinary events, what’s the profit potential of the bigger, world-changing events on the calendar? That’s the hard-core example a lot of readers say they want to hear about now.

Last week, you cited a short list of big upcoming events. You talked about the Fed meetings scheduled for June 14 and July 26 … the German federal elections on September 24 … then, the IMF meeting in October …

Tony: All good potential opportunities! But I have an even better one for you. This event is going to take place just 25 days from today. It’s going to be the first time in history that the two most powerful (and most controversial) men on Earth meet face to face — Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. And for that reason, it’s going to get absolutely tremendous publicity, which enhances its market-moving potential.

Martin: You’re talking about …

Tony: The annual summit meeting among the leaders of the 20 most powerful nations on Earth — the G20. The date, now written in stone on the calendar: July 7.

Martin: What’s the trade?

Tony: Ha-ha. Aren’t you the one who just said we don’t usually reveal specific trades in this venue? Now you’re the one pressing for it. OK. No problem. But first, I’ve got to tell you more about the G20. This year, Germany is the host and the one that lays out the agenda.

Martin: Anything of particular interest?

Tony: Nah, not really. Same stuff they’ve had in there every year — how to promote world peace, fight global hunger, enhance economic sustainability. Plus, you’re also going to see a big ruckus on global warming. Thousands of demonstrators on the streets.

Here’s the key: Don’t let any of that stuff distract you. All of it, including any Trump-Putin encounter, is just a natural smoke screen for the big elephants in the room.

Martin: Which are?

Tony: Central bankers. They’re a big part of the G20 meetings, and if you want important stuff, nothing can compete with the collective idiocy of the world’s central bankers. As we all know, they wield two blunt instruments with great regularity: Zero interest rates, which is now at a dead end, and quantitative easing, which they think — they hope — never has to end. They think they’ve mastered the art of market manipulation.

Martin: Like the man behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz.

Tony: No. More like Mr. Magoo. Mr. Magoo is hopelessly near-sighted. He drives around town blind as a bat. He himself never gets hurt, but he leaves havoc in his wake — a string of fatal accidents and unintended consequences that he gleefully ignores. That’s exactly what central bankers do.

Martin: What would you say their real aim is?

Tony: They say it’s to maintain stability. But it’s also pretty obvious that, as a part of that goal, their relentless battle tactic is to prop up the value of paper assets and knock down the value of hard assets.

Martin: Right now at least, it seems like they’re winning that battle. But how is that connected to the G20 summit?

Kumbaya moment: Central bankers, meeting in China last year, pose for a group photo to hail the “G20 Germany 2017” summit to be held on July 7.

Tony: Because the G20 summit is their Kumbaya moment to showcase to the world how they do that. It’s their big yearly moment in the sun to come together, take chummy group photos and sing “Kumbaya.”

They send the message that they’re all on the same page, that they’re on track, that they’re in control. All together, they’re effectively giving a big thumbs-up to stock markets and a big thumbs-down to gold.

Martin: Sounds like you’re coming closer to the punch line.

Tony: I am. After every G20 meeting, there’s one particular asset that’s always moved in the same direction: Down. It got slammed after the G20 meeting on November 11, 2010. It got slammed again after the G20 of November 3, 2011. It fell after the G20s in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Like clockwork. Every single time.

I’m talking about gold.

Martin: Why? For clarity, please explain again.

Tony: Because, like I said, the whole G20 shindig is deliberately designed to be a feel-good moment for investors. Because, after that moment, enough people actually believe it and move some money out of safe havens like gold.

Martin: How do you know that?

Tony: You know, Martin, the funny thing is I don’t know what investors are thinking. Nor do I have to. All I need to know is the answers to three simple questions.

Martin: Why don’t you ask the questions and provide the answers at the same time?

Tony: Good idea.

Question #1. What day is the next G20? Answer: July 7.

Question #2. Which easy-to-trade investments are the most consistently impacted? Answer: Gold bullion and gold miner ETFs.

Question #3. In which direction? Answer: Down!

That gives me everything I need. In fact, with those three simple answers, you could have seen profits of 534%, 603%, 755%, 774% and 803% — all in just one week following last year’s G20 summit.

So there’s your trade. On Thursday, July 6, buy put options on gold bullion and gold mining ETFs. Or alternatively, call options on inverse ETFs – in other words, ETFs that are designed to go up when the market falls.

My target is the lowest number: 534%. If you can do even half that well, I don’t think you’re going to complain.

Martin: Can you name them?

Tony: Sure, I’d start with put options on GLD (SPDR Gold Shares ETF). That’s where you’ll find the biggest volume of trading but not the biggest profits. If you want maximum leverage and to go for the kind of profit targets I just cited, I’d look at call options on DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x ETF).

Martin: Let me get this straight. After the G20, you’d buy …

put options on ETFs that go up with rising prices. Or you’d buy

call options on ETFs that go up with falling prices (inverse ETFs).

Tony: Exactly!

Martin: What strike prices and maturities?

Tony: Too soon to pick those. Can only do that in real time. But no matter which options you buy, the downside risk is always limited to the small amounts you invest.

Martin: Wouldn’t you say that there are still a couple of missing pieces from this conversation?

Tony: Like what?

Martin: First, the other side of that trade — when do you sell the options?

Tony: On average, roughly one week later. But that will vary.

Martin: Fair enough. The second thing missing is how you use the ETFs themselves. Suppose that’s all I want to buy. What do I do?

Tony: No problem. I always like to recommend both the ETFs and the ETF options. In this case, you could have just bought DUST outright. And without any options at all, you could have made a profit of 29% in 7 days. Not bad for one week’s work, right? But usually, I like to use the ETFs for a longer-term horizon — for investments that you put into your portfolio and hold for a while.

In this case, for example, the dip in gold that comes right after a G20 meeting can turn out to be a buying opportunity — either in GLD itself or in a host of other ETFs that are tied to gold; either with leverage or without leverage.

Also, please understand that all we’ve talked about today is one trade off of one event. There are literally dozens of calendar events coming up, and each one spins off multiple possibilities to choose from.

Martin: Will you tell readers more about that in the report you’re going to release on Wednesday?

Tony: Definitely! But only for readers who have specifically asked for it.

Martin: Understood. To say this was very interesting would be an understatement. If our readers agree, let’s do it again soon, maybe next week after you’ve issued your report.

Tony: Sounds good to me.

Martin: Thanks, Tony.

Editor’s note: To get Tony’s calendar profits report on June 14, two days before our 400,000 other readers, sign up here.