***

My colleague Larry Edelson understood that every investor’s worst enemy is all too often their own emotions. It’s simply human nature at work.

We tend to buy high out of greed — only after we see others making money … and we tend to sell low out of fear — often after painful losses. These powerful emotions can easily cloud our judgment when there is money on the line.

Larry realized the only way to keep emotions in check was to make the decision-making process as objective and as disciplined as possible.

The result is the world’s only Artificial Intelligence trading model based on Larry’s 40-years of experience with cycles analysis. It is a powerful tool that uses a three-step process to stack the odds of investment success in your favor and boost your profit potential.

During the first step, Larry’s cycle research kicks into full gear, predicting the big-picture trends in economies and markets.

Then with the second step, we historically validate every investment forecast we make through pattern recognition based on past events.

Now here’s the third – and perhaps most important – step in the objective E-Wave model: Technical analysis, the study of key chart patterns.

While cycle research and historical validation can give you a valuable roadmap that shows you where markets are headed for many miles to come, they can’t give you detailed information about the terrain or the driving conditions you’ll encounter just ahead.

Technical analysis can.

His primary technical analysis tool for triggering “buy” and “sell” signals is an indicator called “Andrew’s Pitchfork.”





Click image for larger view

As you can see in the example chart above, the pitchfork approach to technical analysis uses three parallel trend lines to identify important levels of support and resistance for each market or investment.

Together, these trend lines determine not only the primary trend direction, but also the lower and upper boundaries, or price levels, illuminating a detailed route the market is likely to follow.

Armed with this information, we can more easily identify key market turning points ahead of time, and potential reversals from the primary trend. Better yet, this indicator isolates pivot points that can deliver optimal “buy” and “sell” signals.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick

