As I’ve told you in the past, I am obsessed with the 10-year U.S. Treasury … it’s my Magic Metric.

I watch it like a hawk, and you should too if you want to grow and protect your nest egg.

And that’s because this top-of-the-food-chain interest rate can tell you more at a glance than reading multiple financial publications, watching hours of financial TV shows and combing through the endless labyrinth of the internet.

In this article, I’m going to explain what it’s telling us right now … at this very instant.

And more importantly, I’m going to tell you what it’s signaling that you should do with your portfolio to bag big profits between now and the end of the year.

I think you are going to be surprised by my conclusion!

Here’s a chart that shows the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury — as well as the level of the S&P 500 — beginning on Aug. 1.





Click image for larger view

As you can see, both drifted sideways and slightly down for much of August before falling sharply in tandem on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

What’s happening?

Well, as I explained last week, the financial markets typically suffer from a case of the doldrums in August.

In fact, August has been the worst-performing month for the S&P 500 Index since 1992. During this 25-year period (1992 to 2016), this broad measure of stock market performance has suffered an average loss of 0.7% (total return) during August.

“Watch this … or go broke!” On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, September 12, 13 and 14 at 2:00 PM Eastern, Dr. Martin D. Weiss and Sean Brodrick Edelson will present “Stunning Forecasts for 2017-2022.” If they’re right, this could be your last and greatest chance to turn a molehill of cash into a mountain of money. They also say those who ignore this forecast could lose everything. Are they right? Click this link to reserve your place and decide for yourself!

That’s because in August, members of Wall Street’s investment elite typically head out to their vacation homes on Nantucket, in the Hamptons or on the Vineyard so they can enjoy the final weeks of summer before the post-Labor Day race to the end of the year.

But this year, why did 10-year Treasury’s drop pick up steam headed into the Labor Day holiday weekend and ultimately culminate in Tuesday’s steep decline — which sent stocks tumbling too?

If you’ve been watching the news, you know that on Sunday North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test, successfully detonating a hydrogen bomb.

It was the most powerful bomb Pyongyang has tested to date, creating a 6.3 magnitude tremor. Most notably, however, the regime has claimed that they have finally figured out how to make the device small enough to load into the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

But what’s even more alarming is that calculations performed by David Wright — a physicist and director of the Union of Concerned Scientists — have confirmed that the Kim Jong-un regime may now have ICBM’s with the capability to strike a wide range of U.S. mainland cities.

Although the mass of the payload used in the test is an unknown variable, Wright believes an ICBM fired by the regime could have the range to hit U.S. cities such as Chicago, New York, Boston and Denver.

Washington, D.C., and the White House may be safe from a direct hit for the time being. See the chart below.





Click image for larger view

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis responded to North Korea’s recent actions by telling reporters that any threat to the United States, its allies or its territories “will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.”

For investors, Sunday’s events inflamed an already tense situation as investors scrambled to hedge their portfolios with the safe-haven U.S. Treasury securities, which sent yields lower.

But consider the information presented in this chart before rushing out and cashing in all your stocks or stashing all your cash in low-yielding Treasuries:





Click image for larger view

As you can see for yourself, it provides an overview of all nuclear tests carried out globally since 1945.

Indeed, Sunday’s test brings North Korea’s total to six, which is obviously more than India’s three and Pakistan’s two. On the other hand, the United States has conducted 1,032. And combined, Russia and the old U.S.S.R. conducted 715.

The next gold rush! Forbes appears to be especially right on the money: Not just one, but TWO major studies show that sales of legal marijuana will top $40 billion over the next five years. Read more here …

Sure, the recent “flight to quality” and subsequent drop in the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury are telling us that North Korea’s aggressive actions have put some fear back into the financial markets after a peaceful run for most of this year.

But in my view, it’s only a temporary pullback, and you should use it to add to your growth stock positions at lower prices if your risk profile allows.

You should refer to last week’s article, where I provided a specific recommendation that should boost your portfolio when geopolitical concerns fade and the 10-year yield climbs back to a more normal range of 2.3% to 2.5%.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall