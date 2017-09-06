Exactly six days from now, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m., Weiss Research founder Martin Weiss will lead an emergency online conference, including a stunning prediction for the immediate future and new high-yield opportunities. As a loyal reader, there is no cost to you. But if you wish to attend, you do have to register here.

This conference comes at a very critical juncture for savers for one simple reason: If you have been waiting for rising interest rates to boost your earnings, you’re probably still playing the waiting game.

Although the Fed has raised interest rates four times (25 basis points a clip) in the past 21 months, there’s been little — or no — pickup in the rates of traditional fixed-income vehicles.

Here are the national average rates paid by banks on deposits of less than $100,000:

0.04% for an interest checking account.

0.06% for a savings account.

0.08% for a money-market account.

0.27% for a 12-month CD.

Short-dated government-, corporate- and municipal-bond average rates have gained some ground. But, they’re still paltry:

1.23% for a 1-year U.S. Treasury Bill.

1.64% for a 2-year AA-rated corporate bond.

1.83% for a 2-year AA-rated municipal bond.

However, for those of you with an open mind, there’s a relatively new opportunity that drubs the yields of conventional, short-term fixed-income instruments.

This alternative solution is available thanks to recent rules set by Title III of the JOBS Act. Marketplace lender StreetShares is the only American small business lender to receive SEC approval for a “Regulation A+” offering under the JOBS Act, which allows any American to invest.

Mark Rockefeller and Mickey Konson started StreetShares in 2013. Their online platform is designed to meet the needs of 21st century American small businesses. StreetShares provides financial solutions for America’s heroes and their communities.

The StreetShares community connects business owners in search of funding and investors looking for both “financial” and “social” returns. Although StreetShares focuses on the military and veteran communities, the platform is open to any American who supports veterans.

Borrowers (small business owners) receive fast, fair, and affordable funding solutions in the form of term loans, lines of credit and government contract financing.

And investors earn attractive yields by putting their money directly to work with loans to small businesses. Investor funds are diversified across hundreds of small businesses in nearly every state and industry, with a majority of loans going to businesses owned by a veteran or a military spouse.

This opportunity is Veteran Business Bonds or “VetBizBonds.”

VetBizBonds offer a fixed interest rate of 5% over a one-year term.

Remember the aforementioned current short-term yields. Here’s how VetBizBonds stack up vs. the competition…





Click image for larger view

Any U.S. investor can open an account for free. And they can invest as little as $25 and as much as $100,000. Investors can also access their funds any time before the year is up for a 1% early withdrawal fee.

It’s as easy as ABC …





Click image for larger view

Money invested in VetBizBonds funds a portfolio of hundreds of veteran-owned, Main Street small businesses. When veteran businesses like these get funded, it means more inventory, employees and working capital to keep their businesses running.

Here’s a sample of some veteran-owned businesses leading the effort…





Click image for larger view

It’s worth noting that StreetShares is not a bank. Therefore, investments are not eligible for FDIC insurance.

However, in almost four years of lending, StreetShares has seen excellent performance by veteran business-owners repaying nearly 1,500 business loans.

VetBizBonds are backed by this diverse portfolio. StreetShares invests in every loan they make. And the company pre-funds expected annual losses with a provisional fund.

As StreetShares’ CEO and Co-Founder Mark Rockefeller told me:

We honor the ‘Greatest Generation’ not just for their service in uniform, but because over their lifetimes, 49% of World War II veterans ran their own business. My generation of veterans, who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, are primed to step up as the ‘Next Greatest Generation’ — a Syracuse University survey found that 25% of these veterans plan to start their own business in the next decade. StreetShares is committed to supporting the military and veteran community with financial products to help these veteran leaders start businesses that will create jobs, strengthen communities, and spread economic opportunity. We welcome all Americans who support the military and veterans to join the 60,000-strong StreetShares community today.

Tired of measly short-term interest rates?

VetBizBonds offer yields that are roughly 20X to 125X the yields of typical bank products. And they offer yields about 3X to 4X the yields of other comparable bond offerings.

With VetBizBonds, you can boost your savings (5% interest, annually)… grow the American economy… and invest in the backbone of the “American Dream” by funding military heroes’ small businesses.

In addition to the 5% interest, investors can earn up to a $1,000 bonus when they invest in VetBizBonds as part of a StreetShares’ anniversary promotion.

To learn more about StreetShares, VetBizBonds and the cash reward opportunity, click here. You can also contact StreetShares at 800-560-1435.

Best,

Grant Wasylik

Editor’s Note: Weiss Research does not receive any compensation from StreetShares for this investment idea. I’m just happy to offer our readers a new, “feel good” alternative to the low-rate cash options available today.

Grant Wasylik has been working in the investment industry for almost two decades. He is the editor of the Wall Street Front Runner trading service, where his unique, time-tested system helps his members flip the tables on Wall Street. He does this by capturing quick price moves in the stock market by jumping ahead of huge mutual funds and ETFs to skim profits off of Wall Street’s elite.