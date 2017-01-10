Robots are perfect villains. Mechanical, metallic and merciless. Now they’re getting a software upgrade. And they’re coming for your job.
Much like the Gilded Age – when industrialization in the late 1890s began to sweep family farmers off their land and into cities – today’s inevitable march of increased productivity is taking aim at white-collar workers.
Japanese life insurer Fukoku Mutual announced it will replace 34 insurance claim workers with IBM Watson Explorer software this month. Happy New Year!
These robots are not Hollywood chic. They are not even tangible. They’re just software powered by artificial intelligence. Bits of code, 1s and 0s structured specifically to interpret digitized data and to destroy jobs. In that order. Now they are ready to be deployed in large numbers.
“No office job is safe,” writes Sebastian Thrun, a professor of computer science at Stanford University. “Lots of lawyers, accountants, even surgeons will be automated away. Having spent my career watching the long, slow carnage of my own industry, I have some insight into how that will feel, and how to cope.”
Coping will not stop the software robots. Artificial intelligence is accelerating their learning. They are already good at repetitive, judgment tasks based on data analysis. They are deployed to perform in customer service, quality control, fraud analysis, diagnosis and recommending treatments. Every new data point makes them better, and cheaper.
Fokoku will spend just $1.7 million to install Watson, and $128,000 per year on maintenance. According to reporting from Quartz, that’s a savings of $1.1 million per year over the human claim workers. Trading people for software will pay for itself in only two years. After that, all of the savings go straight to the bottom line. You can imagine how quickly financial officers are lining up for some AI business magic.
And that’s the kicker. Investing in AI makes good business sense.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Japan Post Insurance and Nippon Life Insurance are also trialing Watson and other AI systems to increase productivity.
IBM’s Watson is certainly not the only game in town. Research firm IDC predicts demand for cognitive systems will grow at an incredible rate – from just $8 billion in 2016 to $47 billion by 2020.
“Near-term opportunities for cognitive systems are in industries such as banking, securities and investments, and manufacturing,” said Jessica Goepfert, of IDC. “In these segments, we find a wealth of unstructured data, a desire to harness insights from this information, and an openness to innovative technologies.”
For investors, the best way to play this trend is still in the cloud. Amazon (AMZN, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are ramping-up their public cloud platforms and fortifying services with open-source AI modules. And Splunk (SPLK) is building software to help developers work with very large data sets.
The outlook for human workers is perilous. There will be displacement. The outlook for investors in productivity-enhancing AI software remains bright. This trend is just getting started.
Best wishes,
Jon Markman
Sirs, when all white and blue collars jobs will be eliminated, who is going to buy the goods and services they produce now, robots?
Dear Mr. Markman,
The calculations of additional profits being made by companies taking advantage of these robots is based upon present income. With so many being put out of work by these robots, there will be less customers able to buy these products and services, hence lower profits. Has anyone thought of this aspect.
Tom Parent
It’s not just automation. It is the incredible stinginess of today’s “lean” corporations. I’m in IT, and ever since the Great Recession companies have been quietly downsizing by buying-out, or just plain getting rid of, high earning baby-boomers and others, and replacing them with cheaper foreign temps. In addition, if you look at the job openings for system administrators these days, companies want them to take on responsibility for not just the Operating Systems, but also Network Administration, Storage (SAN) administration, (cyber-) Security, and Enterprise Backup. Five distinct complex roles; not many would have all of the experience required. I bet these companies are not paying five times the salary. Most enterprises cannot function without these systems. Such a position would be so stressful that I’m looking at retiring early.
Yes, more workers will lose their jobs. Between robots and sending jobs overseas there will be lots of people out of work. Then we will have to retrain using our own money (or loans). Then there will still not be enough jobs and we will be saddled with debt. And then the “powers that be” will blame the unemployed for their laziness and lack of training. Starting in the 1970s we let jobs go overseas and did nothing to stop it. Now robots have been taking over factories for years and we did nothing to stop it. Now that robots may affect white collar jobs, just like computers have been doing, maybe this time someone will take notice……..?
The main reason that “Global Climate Change” is being blamed on human involvement, is to allow for the powerful at the top to have “legitimate” basis for exterminating those on the bottom is to protect the environment. But behind this clear agenda, is the awful truth of what do you do with all the people living in cities who have been automated out of a job. Right now, we are trying to teach people with no aptitude for the job to become programmers. Not everyone can be a programmer even if they try hard. The economic upheaval is coming fast. Hope you survive. Financial data is soon going to be easy to mine, and the reports will be generated on a 5th grade level.
People will only tolerate a certain level of automation and having to interact with computers & machines. At some point, people will say “ok, this has gone far enough”. If the companies employing AI software aren’t careful, they will find themselves on the wrong end of the human rebellion against the machines. Consider for example some of those wonderful “user-friendly” checkout machines at larger chain stores (you know, those ones to which you’d like to take a sledge hammer to sometimes). And then there’s the always wonderful experience of going through the “voice-mail maze” when you’re trying to get REAL help for a REAL problem and you have to end up going through “the system” two and three times to finally learn enough to chose the right option (or finally you said “the heck with this” and made a bee-line for the human customer service rep option anyway). Remember, the human brain is still the most complicated structure in the universe and “a mind is a terrible thing to waste”.
In order to schedule a medical test, I have just wasted an hour trying to persuade a pretty face that February 13, 2017, is a Monday. I welcome the replacement of distracted, inept humans by competent robots.
What is ironic, or funny in a terrible way…is the more jobs you eliminate, the less customers you have to buy the crap you sell…so automation will eventually bite businesses in the a$$…
what happens in the near future when the loss of jobs begins to affect the economy? no one will have money to buy Life Insurance. robots don’t need life insurance. their premium base will shrink and they’ll be out of business. the executives will gut the company and no claims will be paid.
Jon,
Very informative piece. I am thinking that this push toward AI and related robotics applications will open up oportunities for new jobs related to the maintenance, design and implementation of these
systems across the spectrum of industries as they convert to more autonomous infrastructure.
That said I am really excited about the investment opportunities.
Jim
what all this fails to take into account is the fact that displaced people on welfare benefits do not have the capacity to buy the goods and services produced and therefore the AI just becomes an expensive pile of junk, the business has to ‘downsize’ itself or cease business (not a good or smart outcome for all those investors you encourage to invest in the companies displacing human workers) and raises taxes of the corporates so they do not save nearly as much as they thought. You are promoting short termism profit taking rather than long term sustainability not just of the corporations but of the ‘system’ itself.
This information is too vague. What are your recommendations if any?
Enjoy your articles and insight. This one AI enhanced learning is particularly interesting for opportunity and dread. I saw the Forbin Project and Terminator movies.
I believe that this is the time workers band togeather. WE the people can boycott these firms that believe ai is the way to go rather than a thinking employee? Stend ready
I have been thinking about all these robots replacing humans. In manufacturing, in office work, in industrial work, and so on. All that money saved, all those people out of work, with no money coming in, no money to spend. Got to wonder why nobody is buying stuff anymore? Does no one see this?
when there are no more jobs the govt can just send us welfare also!