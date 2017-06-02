In last week’s Money and Markets article, I put you on the inside track when I revealed an industry that “family offices” — the preferred investment platforms for many of the world’s mega-millionaires and billionaires — are quietly funding.

I also explained how marijuana could right now be where alcohol was just before Prohibition was repealed. And how Joe Kennedy Sr. turned prohibition repeal into a goldmine for his family. Indeed, the New York Times has called the marijuana industry “The Next Gold Rush” and Inc. magazine says it’s the fastest-growing sector in the U.S. economy.

If you want further proof that marijuana is going mainstream, look no further than a wealth management conference that kicked off several weeks ago at the Hyatt hotel in ritzy Huntington Beach, Calif. It was an exclusive conference where some of the world’s wealthiest families gathered to explore a variety of money-making opportunities.

Between discussions on tax strategies and building a real estate portfolio, experts offered tips on investing in cannabis to guests who paid upward of $2,000 a pop to soak it in.

That’s because the new rules on pot in California and other states are starting to rouse the curiosity of investors of all stripes.

Indeed, on Election Day 2016, Florida, North Dakota, Arkansas and Montana joined 25 other states in legalizing medical marijuana. That’s right — it’s now possible to buy marijuana with a doctor’s permission in 29 states. That’s almost half the nation!

And get this: Eight states as well as the District of Columbia have now legalized cannabis for adult recreational use.



Consider this quote from Forbes magazine:

“The U.S. economy doesn’t spawn an entirely new industry very often, and legal pot may well be the best ground-floor opportunity we’ve seen since the early days of the Internet.”

That’s why family offices are increasingly becoming interested in taking stakes in pot companies. Beyond that, they are dedicating staff to directly support their forays into the marijuana industry.

Driving this push is the perceived lack of returns elsewhere, said Kristi Kuechler, president of the Family Office Exchange’s private-investor center. The average family office surveyed reported a 7.2% return last year plus a shrinking conviction that stocks, bonds and hedge funds will provide stellar returns going forward.

But “the one place family offices think they can still generate double-digit returns is in operating businesses and real estate,” Kuechler said.

And I know from experience that businesses with huge growth opportunities — like marijuana companies and their suppliers — are especially attractive.

Here are the three primary reasons family offices are attracted to the marijuana industry:

The companies in the pot business and their underlying stock prices are cheap relative to their growth profiles, There is the potential to earn eye-popping returns without the use of much leverage, and Most importantly, the prices of companies in the marijuana industry don’t move in lockstep with mainstream equities.

And it’s for these three reasons that the pros are getting into pot.

For example, Founders Fund, Peter Thiel’s $2 billion San Francisco venture capital firm — which was an early backer of Facebook — recently made a multi-million-dollar investment in Privateer Holdings. Thiel is well-known in Silicon Valley as the co-founder and former CEO of PayPal. And Privateer is a private marijuana company that holds the Marley Natural brand, named after late reggae singer Bob Marley.

Brendan Kennedy, the CEO of Privateer Holdings, told Forbes,

“Our investors see … the end of [marijuana] prohibition as inevitable, so they wanted exposure now, they wanted exposure across multiple geographies, multiple industry verticals, and multiple consumer segments.”

Kennedy, like me, is a buttoned-up kind of Wall Street guy. And he’s not a big fan of controversial images like pot leaves.

Branding-wise, he believes the marijuana industry is its own worst enemy. “Everything is named ‘canna-something’ or ‘mari-something,’ with a green-and-black logo and pot leaves,” he says.

Cannabis will be a mainstream product, Kennedy insists. But first, it has to lose the cheesy subculture clichés.

Bob Marley and Willie Nelson couldn’t legalize weed. And increasingly, the Trump administration doesn’t seem to want to touch it.

But with more and more investors professionalizing the pot game, there is a real play here that could be similar to the explosion in the booze business once Prohibition was repealed, as I said last week.

That’s why leading-edge institutional investors are looking to get a toehold in the marijuana industry. And they’re doing so in a way that’s not so different from the other big conglomerates — like P&G, General Mills, Nestlé, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo — and their consumer-facing brands.

With more than 200 marijuana stocks currently available on the publicly traded markets, you have a chance to participate too. But like the institutional investors leading the way, do your homework, be selective and — here’s the big tip — look for a professional management team that’s already guiding the way.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

