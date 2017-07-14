Marijuana legalization is rapidly spreading across the U.S. And I’ve written extensively about the enormous money opportunities that will likely be available to investors who can find a way to cash-in early as marijuana goes mainstream.

Consider this quote from Forbes magazine:

“The U.S. economy doesn’t spawn an entirely new industry very often, and legal pot may well be the best ground-floor opportunity we’ve seen since the early days of the Internet.”

The New York Times calls legal marijuana “The Next Gold Rush.”

But as the captain of the Weiss Safe Money ship, I cautioned in my June 2 Money and Markets article that for cannabis to become a mainstream product, it needs to lose its cheesy subculture clichés.

I then went on to say that as a buttoned-up Wall Street guy, I am not a big fan of controversial cannabis images like pot leaves.

Indeed, branding-wise, I believe the marijuana industry is its own worst enemy. That’s because it seems like everything is named ‘canna-something’ or ‘mari-something,’ with a green-and-black logo.

But now I’ve discovered some really interesting market research that indicates that marijuana is gaining traction with affluent and upscale Americans.

Did you know sin stocks can turn $10,000

into a $1 million windfall? You can still buy these intriguing stocks for a song — a thousand shares for $1,000, $500, in some cases, even as little as $250. And if history proves anything, it’s that paying pocket change to buy rogue companies on the launching pad can produce truly amazing profits. Recently, for example, one of these sin stocks garnered a lot of media attention by suddenly exploding in price. If you had invested $1,000, you could have walked away with nearly $100,000. Click here to read more …

According to a study published by a market research firm focused on the marijuana industry, Consumer Research Around Cannabis, the data shows that the typical medical marijuana consumer is upscale, insured and physician-diagnosed.

That’s a big change from the images of world-renowned reggae singer Bob Marley jumping around smoking a big fat joint.

A picture is worth a thousand words. So here are four statistical snapshots that present their findings. Study these charts carefully, and they may change your view of typical medical marijuana consumers. It was certainly eye-opening for me.





Click image for larger view





Click image for larger view





Click image for larger view





Click image for larger view

So there you have it. Some new evidence that the marijuana industry could be shaking off its old stereotypes.

Why is that so important to investors?

Because as the cannabis industry becomes more mainstream, the profit-making opportunities skyrocket.

As I showed you in a chart last week, marijuana is projected to soon become one of the Big Three Vices in America … trailing only beer and cigarettes.

As a professional investor, I love finding money-making opportunities where the odds are squarely on my side.

Bottom Line: If the trend toward normalization continues, there’s a pot of gold to be made in marijuana. That’s why you should consider investing a portion of your portfolio in cannabis, too, if your risk profile permits it.

But with more than 200 marijuana stocks currently available on the publicly traded markets, you’ll need to be highly selective to separate tomorrow’s winners from the also-rans.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

P.S. Pot stocks like Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. are posting gains of up to 4,966% today. That’s enough to turn every $20,000 you invest into more than ONE MILLION DOLLARS. Hot-off-the-press investigative report prepares you to go for your share of this $60 billion windfall — including the NINE best weed stocks to buy right now. But please hurry, this Special Report goes offline for good tonight! … Read more here …