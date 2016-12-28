That’s what a lot of analysts and economists are now proposing. Guys like Larry Kudlow, consulting to President-elect Trump, and in line for the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.
Heck, why not? Other countries are now issuing long-term debt. Ireland and Belgium issued 100-year debt. Austria issued 70-year debt. Italy, France, and Spain issued 50-year debt. And Japan pushed out a 40-year maturity and is now considering 50 years.
Mexico, believe it or not, has already issued three 100-year bonds since 2010.
Britain’s U.K. Treasury has issued 40- to 50-year bonds seven times.
Here’s the thinking:
First, the average duration of marketable Treasury bonds held by the public has been roughly five years for a very long time. That’s not likely to change much, even if maturities are extended. Or so they think.
Second, Treasury’s held in public hands have moved up from 32 percent of GDP back in 2008 to 74 percent today. So, despite all our problems, economists basically believe debt isn’t hurting us.
|
Time to Pack Your “Bug-Out Bag” and Run?
Well, some people have built a little cabin in the woods. They’ve stocked it with food, guns, and ammunition. They call it a “bolt hole.” You know what? It’s not such a bad idea! But it’s not for everyone. I’ve got a better way to protect myself. And you do, too. The answer is to get rich. Rich enough to weather the storm and keep your assets out of danger. The best defense, in other words, is a good offense. And guess what? The K Wave itself will give you the perfect way to do that. -Make sure to click here to download my new free report Stock Market Tsunami! -Larry Edelson
|Internal Sponsorship
Well, if that’s the case, does that really justify extending maturities and adding on our debt? Are these MBAs and PHDs just brain dead? Have they never traded the markets?
Probably not. They don’t have a clue how debt can destroy a market, a sector, entire industries and even an entire economy.
Third, they claim extending or refinancing debt would somehow save the country hundreds of billions in interest expense.
How so? All it does is kick the can down the road. Meanwhile, interest expense for fiscal 2016 is nearly $250 billion.
And it assumes that the average duration would remain five years and that the debt would not increase above the current 74 percent.
|They don’t have a clue how debt can destroy a market, or an entire economy.
Once again, the economists assume “no unintended consequences” in their thinking — which is always where things come back to bite them — and us.
And what if rates rise, as they are now doing? That would compound the interest expense repeatedly.
The principal value of those long-dated bonds would crash faster than you can bat an eye, way faster than the crash just experienced in the 30-year Treasury, which lost $108,497 of its value (based on $1,000,000 face value bond) — an astounding 10 percent — in just 26 trading days.
Excuse me, but I think issuing longer-dated Treasuries is …
1. A sign you’re broke.
2. A sign you’re desperate for credit.
3. A sign of great weakness to your foreign trade and credit sources.
4. A major Achilles’ heel in our economy.
5. A major mistake, if implemented.
into hell and a major sovereign debt crisis …
1. The U.S. government should be outlawed from going into debt even by one penny.
|
How I Protect My Privacy From Big Brother’s Prying Eyes
You are being watched. The government, data thieves, and large corporations want to know and track as much about you as possible. The eavesdropping is escalating and the hunt for your financial assets is getting worse. Discover how I protect myself and my family’s online privacy in my FREE Special Report.
|Internal Sponsorship
2. The current fiscal budget is roughly $3.8 trillion or 21 percent of the U.S. economy. Cut the budget to under 17 percent.
3. Shut down the Internal Revenue Service and implement a national sales tax of 17 percent that essentially funds the federal government.
4. Implement the same concepts on a state and municipal level.
5. In the event of a natural disaster, or even war, issue no debt and instead … print the money needed to cover the expenses. Inflationary? No. We’ve printed trillions already and has it stirred up inflation? No.
But never do so without submitting the plan to the people for approval. The Treasury and Congress will have no control. Only the people.
6. Convert existing national debt into equity and distribute those shares to the American population based on a fair formula to be decided. Essentially, do a debt-for-equity swap. Float the U.S. shares on the NYSE and prohibit foreign ownership of said shares.
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs.
8. Work together to design a debt-free monetary system with a neutral world reserve currency, a big benefit for all.
Sound impossible? I don’t think so. But what I do know is that 100-year or even 50-year bonds are NOT the answer.
Call me crazy if you wish, but someone needs to wake up and think differently about the future. If President-elect Trump or advisors like Larry Kudlow can’t, then I’ll simply keep pounding the table until they hear me. That I promise you.
Best wishes, as always …
Larry
P.S. And a very Happy New Year to all!
{ 71 comments… read them below or add one }
I wish you the best of luck communicating with Trump’s administration and would like to know if you have made contact and their response. I urge all to get involved rather than opine from a distance as media generally does.
Beyond here there be dragons
Great thinking but it seems the problem is entirely Political and once they get elected or appointed , they lose their integrity and lap right into the “gravy”.
We’re being raped and pillaged in Newfoundland and Labrador by successive Governments and their minions and nobody has the intestinal fortitude to really speak and act on behalf of the beleaguered taxpayer.
Help!!!!
National sales tax would get added on top of IRS income tax not in lieu of it.Just like Europe with there VAT Tax.
You are making too much sense. The political establishment will never understand. We also desperately need term limits.
Larry,
I agree with “MOST” of your recommendations EXCEPT:
6. I don’t want a portion of the national debt in WORTHLESS Government Equities …. They would be issued to me at $ 100,000 and be worth $ 10,000 shortly after issue ….. Plus if they paid any interest, it would be SURELY LESS THAN THE GROWTH OF THE S&P or GOLD!!!!!
7. Haircut? That maybe okay for Foreign Entities but NOT FOR US CITIZENS ….. and the “haircut” would CLEARLY LOWER THE US CREDIT RATING and any future borrowing
8. A neutral world reserve currency? HELL NO ….. I don’t trust ANYTHING CREATED BY THE WIZARDS IN WASHINGTON ….. Just LOOK AT THE MESS THEY HAVE GOTTEN US INTO!!!!!
My Solution ….. SHUT THE GOVERNMENT DOWN ….. STOP WITH ALL AID to the World ….. STOP funding NATO, the UN, Planned Parenthood, etc….. STOP ALL GOVERNMENT Pensions and Luxury payments as THOSE WIZARDS got us into this problem and THEY NEED TO TAKE A GIANT HAIRCUT as punishment for their POOR PERFORMANCE!!!!!..
In response to KW’s response: He has the right idea, bur it won’t politically fly.
Larry,
In September 1974, I was hired by the IRS as a Tax Auditor, working in Augusta GA. At the time , IRS processed 73 Million personal returns and I have no idea how many payroll, Corporate, P’ship, and miscellaneous returns EACH year. Staffing was about 125,000. No returns were required for incomes less than $3,500. The Earned Income Credit (EIC) was introduced to offset a FICA tax increase and was non-refundable to be applied against other tax liability. Congress, under Carter. passed laws to keep IRS from being able to be used for political retaliation after discovering what Nixon had done. Regan capped the top rate at 50% and cut taxes for everyone by 25%.in 1981. EIC began to grow and became refundable. Short of the cash economy wherein only half of earned income is actually reported, the EIC is the biggest fraudulent drain of treasury dollars. After just one year of working at the job and seeing how unfair the 1954 Tax Code was, I began privately advocating a National Sales Tax. The IRC is fundamentally broken and cannot be fixed as it is a political tool for redistribution of wealth. I could go on and on about the unfairness of the system, but suffice it to say that I support the idea of a NST or VAT. Back around 1994, a couple of US Congressmen toured the country promoting a NST. Nobody was interested at the time. I retired from IRS in 2007 as Senior Auditor in the Southern District of LA-MI-AL Considering the unsustainable debt facing the country, maybe now would be the time for the discussion to be restarted.
Great discourse.
Larry a great way to promote gold
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs
We should eliminate the income tax. You propose a sales tax. I could support a sales tax. But, why not the value added tax like other countries? Mitt Romney pays a lower rate of income tax than I, and he does not pay social security tax. Donald Trump appears to pay less income and social security tax than I do. Warren Buffet pays a lower income tax rate than I do. Would these folks be able to avoid the sales tax because they own businesses? What we really need is for high income, self employed people to pay income taxes at the same rate as government employees. I have always been a government worker, so it is pitiful that I contribute more to America than they do.
But you get a pension abd benefits that they do not. Just a small oversight on your part.
I think almost everyone I know feels the same about what we are doing to the monetary system. Debt problems, as large as ours cannot be handled by “more and more debt”.
I have read the Herbert Hoover’s memoirs 3 times. Over 1500 pages. When you finish, you wake up and think that its not 1935 but 2017! The very same mistakes, the very same methods and turmoil in the world as money came here running up our stock market. Only bigger mistakes with bigger money! One notably difference though, this time we are broke 55 times over. We have played god with our reserve currency as well, and it won’t be tolerated. I personally have not gained anything on this insight, I have shorted markets for a loss and I stayed out of stocks last 4 years. Its really hard to know what to do if your retired. It seems impossible to catch tops and bottoms of any market these days. I’m on the advisory board of 3 companies with excellent technology the last 6 years, they can’t seem to go anywhere. There is no “real” business investment into start ups.
Your experience is very common but most will not admit it. We often marvel that govt makes the same mistake over and over again and decry how stupid and incompetent they are. That’s why most people can never get to the bottom of what is going on. The fact is they are not stupid. They know their policies are foolish but they do it on purpose. Why?
You wouldn’t believe it if I told you but it is the reason why you haven’t made money in the markets. It’s why so many smart analysts like Larry are having a bad year. The timing is impossible to get right because the system is rigged. Completely rigged.
I like the idea. Most debt is not well thought out and leads to loss on some front. Trouble is that most Americans are unable to participate in the swap on their own. This means a further concentration of wealth in the hands of the 1%, adding to the marginalization of our economy.
From my limited perspective on these things, I agree especially on the national sales tax! Wish this were possible but like so many other brilliant solutions, there is just so much selfish and self-serving interest in maintaining the status (tax avoidance shelters, tax attorneys, accountants etc. etc.) that making such a sweeping change would be nigh impossible. If all human beings would only choose what is best for all, right, honorable, truthful, responsible, we would as a race and planet be in a perfect place, not in the pickle facing humanity today.
Larry, keep promoting these ideas just the same as eventually if enough people get these messages, things are bound to improve.
#6 Convert U S government debt into equity in the U S government? The politicians are already bought through complicated methods. Do you intend to simplify the process so that all the 0.1% has to do is enter a few key strokes to buy the government on the open market? They did a similar plan in Russia and it took absolutely no time for the Russian oligarchs to snap up everything. The American oligarchs already own half of everything on earth through U S corporations. Dr. Martin Weiss has already described the problem caused by excess concentration of wealth in the 0.1%. Do you really think the solution is to sell them the remaining 50%?
Larry,
I find your comments to be very simple minded and lacking perspective. A few comments:
1. Issuing debt to deal with budget shortfalls and/or to help the economy in times of slack allows the government to smooth out the volatility of the economy and help in difficult times. C+I+G in basic terms consumption + investment + government spending equals gross domestic product. I leave exports and imports out for simplicity sake. While I agree the goal of the government should be to pay that debt off in good times, to say that the government should not issue debt is to take away an important part of the balancing of a complex economy. Why do you care if the term of the debt is 5 years, 30 years or 100 years? The shorter the term the more subject the government is to swings in short term interest rates and the more vulnerable the government is to higher interest expense. We should encourage very long term financing especially at these very low rates. The government borrowing at these low rates sets very cheap long term capital that can be used to finance much needed infrastructure projects and other government investments that make America stronger. By financing these the burden falls on all generations verse the current generation and would be financed at extremely low (record low) rates. This permanent source of long term capital is advantageous and should be exploited. Add that the financier of these projects is willing to receive low interest from the greatest economy in the world. We should encourage this activity as it puts us in a stronger long term position to compete globally. I will leave the technicals of long term financing and the participation of foreign capital to a discussion in the future. To discourage long term financing at these very low rates is not very smart in my opinion.
Your suggestion of a 17 percent sales tax is ludicrous and poorly thought out. Sales taxes are the most regressive taxes we place on society. The lower income earners get tagged with a much more penal portion of the revenues needed by the government to run and the richest part of society benefit at a far greater rate. It is not a fair system that encourages the rising up of the middle class but instead enforces the class disparity that exists today. I think you would find that most wealthy are very willing to pay more taxes if they feel the money is being well spent. I also think you would find that the middle class and below are not willing to pay more taxes because they cannot afford the strain on their budgets. A regressive sales taxes only amplifies the stress on the middle and lower class to the benefit of the wealthy. Not well thought out.
I’ll leave some of the other issues alone for now. These two stood out to me as very poorly thought out ideas and lacking perspective.
All the best,
RGS
50% of the populace pay no income tax. Should they pay 17%? No, but all should have some stake in this disaster.
And what faster and more efficient way to kill our economy, which is largely driven by consumption, than to tax consumption. It’d be great for the used-car mkt, not to mention the used-everything mkt.
A national sales tax is not poorly thought out, nor is it a new idea from Larry. See https://fairtax.org/index, which includes a “prebate” so that it is not regressive on low and middle incomes. This tax, as proposed, only applies to new goods including new built homes, but NOT to any second hand sale.
Further: Billions of dollars would be saved in accounting and compliance cost due to IRS tax code complexity. Therefore many Corporations would return to USA.
Fallacy: “Corporations should pay more in taxes.” False, corporations do not pay anything in taxes because they build those tax costs into the price of their widget. The Buyer pays those taxes. ALL OF THEM, including income and social security taxes of those employed by the corporations. It is just an easy way for the simple minded to play the blame game of “tax those nasty corporations.”
The income tax on Labor is a hidden form of slavery straight from Karl Marx.
Nice post Larry,
Debt is the path of least resistance, only because that’s all we have known..
There has been no economic validity to anything that has occurred in the last nearly 9 years since the “Great Recession”..
Kind Regards,
Glenn Melcher
Larry,
What do you mean…convert existing national debt to equity? If a corporation does that there is something left that makes money that implies value to the shares. The US government doesn’t do that…make money? How do you do that? Example please. Would “shares of USA” go to only existing US treasury owners or all citizens?
I understood everything thing you said except that?
Larry,
For the period that capital flows into the US in 2017, can you comment on how Residential Real Estate will fair? I live in Austin, TX and am deliberating on whether to hold my primary residence, or sell and go rent instead.
Thank you Larry for all you give us.
Happy New Year!
Your federal sales tax idea is right on. Hopefully the Fair Tax will be implemented before the collapse. Also cut the budget. Enough if enough!!
Your plan sounds good but can you really see a 17% federal sales tax plus a similar state sales tax ever being approved, no matter how good it sound in your mind? Have you presented this to anyone in the new administration? If not, it is only a page filler for your subscribers.
Interesting concept. I like it better than what we have. An alternative: Add a use tax on the use of money (all kinds of money) every time it changes “hands”. That way it catches everyone who uses it. This includes workers, consumers, Wall Street traders, bankers, states, counties, etc. It is progressive and fair. Everyone pays who uses the US money system (does not the Federal Government own the money, but allows it to be used as legal tender?). Get rid of all other forms of taxation. If barter starts, as it surely will, ultimately the money will get into circulation and will be taxed. The big question is how much tax will there be on the use of money? I would say a minimum and adjustable, based on a minimum sized government’s needs. Comments anyone?
Think about it!
Hi Larry,
I’m intrigued by the US debt-to-equity swap idea… but what would someone be able to do with owning shares? When activist billionaires like George Soros begin to amass shares as others sell out, what power and influence could they exert over the government and the rest of us? Seems like there could be some dangerous unintended consequences here… where some voters are more equal than others.
-Chris
I really like #3. Do you know there is a bill in Congress, HR 25, called the FAIRtax that does this. It moves the tax base from production (income, savings and investment) to consumption on all new goods and services. The IRS would be abolished along with the income tax, payroll taxes and tax withholding. The FAIRtax also prevents the old tax system from returning with the repeal of the 16th Amendment that made legal direct taxation. Learn more and join the cause at bigsolution.org
How about a VAT tax??
Time to add another Larry to weigh in on economic matters…you.
We should have the smartest people with the freshest thinking on the Council irrespective of their political leanings.
Is # 3 a VAT tax?– if so makes sense
Equity in what?
Sorry Larry, but limiting spending to what is collected and using a sales tax as opposed to an income tax to run the country is as likely as going back to a gold standard. Not going to happen. It is hard to buy an election without give away programs to be paid for sometime in the future. As for a national sales tax, that takes all power away from congress. No more loopholes for high dollar donors. Plus, all tax increases are immediately felt by the tax payer making it harder to get them passed, so were is congresses incentive to change. That is why the “fair tax” or consumption tax has not gained any ground.
Even at today’s low interest rates, the interest on a 100 year bond will be a couple of times the face value, over time. The “brains” probably think they will save money over time if rates for new bonds increase to more normal levels – as they must if they wish to sell the junk. Of course, if the Fed manages to get their desired 2% inflation (or more), the buying power of the bonds at maturity will be almost nothing. That means those bonds would be essentially worthless. Not to mention that the odds of anyone living to enjoy them at maturity would be essentially zero. Why would anyone buy them?
But expanding the debt is a free ride, at least until the debt chickens come home to roost. And the cut back necessary will meet strong resistance, look at Greece. The National debt under our first presidents was used to enable the Federal government to expand opportunities for people to have a more prosperous life which would mean more tax income to the government which would cover the debt incurred and increase the tax flow over the initial outlay. In other words the government could show a profit. Which president said the business of government is business.?
7. Negotiate debt relief with our creditors. They all depend upon us for economic growth. Take a haircut on what we owe you or face slowing economic growth or perhaps even trade tariffs.
8. Work together to design a debt-free monetary system with a neutral world reserve currency, a big benefit for all.
How can you “tell” the rest of the world to take a hit and then expect any kind of co-operation. If you think the world cannot live without the USA think again. When there is an international economic tragedy the rest of the world will suffer equally with or without the US and may just look for a way to rebuild itself without the bully from Wall Street.
How can we, in good faith, offer 100 year bonds, when the government does fiscal planning for only 10 years into the future? Also, even a highly unlikely 1% interest rate over such a long period would eat us alive, forcing at least a 5 times investment return for the holder. On the other hand, inflation would surely outpace that, making such an investment a BAD deal for the borrower. Borrower Beware!
My numbers may be off, but no matter how you figure it, this proposal can’t be a good long term deal for either party. In the short term maybe…but in the long term the can (kicked down the road) morphs into a hungry tiger.
Point five of Larry’s solutions would truly help “We, The People”. This idea sounds like “The Sovereignty Proposal” that was heavily promoted some thirty years ago where VOTER-APPROVED capital projects would receive interest-free loans from the United States Treasury and paid off out of that tax body’s successive tax levies. The idea received a few thousand “votes of confidence” from (primarily) local tax bodies nationwide. Efforts to make the proposal reality were doomed to failure the moment the idea was brought to congress. The idea of a national sales tax to replace the monstrous income tax system also has never gotten very far with “our” illustrious leaders in Washington. Finally, something that you did not suggest: a barter system between nations would eliminate debt totally and truly encourage prosperity and stability for all. Thanks Larry and keep pounding the table!
It’s nice to read so many thoughtful comments. Regardless of the outcome, I’m glad the election is over. Sunday’s Comin!
The problem began with Republican Reagan when he cut the taxes on the richest 3%, but had not the guts (even with a majority) to cut spending. Actually he increased spending, making the problem even worse…. Every Republican President since then has increased the debt….. And then Cheney/bush (Hoover repeaters) brought the second Republican Stock Market Crash in the past 100 years. Is the problem becoming clearer?
These 100 year bonds sound like a ponzi to me
My state charges a 6% sales tax, but not on things such as basic foods, fuel and medications to avoid being a high percentage load on people of limited income. A national VAT would put just such a load on those people, unless it similarly excepted such basic necessities. It would be a lesser load on higher income people, unless they decide to live it up.
I prefer the Fair Tax….but would accept any reasonable alternative that would SIMPLIFY the disaster we now have — aka the federal tax code. Even CPAs do not understand the tens of thousands of pages of gobbledygook (I personally had an issue a few years back and got 3 different answers…from 3 different CPAs). Regarding No. 3 and the sales tax that some above regard as regressive…most iterations of this idea have included rebates for the poor.
I’m OLD, small income, too small to owe any IT. # 3 ?? I’ll starve or freeze to death
You are looking at debt from the point of view of someone who has a lot of wealth and wants to keep it by pushing the problem down the income ladder. This is supply side economics on steroids. Moreover this debt is a symptom not the cause of our many problems. We as a Nation consume more than we produce. Debt, public, private and corporate along with our trade deficit is driven by our combined needs to live beyond our means. Every economic stratum enjoys tax boondoggles. Our economy enjoys trillions in wasteful government spending from defending ourselves from our own inane Foreign Policies to welfare that winds up in the pockets of landlords and businessmen selling stuff to the recipients. Everyone gets a cut. Indeed our Medicare/Medicaid spending goes to the health care industry not the patients!
Your prescription is tantamount to economic hemlock. Cutting spending by 4% would lower GDP by more than 4%. The corporations suckling on the government tit both directly and indirectly would be devastated and would start cutting back. This would start a recessionary chain reaction.
Transferring the tax burden to a consumption tax would crater an economy that is 70% consumption based. This plan taxes from the bottom up thus the 50% on the bottom would lose 17% of their purchasing power as they would get no tax benefit. Most of those who are better off would see their effective tax burden raised not lowered as the consumption tax would apply to most of their income while their income tax applies to a smaller portion. Only the top, as noted above, would benefit and they ain’t shopping at Wal Mart.
Even mentioning negotiating with our debt holders to take a haircut or converting it to worthless securities would immediately collapse the economy. The rush for the exits in the bond market would drive interest rates into the stratosphere. What is the value of a house with mortgage rates at 176%?
I like the reform plan. It’s very reminiscent of Martin Armstrong’s The Solution. I’d love if this were implemented twenty years ago before 911, but at this point it’s just too little too late for America. The only way the system can be fixed is if we “drain the swamp” and that includes Trump. No way is the league, no, army in DC of professional liars and info wars going to up and admit they’re wrong. Nobody with power and influence just gives it up. You’re right about the war cycles Larry.
Massive government reduction at all levels is needed along with the public unions. They’ve become an absolute joke with their salaries and pensions which are not even realistic. Get the Insurance industry out of healthcare and eliminate the massive pool of money they create. Let the healthcare system operate like any other private business. Until these simple problems are fixed forget the f—ing debt it will never be fixed! Last but not least tell the governments to quit employing the phrase “Its for the children” I’m becoming nauseated by this crap.
Add one more suggestion.
Make trade a balance transaction between countries. What we import is same value as what we import from each country.
A loaf of bread for a pound of butter.
Import equals export
Just terminate the Federal Reserve, go to gold, and dump the Income Tax. It will all work itself out.
Yes, we also desperately need term limits. Supporting a political class forever is dangerously anti-productive!
Dear Larry: Happy New Year. We need an international conference with other nations to reduce our debt. The world is floating in paper money. Even John Maynard Keynes in one of his lucent moments suggested that paper currencies need an anchor. Without saying it he was referring to gold. Gold cannot be devalued! We and other nations must begin to live within our means. A gold standard for the 21st century for us and the world is the way to go. No nation should be expected to relinquish a big portion of its sovereignty by giving up its currency and control over its interest rates. The Euro will fail for this reason! The European union will come to an end within the next 5 to ten years. I believe the next black swan event will come from Italy. Eighteen percent of all Italian loams are non perfprming. Warm Regards, Robert Calabro.
First: Reduce all government “everywhere” by at least 50%. The Dept of Education can be eliminated, except for about 10 folks who are selected by the administration. Eliminate the IRS, like you’ve stated and consolidate all military schools, MOS’s, and uniforms, eliminate 3/4s of all the senior officers and make it one large service, called the Combined Arms Services. Make the military “quality, not quantity!” Instead of boots on the ground, use air against enemy positions and help the Kurds in Iraq by providing them the necessary weapon’s systems and gear to fight. They’re really good…better than the US at the ground level and no B.S.!
Oh…
Second: Repeat the First…continuing to reduce government spending and personnel, until we get to “quality, not quantity!” Make people do their jobs and do them well!
Third: Just going to a flat tax will eliminate a lot of problems. Then get the government out of owning private business, like in GM’s case (Fascism).
Almost every country in the world is burdened by debt “bonds”, issued by politicians who do not understand debt, nor its consequences on their economies, nor are they held accountable for their decisions.
I have been studying the amount of foreign bonds of all countries. I propose an exchange of bonds between all countries. Example; the U.S. government exchanges China bonds held in the U.S. by government and private parties, for U.S. bonds held by China. If the U.S. government holds the U.S. bonds, they are considered worthless and voided. Private parties holding the exchanged U.S. bond would continue to receive payments from the U.S. government until the bonds mature. The $20 trillion of current U.S. debt and annual interest payments would be reduced substantially.
Then a Constitutional amendment should be proposed to States and Voters to prohibited Congress from issuing bonds, except for infrastructure and war. Congress would be forced to balance the budget each year and live with revenue from taxes. U.S. bonds could only be sold to U.S. citizens and companies. U.S. entities would be prohibited from purchasing or trading foreign bonds, except at their own risk, with no U.S. government bailouts. Interest earned on foreign bonds would be taxed at 50%.
Reverting back to the Glass-Stegall regulations would eliminate much of the risk that banks are currently holding, and unwind the broker/dealer affiliation from banking activities. I support the eliminating of the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit and establishing an income tax strategy that would require every citizen to have a vested interest in the system.
Mr. Edlson’s proposals are a good starting point for Paul Ryan and Donald Trump to develop a comprehensive strategy to solve the complex issues facing the U.S.
All great ideas except by my way to thinking they smash into one unspoken reality.
The fact that America is a debt factory.
Changing that fact would require s a fundamental change in society, the monetary system, and incentive structure. Clinton would not have changed that fact. Trump and his troika of Goldman Sachs alumni certainly won’t change it.
Changing the tax system tinkers around the edges but unnerves the current class of winners and removes, incentives, props and patches on things like real estate and financial industries at the lofty levels they currently find themselves occupying. What are the odd of Trump messing with that system?
Balancing a debt factory’s books at this stage in its life is a little like the Pennsylvania Railroad paying its quarterly dividend days before declaring bankruptcy.
What is interesting to me is how this system expects to get its masses to fight its pending battles from the positions they have been placed into. At least prior to WW II there was a post-depression sense of shared sacrifice. I see no evidence of such sentiment today. In fact what I see is a society on the verge of some kind of eruption of its own making.
Destroying the one thing a debt factory produces is paradoxically the only way to change its trajectory. However, what will it then produce?
Three hundred years ago, Dutch bankers took a hammer and chisel to their silver Thaler coins..they broke them into 8 pieces and used the pieces for liquidity. Pieces-of-eight circulated widely.
The problem with what you call “golden handcuffs”, Larry, is that there’s no convenient way to break a piece-of-eight into something recognizble. So if more liquidity is needed, somebody had to print papers or cast slugs, and promise to redeem the papers and slugs with precious-metal coins.
What’s absurd about the post-Nixon monetary system, is that there allegedly exists a public debt that was to be redeemed in _something_., but the means of that redemption, no longer exists.
Exactly like the 1934 Marihuana Tax Act, which imposed a tax on wacky-weed but provided no means by which the honest taxpayer could ever pay the tax, today’s financial system promises to redeem a made-up quantity called a “dollar”, by repaying a debt that’s numbered in dollars, with debt-backed dollars. The US Supreme Court struck down that 1934 Act as unconstitutional…for a tax to be a real tax, there must be a real way to pay the damn thing and be free of the obligation to pay it.
Similarly, for a debt to be a real debt, somebody has to be able pay the debt and cause it to vanish.
But our debt-backed currency suffers the logical conundrum that it vanishes, the moment the debts that back it, are extinguished. Essentially, the post-Nixon monetary scheme is an exercise in Mutually Assured Destruction. Anyone can call our bluff on the national debt, if they’re willing to zero out
I recently listened to a friend outlining his idea of a sensible tax (that’s what he said).
Instead of all the taxes and exemptions that presently exist, a 2% tax be introduced on all withdrawals from bank accounts. Banks would bear the responsibility for collecting tax.
My opinion was that this would result in people storing cash which would obviously decrease the cash in circulation.
In this age of increasing electronic money transfers, cash would soon not be needed was my friend’s response.
Of course there is the problem of the integrity of banks. Sixty years ago, customers regarded their bank as a friend. Today they’d have to be among the most untrustworthy organisations around. The tax collected may not all make its way to the government.
Term limits would be the best overall solution
Well said Larry, and well done. I agree with you almost 100%. Along with getting rid of the IRS, we need to get rid of the Federal Reserve as well. It has practically and single-handedly destroyed our Country. 👍
Larry-
Today I would like to thank you specifically for this one thing: “3. Shut down the Internal Revenue Service and implement a national sales tax of 17 percent that essentially funds the federal government.”
You are the first person of consequence that has actually put this idea into writing. it is the simplest and most beautiful idea.
Can you find a way to send this sentiment to Donald Trump?
The 17% National sales tax is interesting but I believe Houses and New Vehicles should be exempt as a 17% Tax on these items would drive up the costs astronomically and would to much for the average person to handle .
Why do rich folks feel a need to shaft the poor with a national sales tax. Let’s go back to the Eisenhower period when the economy was vibrant and, in fairness, the rich paid a higher per cent of their income than poor people.
5. In the event of a natural disaster, or even war, issue no debt and instead … print the money needed to cover the expenses.
This is the most important point for the American people to understand .
We the USA are a sovereign nation, we need not borrow money , we CAN print our own Treasury notes and take away the power from the Federal Reserve Bank, which is not part of the United States government, it is a privately own bank.
We the people must research this issue and ask the right question: why are we borrowing money and paying interest, when we can just print our own dollars?
Larry, please try to get in touch with our new president and make him aware of this scam that is enslaving the American citizens.
Thank you for speaking out
Fina is correct that the Federal Reserve controls the money supply and we pay them for to print it up for us . The last debt free U.S. Notes rolled off the presses in 1963 and our debt has gone up probably 30 times since then . Maybe we can negotiate with the Fed to allow the U.S. to print up to $100 Billion a year in debt free money to pay for our infrastructure projects . This would probably cost between 10 and 15 billion per year and give the U.S. economy a much needed boost while increasing govt revenues as well .
I am today sending a copy of your letter to my federal rep & senator and to President Trump. You have some excellent fiduciary ideas and the President needs to read them !!!
Thanks Larry,
MPR
Cedarburg, WI, USSA
I really like your suggestions…they make a lot of sense.
Still thinking about #6, and #8…
Are you suggesting going with the IMF’s SDR? They’re the only central bank (world bank) with a positive balance sheet…another way? Not sure on #6. Way out of my league, so I revert to the expert (you).
Comment: Out of all the financial advisors I’ve used over 40 years, Larry gives the very best advice…by far! Thanks, Larry! I hope you and your family has a very Happy New Year and I look forward to a prosperous relationship!
I’m pasting a link here to an article on the website of Fred Harrison. He has an amazing theory of tax reform that would solve most government financial problems by moving tax away from incomes and onto land, and he has written about 10 books on the subject:
http://www.sharetherents.org/articles/secret-of-the-economic-sponge/
Larry whats more important is why is the bond and oil markets crashing whgile gold still continues to rise? is this not the result of an expansionary fiscal and monetary policies by the government? what we need is banks to lend, people to spend money and start businesss, and the economy to grow, what you dont need is an mba or a phd to see this? its called the multiplier effect.